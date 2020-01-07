2020 Homeless Connect project looking for volunteers, donations in Casper

Loading...
(Casper Housing Authority CARES)
CASPER, Wyo. – The 4th annual Homeless Connect Natrona County project takes place on Friday, January 24th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
“During the event, we invite members of this community to take advantage of the services of several municipal agencies and companies,” says the non-profit Casper Housing Authority CARES. “This free event for the homeless offers hot meals, health care, pet care, legal advice, haircuts, job placement, coats, hats, housing help, veteran help and more.”
The organizers are looking for volunteers before the event. You are also looking for the following donations in kind:
- Adult size warm socks
- Deodorant (sticks)
- Soap bars (normal size)
- to make the laundry
- Small flashlights
- Sanitary towels (7-10)
- Disposable razor
- crests
- to brush
- Toothbrushes
- toothpaste
- Sleeping bags
- Cover
- shampoo
- hair conditioner
- Warm hats, gloves and scarves
- First aid kits (small, portable)
The Project Homeless Connect event takes place in King’s Corner at 112 North Beech Street in Casper.
