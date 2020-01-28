2020 Grammy's tribute for Nipsey Hussle Video

It has been almost a year since the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, but his memory lives on. On Sunday evening the friends of the deceased rapper came together to pay a wonderful tribute to his legacy. The show started with Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch who performed “Letter to Nipsey” before switching to DJ Khaled and John Legend’s rendition of “Higher”.

The song is from DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd album and contains both Hussle and Legend, which Khaled has marked by showing a video of Hussle in the background. Kirk Franklin joined the act alongside a full choir, with the final verse of the show delivered by rapper YG, a good friend of Hussle.

Hussle has been nominated for three posthumous prizes, including best rap / sung performances and rap number. The rapper won his very first Grammy earlier in the evening for the best rapper performance for “Racks in the Middle” with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. The van Hussle family, including his brother, grandmother and partner Lauren London, accepted the prize during the pre-broadcast ceremony, in which his grandmother thanked those present for “showing all love” for her grandson that I felt for him all his life and will always live in my heart, so thanks. “Look forward to the moving performance in the memory of Hussle.