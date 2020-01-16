Missy Elliott, Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Flume and Stevie Nicks are some of the best artists to perform at Governors Ball 2020, which takes place June 5-7 at Randall’s Island Park in New York City.

The 10th edition of the festival will also feature Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., Portugal. L’Homme, Summer Walker, Poulains, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Bleachers, Danny Brown, Of Monsters and Men, Steve Lacy, Alessia Cara, Swae Lee, Snail Mail, Dominic Fike, Arizona, Oliver Tree, Cuco, Pup, Charly Bliss, YBN Cordae, Slowthai, Black Midi, Jay Som and Nasty Cherry. A full schedule is available on the Governors Ball website.

Along with all the music, according to a press release, Governors Ball 2020 will also offer food, lawn games, pop-up shows by subway and street artists and art installations.

Three-day general admission and VIP tickets for the Governors Ball will go on sale Friday, January 17 at 12:00 p.m. AND. Full information is available on the Gov Ball website.

Governors Ball notably marks the only live date that Missy Elliott has scheduled to date for 2020. The rapper has only made a handful of appearances in recent years, appearing at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans in 2018 and 2019, when last year she also performed at Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival in Virginia. Last year, Missy released a new EP, iconology, which marked its first release since 2005 The recipe book.

Most of the other top paying headliners in Governors Ball have projects in progress or in preparation: Tame Impala will release their new album, The Slow Rush, in February; Cyrus would prepare a new album, She is Miley Cyrus, for later this year; and Vampire Weekend and Flume both abandoned their projects in 2019.