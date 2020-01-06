2020 Golden Globes: The Complete List of Winners

Loading...

Every year before the Oscars there are the Golden Globes, where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association selects its favorites from the world of film and television. Ricky Gervais hosted the 2020 edition, which featured many of pop culture’s greatest favorites in the past 12 months – and highlighted some surprises. (These are the globes for you.)

The 1917 war film by Sam Mendes, shot as if the whole story would take place without a single camera cut, was a surprisingly big winner of the evening and brought home the best picture – drama and best director. Once upon a time in Hollywood, an anticipated Oscar leader, won the award for best musical or comedy, best screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, and best supporting actor for Brad Pitt. The Globes’ top TV series were Succession and Fleabag.

Here are all the winners of the Golden Globes 2020:

BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – DRAMA

1917 – WINNER

The Irishman

joker

Marriage history

The two popes

BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – MUSIC OR COMEDY

Dolemite is my name

Jojo Rabbit

Knife out

Once upon a time in Hollywood – WINNER

rocket Man

Best director

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Adam Driver, marriage history

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthio Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renee Zellweger, Judy – WINNERS

BEST ACTOR – MUSIC OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, knife out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman – WINNER

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name

BEST ACTRESS – MUSIC OR COMEDY

Awkwafina, The Farewell – winner

Ana de Armas, knife out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, where are you going? Bernadette

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON IMAGE

Tom Hanks, a nice day in the neighborhood

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE

Annette Benning, The Report

Margot Robbie, bomb

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history – WINNER

BEST SCREENPLAY

Marriage history

parasite

The two popes

Once upon a time in Hollywood – WINNER

The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL RATING

Motherless Brooklyn

Little woman

Joker – WINNER

1917

Marriage history

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Beautiful ghosts – CATS

I will love myself again – Rocketman – WINNER

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Spirit – The Lion King

Get up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing link – WINNER

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

BEST FOREIGN VOICE FILM

The good bye

Les Misérables

Pain and fame

Parasite – WINNER

Portrait of a burning lady

TV Awards

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Big little lies

The crown

Kill Eva

The morning show

Succession – SIEGER

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag – WINNER

The Kominsky method

The wonderful woman Maisel

The politician

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Catch-22

Chernobyl – WINNER

Fosse / Verdon

The loudest voice

Incredible

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, successor – SIEGER

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, pose

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jodie Comer, killing Eva

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown – WINNER

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Ben Platt, the politician

Paul Rudd, live with yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy – WINNER

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best actress TV series – comedy

Christina Applegate, dead for me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – SIEGER

Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll

Kirsten Dunst, on becoming a god in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION

Chris Abbott, Fang 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, the spy

Russell Crowe, the loudest voice – winner

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION

Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon – WINNERS

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, incredible

Kaitlyn Dever, incredible

Joey King, the deed

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, successor

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER

Toni Collette, incredible

