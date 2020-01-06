2020 Golden Globes: The Complete List of Winners

Every year before the Oscars there are the Golden Globes, where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association selects its favorites from the world of film and television. Ricky Gervais hosted the 2020 edition, which featured many of pop culture’s greatest favorites in the past 12 months – and highlighted some surprises. (These are the globes for you.)
The 1917 war film by Sam Mendes, shot as if the whole story would take place without a single camera cut, was a surprisingly big winner of the evening and brought home the best picture – drama and best director. Once upon a time in Hollywood, an anticipated Oscar leader, won the award for best musical or comedy, best screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, and best supporting actor for Brad Pitt. The Globes’ top TV series were Succession and Fleabag.
Here are all the winners of the Golden Globes 2020:
BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – DRAMA
1917 – WINNER
The Irishman
joker
Marriage history
The two popes
BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – MUSIC OR COMEDY
Dolemite is my name
Jojo Rabbit
Knife out
Once upon a time in Hollywood – WINNER
rocket Man
Best director
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Adam Driver, marriage history
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Cynthio Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renee Zellweger, Judy – WINNERS
BEST ACTOR – MUSIC OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, knife out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman – WINNER
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name
BEST ACTRESS – MUSIC OR COMEDY
Awkwafina, The Farewell – winner
Ana de Armas, knife out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, where are you going? Bernadette
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON IMAGE
Tom Hanks, a nice day in the neighborhood
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE
Annette Benning, The Report
Margot Robbie, bomb
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history – WINNER
BEST SCREENPLAY
Marriage history
parasite
The two popes
Once upon a time in Hollywood – WINNER
The Irishman
BEST ORIGINAL RATING
Motherless Brooklyn
Little woman
Joker – WINNER
1917
Marriage history
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Beautiful ghosts – CATS
I will love myself again – Rocketman – WINNER
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Spirit – The Lion King
Get up – Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing link – WINNER
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
BEST FOREIGN VOICE FILM
The good bye
Les Misérables
Pain and fame
Parasite – WINNER
Portrait of a burning lady
TV Awards
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Big little lies
The crown
Kill Eva
The morning show
Succession – SIEGER
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag – WINNER
The Kominsky method
The wonderful woman Maisel
The politician
MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Catch-22
Chernobyl – WINNER
Fosse / Verdon
The loudest voice
Incredible
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA
Brian Cox, successor – SIEGER
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, pose
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodie Comer, killing Eva
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown – WINNER
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY
Ben Platt, the politician
Paul Rudd, live with yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy – WINNER
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best actress TV series – comedy
Christina Applegate, dead for me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – SIEGER
Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll
Kirsten Dunst, on becoming a god in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel
BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION
Chris Abbott, Fang 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, the spy
Russell Crowe, the loudest voice – winner
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon
BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION
Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon – WINNERS
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, incredible
Kaitlyn Dever, incredible
Joey King, the deed
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, successor
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER
Toni Collette, incredible
Gallery – Movies you don’t think won Golden Globes: