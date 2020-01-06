2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners: See the full list

Loading...

The Golden Globe Awards 2020 are here!

The 77th annual show will be hosted for the fifth time by comedian Ricky Gervais and broadcast live by Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. CET on NBC.

This year’s film categories were directed by The Irishman, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It was the first time that Netflix was nominated for the best picture.

Netflix received the most television nominations at seventeen, while HBO was nominated in fifteen categories. This year there are three shows for most series nominations, Chernobyl, The Crown and Incredible Lead, each with four nouns.

This could be the night Taylor Swift takes home Cats’ composer Andrew Lloyd Webber with her first Golden Globe for her work on “Beautiful Ghosts”. Previously, Swift was nominated for “Safe and Sound” by The Hunger Games in 2012 and “Sweeter Than Fiction” by One Chance in 2013.

Beyoncé is also nominated in the “Best Original Song” category for “Spirit” from The Lion King’s live remake in 2019. The 38-year-old had previously been nominated for “Listen” by Dreamgirls in 2006 and for “Once in a Lifetime” by Cadillac Records in 2008.

Check out the full list of Golden Globe Awards 2020 nominees below and stay up to date as we update the winners list tonight.

1

Best film – drama 1917

The Irishman

joker

Marriage history

The two popes

2

Best film – musical or comedy Dolemite is my name

Jojo Rabbit

Knife out

Once upon a time in Hollywood

rocket Man

3

Best director Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

4

Best actor – drama Christian Bale – Ford vs. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas – Pain and fame

Adam Driver – Marriage history

Joaquin Phoenix – joker

Jonathan Pryce – The two popes

5

Best actress – drama Cynthio Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage history

Saoirse Ronana – Little woman

Charlize Theron – bomb

Renée Zellweger – Judy

6

Best actor – musical or comedy Daniel Craig – Knife out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo Dicaprio – Once upon a time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – rocket Man

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is my name

7

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy Awkwafina – The good bye

Ana de Armas – Knife out

Beanie Feldstein – Book Smart

Emma Thompson – Late night

Cate Blanchett – Where are you going Bernadette?

8th

Best supporting actor Tom Hanks – A nice day in the neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once upon a time in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins – The two popes

9

The best supporting actress Annette Benning – The Report

Margot Robbie – bomb

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

WINNERS: Laura Dern – marriage history

10

Best screenplay Noah Baumbach – Marriage history

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – parasite

Anthony McCarten – The two popes

WINNERS: Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

11

Best original score Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

Alexandre Desplat – Little woman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – joker

Thomas Newman – 1917

Randy Newman – Marriage history

12

Best original song “Beautiful Spirits” – CATS

WINNER: “I will love myself again” – Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Ghost” – The Lion King

“Get up” – Harriet

13

Best animated film Frozen 2

The Lion King

WINNER: Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

14

Best foreign language film The good bye

Les Misérables

Pain and fame

Winner: parasite

Portrait of a burning lady

15

Best TV series – drama Big little lies

The crown

Kill Eva

The morning show

SIEGER: Succession

16

Best TV series – comedy Barry

WINNERS: Fleabag

The Kominsky method

The wonderful woman Maisel

The politician

17

Best mini series or television film Catch-22

WINNERS: Chernobyl

Fosse / Verdon

The loudest voice

Incredible

18

Best actor in a TV series – drama WINNER: Brian Cox – succession

Kit Harington – game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The crown

Billy Porter – pose

19

Best actress in a TV series – drama Jennifer Aniston – The morning show

Jodie Comer – Kill Eva

Nicole Kidman – Big little lies

Reese Witherspoon – The morning show

WINNERS: Olivia Colman – The Crown

20

Best actor in a TV series – comedy Ben Platt – The politician

Paul Rudd – Live with yourself

WINNER: Rami Youssef – Rami

Bill Hader – Barry

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky method

21

Best actress in a TV series – comedy Christina Applegate – Dead for me

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – fleabag

Natasha Lyonne – Russian doll

Kirsten Dunst – On to become a god in central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan – Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

22

Best actor – miniseries or television film Chris Abbott – Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The spy

WINNER: Russell Crowe – The loudest voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon

23

Best Actress – Mini Series or TV Movie WINNERS: Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever – Incredible

Kaitlyn Dever – Incredible

Joey King – The Act

24

Best supporting actor in a television series Alan Arkin – Kominsky method

Kieran Culkin – succession

Andrew Scott – fleabag

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl

Henry Winkler – Barry

25

Best supporting actress in a television series Meryl Streep – Big little lies

Helena Bonham Carter – The crown

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

WINNERS: Patricia Arquette – The Act

Toni Collette – Incredible