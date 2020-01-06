2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners: See the full list
The Golden Globe Awards 2020 are here!

The 77th annual show will be hosted for the fifth time by comedian Ricky Gervais and broadcast live by Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. CET on NBC.

This year’s film categories were directed by The Irishman, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It was the first time that Netflix was nominated for the best picture.

Netflix received the most television nominations at seventeen, while HBO was nominated in fifteen categories. This year there are three shows for most series nominations, Chernobyl, The Crown and Incredible Lead, each with four nouns.

This could be the night Taylor Swift takes home Cats’ composer Andrew Lloyd Webber with her first Golden Globe for her work on “Beautiful Ghosts”. Previously, Swift was nominated for “Safe and Sound” by The Hunger Games in 2012 and “Sweeter Than Fiction” by One Chance in 2013.

Beyoncé is also nominated in the “Best Original Song” category for “Spirit” from The Lion King’s live remake in 2019. The 38-year-old had previously been nominated for “Listen” by Dreamgirls in 2006 and for “Once in a Lifetime” by Cadillac Records in 2008.

Check out the full list of Golden Globe Awards 2020 nominees below and stay up to date as we update the winners list tonight.

  • 1

    Best film – drama

    1917
    The Irishman
    joker
    Marriage history
    The two popes

  • 2

    Best film – musical or comedy

    Dolemite is my name
    Jojo Rabbit
    Knife out
    Once upon a time in Hollywood
    rocket Man

  • 3

    Best director

    Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
    WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917
    Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood
    Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
    Todd Phillips – Joker

  • 4

    Best actor – drama

    Christian Bale – Ford vs. Ferrari
    Antonio Banderas – Pain and fame
    Adam Driver – Marriage history
    Joaquin Phoenix – joker
    Jonathan Pryce – The two popes

  • 5

    Best actress – drama

    Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
    Scarlett Johansson – Marriage history
    Saoirse Ronana – Little woman
    Charlize Theron – bomb
    Renée Zellweger – Judy

  • 6

    Best actor – musical or comedy

    Daniel Craig – Knife out
    Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
    Leonardo Dicaprio – Once upon a time in Hollywood
    Taron Egerton – rocket Man
    Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is my name

  • 7

    Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

    Awkwafina – The good bye
    Ana de Armas – Knife out
    Beanie Feldstein – Book Smart
    Emma Thompson – Late night
    Cate Blanchett – Where are you going Bernadette?

  • 8th

    Best supporting actor

    Tom Hanks – A nice day in the neighborhood
    Al Pacino – The Irishman
    Joe Pesci – The Irishman
    Brad Pitt – Once upon a time in Hollywood
    Anthony Hopkins – The two popes

  • 9

    The best supporting actress

    Annette Benning – The Report
    Margot Robbie – bomb
    Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
    Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
    WINNERS: Laura Dern – marriage history

  • 10

    Best screenplay

    Noah Baumbach – Marriage history
    Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – parasite
    Anthony McCarten – The two popes
    WINNERS: Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood
    Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

  • 11

    Best original score

    Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
    Alexandre Desplat – Little woman
    Hildur Guðnadóttir – joker
    Thomas Newman – 1917
    Randy Newman – Marriage history

  • 12

    Best original song

    “Beautiful Spirits” – CATS
    WINNER: “I will love myself again” – Rocketman
    “Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
    “Ghost” – The Lion King
    “Get up” – Harriet

  • 13

    Best animated film

    Frozen 2
    The Lion King
    WINNER: Missing Link
    Toy Story 4
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

  • 14

    Best foreign language film

    The good bye
    Les Misérables
    Pain and fame
    Winner: parasite
    Portrait of a burning lady

  • 15

    Best TV series – drama

    Big little lies
    The crown
    Kill Eva
    The morning show
    SIEGER: Succession

  • 16

    Best TV series – comedy

    Barry
    WINNERS: Fleabag
    The Kominsky method
    The wonderful woman Maisel
    The politician

  • 17

    Best mini series or television film

    Catch-22
    WINNERS: Chernobyl
    Fosse / Verdon
    The loudest voice
    Incredible

  • 18

    Best actor in a TV series – drama

    WINNER: Brian Cox – succession
    Kit Harington – game of Thrones
    Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
    Tobias Menzies – The crown
    Billy Porter – pose

  • 19

    Best actress in a TV series – drama

    Jennifer Aniston – The morning show
    Jodie Comer – Kill Eva
    Nicole Kidman – Big little lies
    Reese Witherspoon – The morning show
    WINNERS: Olivia Colman – The Crown

  • 20

    Best actor in a TV series – comedy

    Ben Platt – The politician
    Paul Rudd – Live with yourself
    WINNER: Rami Youssef – Rami
    Bill Hader – Barry
    Michael Douglas – The Kominsky method

  • 21

    Best actress in a TV series – comedy

    Christina Applegate – Dead for me
    WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – fleabag
    Natasha Lyonne – Russian doll
    Kirsten Dunst – On to become a god in central Florida
    Rachel Brosnahan – Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

  • 22

    Best actor – miniseries or television film

    Chris Abbott – Catch-22
    Sacha Baron Cohen – The spy
    WINNER: Russell Crowe – The loudest voice
    Jared Harris – Chernobyl
    Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon

  • 23

    Best Actress – Mini Series or TV Movie

    WINNERS: Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon
    Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
    Merritt Wever – Incredible
    Kaitlyn Dever – Incredible
    Joey King – The Act

  • 24

    Best supporting actor in a television series

    Alan Arkin – Kominsky method
    Kieran Culkin – succession
    Andrew Scott – fleabag
    WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
    Henry Winkler – Barry

  • 25

    Best supporting actress in a television series

    Meryl Streep – Big little lies
    Helena Bonham Carter – The crown
    Emily Watson – Chernobyl
    WINNERS: Patricia Arquette – The Act
    Toni Collette – Incredible

