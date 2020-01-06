2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners: See the full list

The Golden Globe Awards 2020 are here!
The 77th annual show will be hosted for the fifth time by comedian Ricky Gervais and broadcast live by Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. CET on NBC.
This year’s film categories were directed by The Irishman, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It was the first time that Netflix was nominated for the best picture.
Netflix received the most television nominations at seventeen, while HBO was nominated in fifteen categories. This year there are three shows for most series nominations, Chernobyl, The Crown and Incredible Lead, each with four nouns.
This could be the night Taylor Swift takes home Cats’ composer Andrew Lloyd Webber with her first Golden Globe for her work on “Beautiful Ghosts”. Previously, Swift was nominated for “Safe and Sound” by The Hunger Games in 2012 and “Sweeter Than Fiction” by One Chance in 2013.
Beyoncé is also nominated in the “Best Original Song” category for “Spirit” from The Lion King’s live remake in 2019. The 38-year-old had previously been nominated for “Listen” by Dreamgirls in 2006 and for “Once in a Lifetime” by Cadillac Records in 2008.
Check out the full list of Golden Globe Awards 2020 nominees below and stay up to date as we update the winners list tonight.
- 1
Best film – drama
1917
The Irishman
joker
Marriage history
The two popes
- 2
Best film – musical or comedy
Dolemite is my name
Jojo Rabbit
Knife out
Once upon a time in Hollywood
rocket Man
- 3
Best director
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
- 4
Best actor – drama
Christian Bale – Ford vs. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and fame
Adam Driver – Marriage history
Joaquin Phoenix – joker
Jonathan Pryce – The two popes
- 5
Best actress – drama
Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage history
Saoirse Ronana – Little woman
Charlize Theron – bomb
Renée Zellweger – Judy
- 6
Best actor – musical or comedy
Daniel Craig – Knife out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo Dicaprio – Once upon a time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – rocket Man
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is my name
- 7
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina – The good bye
Ana de Armas – Knife out
Beanie Feldstein – Book Smart
Emma Thompson – Late night
Cate Blanchett – Where are you going Bernadette?
- 8th
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks – A nice day in the neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once upon a time in Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins – The two popes
- 9
The best supporting actress
Annette Benning – The Report
Margot Robbie – bomb
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
WINNERS: Laura Dern – marriage history
- 10
Best screenplay
Noah Baumbach – Marriage history
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – parasite
Anthony McCarten – The two popes
WINNERS: Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
- 11
Best original score
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat – Little woman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
Randy Newman – Marriage history
- 12
Best original song
“Beautiful Spirits” – CATS
WINNER: “I will love myself again” – Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Ghost” – The Lion King
“Get up” – Harriet
- 13
Best animated film
Frozen 2
The Lion King
WINNER: Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- 14
Best foreign language film
The good bye
Les Misérables
Pain and fame
Winner: parasite
Portrait of a burning lady
- 15
Best TV series – drama
Big little lies
The crown
Kill Eva
The morning show
SIEGER: Succession
- 16
Best TV series – comedy
Barry
WINNERS: Fleabag
The Kominsky method
The wonderful woman Maisel
The politician
- 17
Best mini series or television film
Catch-22
WINNERS: Chernobyl
Fosse / Verdon
The loudest voice
Incredible
- 18
Best actor in a TV series – drama
WINNER: Brian Cox – succession
Kit Harington – game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The crown
Billy Porter – pose
- 19
Best actress in a TV series – drama
Jennifer Aniston – The morning show
Jodie Comer – Kill Eva
Nicole Kidman – Big little lies
Reese Witherspoon – The morning show
WINNERS: Olivia Colman – The Crown
- 20
Best actor in a TV series – comedy
Ben Platt – The politician
Paul Rudd – Live with yourself
WINNER: Rami Youssef – Rami
Bill Hader – Barry
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky method
- 21
Best actress in a TV series – comedy
Christina Applegate – Dead for me
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – fleabag
Natasha Lyonne – Russian doll
Kirsten Dunst – On to become a god in central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan – Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- 22
Best actor – miniseries or television film
Chris Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The spy
WINNER: Russell Crowe – The loudest voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon
- 23
Best Actress – Mini Series or TV Movie
WINNERS: Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Incredible
Kaitlyn Dever – Incredible
Joey King – The Act
- 24
Best supporting actor in a television series
Alan Arkin – Kominsky method
Kieran Culkin – succession
Andrew Scott – fleabag
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry
- 25
Best supporting actress in a television series
Meryl Streep – Big little lies
Helena Bonham Carter – The crown
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
WINNERS: Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Incredible