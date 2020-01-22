2020 Genesis G90: a solid flagship product but not as chic as the Mercedes S-Class

The 2020 Genesis G90 is here to disrupt the full-size luxury sedan market which is primarily led by German brands with the exception of Lexus in North America, but it is neither the first nor the last to make such a move. bold statement.

Remember, we are talking about a car segment with the most conservative buyers and the biggest badge snobs, which makes success for any newcomer very difficult. Do you think we overreact? Then maybe you should come back to the VW Phaeton and its failed attempt to compete head-on with titans like the Mercedes S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.

Now we’re not saying that the 2020 Genesis G90 is already doomed, but the truth is that it has to be exceptional to make a difference in the full-size luxury sedan segment. The following detailed video presentation by Doug DeMuro could help you get an idea of ​​what the restyled G90 is.

Right off the bat, the first thing people will ask (right after “Genesis who?”) Is how much does it cost. They will be happy to know that this significantly undermines all of its rivals. The base model powered by a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 developing 365 horsepower starts at $ 73,195, while the 5.0-liter V8 model with 420 horsepower can belong to you for as little as $ 76,695.

For comparison, the base Mercedes-Benz S450 sedan powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 developing 362 hp starts at $ 94,250, which makes the Genesis G90 $ 21,000 less expensive. Obviously, the trick is that the Korean sedan does not feel $ 21,000 less and the reviewer estimates that the G90 is built to roughly the same standards as its competitors.

The build quality is top notch, most of the materials used in the cabin are sumptuous and attractive, and the amount of technology on board is overwhelming. However, some components do not quite match the level of quality seen in an S-Class. For example, the buttons and switches do not have the same feel as in the Mercedes-Benz, and some interior elements come from Hyundai models. and low-end Kia.

Regarding the driving experience, Doug DeMuro says the G90 is close to the S-Class but not quite on the same level. Watch the video to find out why.

