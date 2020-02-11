2020 election news survival guide: keep common sense and your friends with these three apps

Are you anxious, depressed, confused or simply exhausted by the 2020 news cycle? Have you started to hate friends and distrust most of what you read?

Well, there are a few apps that I recommend. Really.

Under the best circumstances, political discussions can become heated and even toxic. But this is not a normal election year. Embroidered by scandals and a bitterly divided political landscape, this election cycle promises to be one of the most controversial in the history of our nation.

On social media, supporters from all sides allow each other’s throats, they put friends, colleagues and family members opposite each other. To make matters worse, the diversified media landscape – combined with targeted campaigns on social media – has enabled each party to live in its own echo chamber, to gape at information that matches their worldview and ignores the rest. Add that to the proliferation of fake news and clickbait, and we are ultimately a poorly informed and uneducated audience whose opinions are based on little more than propaganda and false information.

There are no easy solutions to the problems we face.

But there is at least one step that we can all take: becoming more aware of news sources and how we interact with others on social networks.

Start with Edge

As a basis for layering these tools, I recommend starting with a web browser that is designed to be both secure and privacy-enhanced. That browser is the new Microsoft Edge, which runs on all primary desktop computers and mobile operating system platforms (there is also a version for Linux desktops).

Unlike Chrome, on which the new Microsoft browser is based, Edge has some additional tracking prevention functions that work with both tracking cookies and scripts, and uses a centralized database to recognize sites that are known to be abusing them.

Anti-tracking options from Microsoft Edge

Jason Perlow

Microsoft has included three tracking prevention profiles with Edge: Basic, Balanced (standard) and Strict. Depending on which of these profiles you choose, this will affect how personalized your content will be on a particular website when you visit it – including politically oriented content, possibly generated by campaigns or organizations associated with it.

Also: The new Microsoft Edge: 10 rules to take control of your browser

Blocking trackers also prevents sites (that are politically affiliated or motivated) from using your personalized metadata to gain insight into their statistics. While this may not personally benefit you, as more people start blocking organizations that use this type of tracking mechanism, the value of their data about how it can become politically armed potential becomes much less useful for the organizations.

Research all sources of content on Facebook

An important aspect of being able to separate politically charged and highly biased content from legitimate news reporting is to gain important insights about the source of information. We often look at news articles that are shared on social networks and are not aware of their origin, age, target audience, prejudice, credibility, transparency or lack thereof.

Facebook itself has recently started rolling out a feature about this content, which allows you to click on an article and determine whether the source of the content has published blatantly false news. In addition, Facebook will highlight specific content items that it deems knowingly to be incorrect.

The “About This Content” icon on Facebook

Jason Perlow

If you click on the stylized “i” symbol, additional information about the source of the content you are about to view will be displayed. More information about The Washington Post is presented in this example:

Extensive information about a news source on Facebook.

Jason Perlow

In this example, The Washington Post appears as a verified account on Facebook (blue check mark), indicating that it is a recognized media outlet. There is also a summary of the content that has been retrieved from Wikipedia.

If there is extensive information about the content provider – such as fact checking, correction, ethics, composition of the editorial team and who owns the publication and how it is funded – links are also displayed. In the example of The Washington Post and various other important news sources, The Trust Project is used by Facebook as an independent source to verify transparency standards for assessing the quality and credibility of a news article.

However, only a limited number of media on Facebook have validated extensive transparency information by The Trust Project. For example, this is the item for Breitbart in About This Content:

‘About this content’ from Breitbart on Facebook

Jason Perlow

Similarly, the New York Times has not shown extensive information either.

Subscribe to NewsGuard



Facebook’s built-in capabilities for recognizing fake and inaccurate content are limited. Moreover, when viewing a website directly, outside of social networks, there is no easy way to see if a particular news source is credible or transparent. Fortunately we now have NewsGuard, which works in Chrome and the new Microsoft Edge.

NewsGuard is a Chrome extension for the desktop that is available through a subscription. It was launched in February 2020 and costs $ 2.95 per month. The New York City-based company is run by trained journalists from diverse backgrounds and (according to the company) dedicated to presenting impartial news reporting.

Thousands of sites reviewed in the NewsGuard database are judged on a multi-point system for credibility and transparency. Websites that are considered as reliable sources of information are referred to as green check marks. These clickable green check marks appear in the browser near the URL field and are also displayed in line with web content, such as within Facebook, and even on Google News and other major news aggregators.

NewsGuard “Green check marks” displayed on Google News.

Jason Perlow

The detailed information about a “completely green” content source from NewsGuard, such as The Washington Post, is displayed as follows:

The Washington Post provides comprehensive website information when viewed using the NewsGuard extension.

Jason Perlow

In this example, The Washington Post also hosted a full “food label” at NewsGuard, which has additional information about the company and links to information about the journalists who wrote and edited the message.

Although many sites may pass a full health check, it is also possible that a website is generally ‘green’, but there are specific issues that the NewsGuard team are concerned about. For example, Fox News, which checks out like a green, scores 69.5 out of 100 on the NewsGuard scale. It has specific issues noted for credibility, but checks transparency completely.

The extensive website information for Fox News when viewed in the NewsGuard extension.

Jason Perlow

Occupy Democrats even score lower than Fox News and score 65 out of 100 and lose points due to the lack of error corrections and clarifications, where news and opinions are regularly combined and misleading headlines are used.

Occupy Democrats comprehensive information when viewed in NewsGuard

Jason Perlow

In addition to green check marks, NewsGuard also indicates whether a site is ‘red’ (does not meet the credibility and transparency standards), is a satire site (such as The Onion or NewsThump) or is a content platform that is user-generated content material (such as YouTube or Medium).

An example of how a red site is displayed:

An example of a “Red” site when viewed in the NewsGuard extension.

Jason Perlow

In this example, it is noted that this conservative leaning site does not collect information in a responsible manner, does not regularly correct errors or provides clarifications, does not distinguish between news and opinion in a responsible manner, does not avoid misleading headings, and does not correctly own and finance property. reveals.

A liberal leaning site that scores poorly on the credibility and transparency of NewsGuard.

Jason Perlow

It is not only conservative sites that score poorly. This liberal leaning site, for example, fails miserably in both credibility and transparency.

In addition to NewsGuard, there is an objective investigation into media bias and credibility at Ad Fontes Media, which produces an interactive chart that places well-known media channels on a two-dimensional axis based on how they are aligned with political preference and accuracy. It is good for reference and is produced annually.

Use SocialFixer

Tools such as NewsGuard can help us navigate the web and social networks with more confidence in the content to which we are exposed daily. However, it may sometimes be necessary to completely disconnect from the political stream of news due to the emotionally burdensome nature. Political content on Facebook in particular can be a source of stress for many people and cause anxiety and depression, as well as interpersonal conflicts.

Such a way to limit the amount of political content on Facebook is SocialFixer, a free extension that runs on the desktop versions of Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

SocialFixer changes Facebook’s visual layout to display information in a highly customized way, depending on user preferences, such as the ability to change the default feed view of the social network to the most recent, as opposed to top stories.

SocialFixer has a long list of functions with which the user can change many aspects of his Facebook experience. But what is especially valuable and relevant to the election cycle is the ability to fully filter out politically oriented posts.

The SocialFixer subscription filters screen.

Jason Perlow

With the SocialFixer filter options screen you can choose “ElectionPolitics 2020” as a subscription. The creator of the extension hosts a maintained list of keywords, which, when mentioned in a Facebook message, ensure that the message is muted out of sight.

The keywords for the ElectionPolitics 2020 subscription can be viewed on this screen when Edit Filter is selected in the filter list.

The Edit Filter screen for SocialFixer

Jason Perlow

The keywords from this writing are defined in a regular expression, or regex, that is stored, maintained, and updated on SocialFixer’s servers. They are as follows:

(obama | trump | trumpies | trumpers | putin | pence | hillary clinton | bernie sanders | libertarian | green party | elections | republican | republicans | democrats | democrats | democratic | politics | politician | clinton foundation | electoral | ben carson | giuliani | ivanka | inauguration | kellyanne conway | betsy devos | elizabeth warren | mitch mcConnell | biden | kushner | mueller report | robert mueller | bob mueller | kamala harris | buttigieg | beto o’rourke | andrew yang | cory booker | julian castro | julian castro julián castro | john delaney | gillibrand | hickenlooper | inslee | klobuchar | tim ryan | tulsi | gabbard | seth moulton | swalwell | marianne williamson | bill weld | william weld | maga | messam | michael bennet | mike grind | stacey abrams | impeach | impeachment | impeached | congress | senate | Pelosi | romney)

When one of these words appears in a Facebook post that one of your friends is sharing, they are hidden from view, as in the following example:

Example filtered representation of a political post on Facebook

Jason Perlow

To view the hidden message, simply click on the Click to view text to reveal its content.

Have you started using one of these tools while the election cycle is accelerating? Talk back and let me know.