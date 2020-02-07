2020 DNC representative on his way to the Summerfest site

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4677732002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=2020-democratic-national-convention%2Cmethodology%2Canxiety%2Coverall-negative%2Csummerfest&simpleTarget=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4677732002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/06/USAT/07a3d636-929b-464d-a68b-a05e1e813598-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

During a news conference, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett spoke about the welcome event that would be held on Sunday, July 12, for delegates and their guests. (Photo: Michael Sears)

There is nothing like an invitation to a party to change the subject.

At the end of a tumultuous week, the organizers of the 2020 Host Committee for the Democratic National Convention attempted to show on Friday that preparations are on schedule for one of the biggest events the city has organized.

They announced a pre-congress welcome party for delegates and guests at the Summerfest site.

The event takes place on July 12, the night before the four-day congress at Fiserv Forum and one week after the end of the musical festival Summerfest.

“This is the first impression they will have of our community and what better place to have a first impression than on the Summerfest site,” said Mayor Tom Barrett of Milwaukee at a press conference to make the announcement.

The host committee was shocked earlier this week with the expulsion of its two top officials, former President Liz Gilbert and her chief of staff, Adam Alonso. They were accused of monitoring a “toxic” work culture.

The board that supervised the host committee initiated the probe this week and sought external advice.

Barrett said he had spoken to the board earlier Friday, but the investigation was not in progress.

“What I am focusing on is the future and the future is how we are moving forward and you can see from today that we are moving at a very fast pace.”

He said the aim is “to ensure that we have the best convention ever organized by Milwaukee and the best convention that political parties have ever seen”.

