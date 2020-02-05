2020 DNC Host Committee leaders dismissed by the council during investigation

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4552301002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=2020-democratic-national-convention&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Ffeatures_watchdog_bice&ssts=news%2Finvestigations%2Fdaniel-bice&series=" name="snow-player/4552301002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/23/USAT/6bb88744-b66b-4bc9-81ff-ab2e7fe6a558-Army_elementary_school_homecoming_16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

The two leaders of the Milwaukee host committee for the Democratic National Convention 2020 are out.

At the end of Tuesday, the board of the Milwaukee 2020 host committee ended the chairman Liz Gilbert and her chief of staff, Adam Alonso. The move only comes a day after the board has suspended the couple and an investigation has been started into allegations about ‘toxic workplace’.

The Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that a group of older female staff members wrote an unsigned letter last week complaining that they had been “bullied and intimidated” by Alonso – something they said Gilbert did nothing to stop. They said that Alonso’s actions promoted a “toxic and unstable” culture.

“Every employee has the right to feel respected at his workplace,” said a one-page statement from the board.

“Based on the information we have learned so far, we believe that the working environment did not meet the ideals and expectations of the Milwaukee 2020 Board of Directors of the guest committee. Accordingly, Liz Gilbert and Adam Alonso are no longer employed by the organization, effective immediately. “

The letter stated that the board will continue to investigate the claims about the troubled workplace.

When the staff’s complaints first came up, the board hired the local company Foley & Lardner to coordinate the investigation. Foley has since taken on another company – Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart – to investigate the specific allegations and to report the findings to the board.

No timeline has been set for the investigation.

“The work of the Milwaukee 2020 host committee is crucial – but that work cannot be done unless employees can work together,” the board’s statement said. “The board strives for an inclusive and supportive environment in the host committee and will ensure that all employees live up to these ideals.”

Gilbert’s lawyer, Peg Schaffer, pushed back on the charges against her client. Schaffer said that Gilbert cooperated with the investigator, hoping to be acquitted, and called the actions of the board “outrageous and unjustified.”

Schaffer disputed that there was a toxic workplace and claimed that Gilbert was the target because she was a strong female leader.

“To be honest, I find it frustrating that a dissatisfied staff faced with a strong female leader uses the euphemism of a toxic workplace to complain about their boss,” said Schaffer, the interim vice president of the New Jersey Democratic Party.

Schaffer said that she should talk to Gilbert about what step they would take after the resignation: “She is not in the process of suing people, but if reputational damage results, she will take the right steps to remedy this.”

Alonso did not respond immediately. Previously, he said he was proud of his work for the committee and would cooperate in the investigation.

Teresa Vilmain, a long-time Wisconsin politician, will oversee the daily activities of the guest committee until a new leadership team is established.

The expulsion of the two officials comes less than six months before the start of the Democratic National Convention. The host committee – the civil, non-partisan branch of the convention – is responsible for raising $ 70 million to organize the July event at the Fiserv Forum and to recruit around 15,000 volunteers.

Joe Solmonese, the director of the Democratic National Convention Committee, has issued a statement praising the whistleblowers and the administration. He said that the seriousness of the issues raised required a “serious and meaningful response.”

“I am grateful to the Board of Governors of the host committee for taking swift action to address this issue,” said Solmonese.

“Employees who take a stand and ask for respect, honesty and safety in the workplace have our full support and I am proud of the guest committee staff who have come forward.”

On Monday, the board announced that Alonso had been placed on administrative leave and that Gilbert would remain out of the office and staff during the investigation.

That step was supported by democratic politicians throughout the state.

“It concerns me as an employer and as someone who has guided people in the past and present,” Gov said. Tony Evers, a democrat. “But if the allegations are powerful, we must take them seriously.”

Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett commended the actions of the council during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I am very happy that the board has acted as quickly as it is,” Barrett said. “They are investigating while we speak. And I am sure they will do well.”

Alonso and Gilbert were previously criticized for continuing to work for New Jersey Democrats while running the guest committee full time. The New Jersey Democratic Party has dumped Alonso at the end of Monday from its $ 15,000 monthly consultation.

In their letter to the board, the senior female staff members said that the host committee has no personnel department, so they turned to board members for help.

“We write to inform you about our experiences with the president and chief of staff of Milwaukee 2020 in the hope that a permanent change will be made,” the women wrote in the letter.

They said the work environment was “toxic and insular” and that the two top managers discourage “honest feedback and discourse.”

“This has significantly affected staff morale, leading to fear of retribution and lack of confidence among not only senior but also junior staff,” the letter said.

“Since November, such complaints have been brought to the attention of Liz Gilbert, who was going to defend him,” it continued. “Our challenges have been completely rejected.”

One of the authors of the note said she had recently decided to leave the guest committee.

The letter concludes by saying that the problems affect female executives throughout the organization: “Several junior women have approached us desperately and anxiously, not knowing where else to go.”

Sources said that the women did not deliver the letter to the board. Barrett said he saw the note for the first time on Friday. His office then took the unusual step of sending a copy of the letter to Gilbert, who shared it with the board.

During the weekend, the Journal Sentinel contacted the host committee about workplace concerns expressed by two others who worked with the group. Neither person was involved in writing the letter.

In interviews, the two experienced political hands described the host committee as a toxic culture full of power struggles, backbiting and maladministration.

They accused Gilbert and Alonso of giving contracts to their friends in New Jersey, convening meetings and not attending them and focusing more on gathering power than promoting Milwaukee.

Vision Media Marketing Inc., a New Jersey firm with strong ties to the New Jersey Democratic Party, for example, developed the website for the host committee and manages the email platform. Both Gilbert and Alonso are prominent Democratic agents in that state.

“It’s one of the worst – if not the worst – I’ve worked on,” said the first member of the guest committee.

The second official said they no longer have high expectations of the host committee. “The spirit of what it could be for the city could be lost,” said the second official.

Sources said it would seem that current and former employees were encouraged to speak after Alonso was accused in his home state of New Jersey of shaking off campaign contributors for his own consulting firm, the Cratos Group.

Julie Roginsky, a former strategist for the New Jersey government Phil Murphy, Said Murphy’s gubernatorial campaign operation was “poisonous” and experienced “rank abuse.”

She also said that lobbyists told her during the 2018 campaign that Alonso and the campaign manager were shaking them off for private matters.

Alonso has denied the allegations.

Bill Glauber from the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

