Chevrolet has not yet started delivering customers to the 2020 Corvette Stingray, but already a wide range of models with eye-catching paint schemes have been spotted at the company’s Bowling Green plant.

Those who buy a Corvette C8 have the choice between 12 exterior finishes and the shockpilot1911 surfer has recently come across an arctic white painted in bowling green. What makes this Corvette special is the fact that it was offered as an option with two running bands finished in midnight gray and that it is the first that we have seen with this combination.

Watch: Discover the 12 colors of the 2020 Corvette in this compilation video

We are on the fence of the exterior finish of the car. While mid-engine performance cars can be gorgeous painted in simple tones such as white and black, we think they’re even more beautiful when painted in bright colors that really grab your attention. Some of the most striking colors available for the new Corvette include fast blue, Sebring orange, torch red, accelerated yellow and Lake Elkhart blue. Another color we like more is Zeus Bronze.

Those who order a 2020 Corvette Stingray have a plethora of options available in addition to the paint. More specifically, there are three interior trim levels, dubbed 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. Standard features of the 1LT include eight-way power seats, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, a rear parking aid, and a 12-inch digital gauge set. Upgrades appreciated by the LT2, including a head-up display, power folding mirrors, 14-speaker Bose audio system, cordless phone charging, blind spot alert, front and rear cameras and Chevrolet’s latest performance data logger.

The three most popular colors for the Corvette C7 in 2018 were Arctic White, Black and Torch Red. Will the radical new C8 design encourage customers to opt for some of the brighter colors on offer? We hope so.