2020 Corvette C8 goes into production and will be available from dealers later this month

When Chevrolet launched the highly anticipated 2020 Corvette C8, they announced that production would begin in late 2019.

Unfortunately, this did not happen because a protracted strike caused the company to cut production by about three months.

The delay now comes to an end when the first Corvette Stingray 2020 coupes rolled off the assembly line in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Chevrolet didn’t say much about the first vehicle, but bought it from Rick Hendrick for $ 3 million.

While Hendrick received the first 2020 Corvette, the company confirmed that the vehicle would arrive at dealerships in late February or early March. Of course, they were sold months ago and are likely to show up for sale at substantial premiums.

Chevrolet not only announced the start of production, but also released a new promotional video that highlights the development of the vehicle. The clip is pretty short, but the C8 is a “revolution” and not an evolution.

That goes without saying, because the car is the realization of Zora Arkus-Duntov’s dream of a mid-engine Corvette. The model is powered by a new 6.2-liter LT2-V8 that delivers up to 495 hp (369 kW / 502 hp) and 637 Nm (470 lb-ft) of torque.

The engine is connected to an eight-speed dual clutch automatic, which allows the car to shoot from a rocket at 0-96 km / h in 2.9 seconds to a quarter mile at 195 km / h km / h ). Even without the optional Z51 performance package, the model reaches 96 km / h in three seconds.

In addition to the impressive performance and the new mid-engine layout, the C8 has a significantly improved interior with higher quality materials and modern technology. That’s pretty impressive considering the base price of $ 59,995, and it’s no wonder why the Corvette was voted North American car of the year.

