2020 Citroen C3 facelift breaks cover with revised styling and more comfort

Citroen has unveiled the revised version of its best-selling C3 hatchback, a small car model that can keep up with VW Polo, Renault Clio, Ford Fiesta and Toyota Yaris.

The Citroen C3, revised in 2020, has a front section inspired by the CXperience concept with new LED headlights, the chrome plating of which extends to the LED daytime running lights.

In addition, the refreshed Citroen C3 received a splash of color on the fog lamp bezel, new patterns on the rear side panel and a revised version of the characteristic side airbumps on the underside of the doors. There are also new fender flares depending on the equipment variant and a number of new wheel designs with a diameter of up to 17 inches.

The new 2020 Citroen C3 also offers a wider range of customization options and increases the number of possible combinations from 36 to 97. This includes new color options, new two-tone combinations, new color inserts and new graphics packages. Customers can now choose between four roof colors, three roof graphics and seven body colors.

The cab of the Citroen C3 2020 was also received with enthusiasm by the French manufacturer: For a start there is a new Techwood ambience, which is combined with soft-touch materials and special seams, as well as a bright trim strip in the upper area of ​​the seats.

Speaking of seats: The revised Citroen C3 now has the Advanced Comfort chairs, which are known from the larger C4 Cactus and C5 Aircross. The new seats offer better comfort thanks to their special foam on the surface and the thickened fabric upholstery. There is also a new armrest on the driver’s side.

The infotainment system works via a 7-inch touchscreen display and has voice recognition, mirror screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a free 3-year subscription for the reporting of speed cameras and danger zones as well as real-time traffic information from TomTom, one integrated dashcam and more.

The engine range includes a 1.2-liter Puretech three-cylinder petrol engine with 82 or 108 hp and a 1.5-liter BlueHDi four-cylinder diesel with 98 hp. Citroen offers a six-speed automatic transmission as an option for the most powerful petrol and diesel models.

