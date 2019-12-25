2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Lands at Holden headquarters in Australia

Loading...

This year was a gloomy year for Holden. Not only have his sales plummeted, but his CEO has recently stepped down and the iconic Commodore will soon be killed. However, there is a glimmer of hope and it comes in the form of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Holden Australia recently went to Instagram to share an image of a Corvette who just landed at the Melbourne headquarters. We've only offered a glimpse of the rear panel and wheels of the sports car, but we're pretty sure it's not a right-hand drive model and just a demonstrator shipped from the US to be shown and promoted by Holden.

Earlier this month it was announced that the new Corvette would probably be on the Australian market by the end of 2020 and would not be offered as an entry level model. Instead, all Aussie-bound examples will be equipped with the Z51 Performance package that bears a premium of $ 5,000 over the base Stingray in the US. It is also clear that Corvettes supplied by Australia are equipped as standard with the 3LT package and GT2 seats.

Chevrolet has admitted that it is not certain how much demand there will be for the Corvette in Australia and other markets for right-hand drive vehicles. If it is priced correctly, we see no reason why it could not sell well, especially if it can undercut its European rivals like in the US Early reports indicate a starting price of more than AU $ 150,000, or a hint of more than $ 102,000 at the current exchange rates.