2020 candidate Tulsi Gabbard takes legal action against Hillary Clinton

Gabbard seeks 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

Updated: 10:25 AM EST Jan 22, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016. The trial focuses on Clinton’s comments in October that Russia was “preparing” a candidate presidential democrat, saying, “She’s the favorite of the Russians.” the third party candidate, “said Clinton in a podcast with David Plouffe, former adviser to President Barack Obama. READ THE FULL COMPLAINT HERE Although Clinton did not target Gabbard by name, the member for Hawaii was one of five women in the presidential race at that time – Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Marianne Williamson were the others – and the only one who has been accused of being boosted by Russia, according to a New York Times report. The New York lawsuit alleges that Clinton “deliberately and mischievously made false statements in an attempt to derail Rep. Gabbard’s campaign, alleging that Gabbard is an” active Russian “.” Gabbard’s lawyers are asking for compensatory damages and an injunction prohibiting any further publication of Clinton’s statements made on an October podcast.

Democratic presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The trial focuses on Clinton’s comments in October that Russia “was preparing” a Democratic presidential candidate, saying, “She is the favorite of the Russians.”

“I am not making any predictions, but I think they have their eye on someone who is currently in the Democratic primary and who is preparing them to become the third candidate,” Clinton said in a podcast with David. Plouffe. , former adviser to President Barack Obama.

READ THE FULL COMPLAINT HERE

Although Clinton did not target Gabbard by name, the member for Hawaii was one of five women running for president at the time – Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Marianne Williamson were the others – and the only one who was accused of being boosted by Russia, according to a report by the New York Times.

The lawsuit, which was filed in New York, alleges that Clinton “deliberately and maliciously made false statements with the aim of derailing the campaign of the representative Gabbard, by alleging that Gabbard is a” Russian asset “.”

Gabbard’s lawyers are asking for compensatory damages and an injunction prohibiting any further publication of Clinton’s statements made on an October podcast.

.