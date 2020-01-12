2020 Broncos 3-round Mock Draft 1.0: Denver finds star corner in round 1

December 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) defends Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) on a catch during the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl college football semifinal final at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory credit: Dale Zanine-VS TODAY Sport

The Broncos season is finally over and you know what that means: it’s a false design time.

This design should be more fun for Broncos fans than most, given the huge design capital that Denver has. There is a very good chance that the Broncos will trade in this year, although this has not been John Elway’s tendency.

They must have a total of 12 picks after compensatory picks have been added, and although Denver was not a play-off team last year, this roster is still too talented for 12 rookies, most of whom will be late-round players to make the final team .

That is why it makes perfect sense to package some of those choices to move around the board, but for simplicity we will predict an inertia model.

Round 1. 15th general: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Player comparison: Tre’Davious White, CB, Buffalo Bills

Players who are already off the board: Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, Andrew Thomas, Tu’a Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs, Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Simmons, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III, Derrick Brown , Grant Delpit.

If Denver stays at 15 and the board falls like that, Broncos fans must be enthusiastic about Kristian Fulton’s selection.

The top tackles are already off the board. So the top three receivers with CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy are not expected to be in the top 11. Henry Ruggs’ 40-yard dash time should guarantee that he is also off the board for the Broncos selection. In 2017, John Ross was not nearly as talented as a prospect, had massive injuries and was still in the top 10. It is generally considered a disappointment if Ruggs does not break his record.

Fulton is LSU’s newest elite cornerback prospect, the school that continues defensive backs in the first round. With Fulton, the Broncos would not get a flashy, confused, freak athlete like Jalen Ramsey or Denzel Ward. Instead, he is a highly polished, technically trained cornerback who will be a solid starter from day one and will have the advantage of becoming a top cover on the road that the Broncos need.

Chris Harris Jr. feels like a longshot to be on the team next year, and the Broncos have no certainty anywhere else on the roster. They must have faith in Bryce Callahan’s assets as soon as he is back, but they have nothing behind them. Fulton not only solves that problem, but is perhaps the best player available in the sketch at this point.

Round 2. 46th general: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

Player comparison: DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Players who were already off the board could have aimed Broncos: A.J. Epenesa, Laviska Shenault, Tee Higgins, Javon Kinlaw, Austin Jackson, Kenneth Murray, Xavier McKinney, Justin Jefferson, Raekwon Davis, Creed Humphrey, Trey Adams, Mekhi Becton, Neville Gallimore, Jalen Reagor.

The Broncos miss their ideal speed receiver in the first round with Ruggs leaving early, so they get the next best thing with Penn State speedster K.J. Hamler.

Yes, offensive tackle is a top priority for the Broncos in this design, but with where they are currently picking, it is difficult to land one. Unless Wills, Wirfs or Thomas fall on them in the first round, or exchange them, it is hard to see the Broncos take a tackle early.

However, unlike tackle, there is value across the board at the receiver’s position. Hamler is considered to be one of the most special athletes in the entire design class. He has a good chance of performing a sub-4.3 40-yard dash and his short-surface burst and speed are rare to say the least. When Hamler gets the ball in his hands, he lets play happen with his elusiveness and speed, he is excellent at following the deep ball, and he is much better at blocking than you would think given his size.

The biggest concerns with Hamler are its size and hands. Hamler is small for a broad receiver. He’s about 5 feet-9, 175 pounds, he’s about the size of Steve Smith and just a shade taller than Phillip Lindsay. You also see Hamler occasionally rely on his body to catch football instead of his hands, and as a symptom you see him dropping the ball more than you would like.

He was also not asked to walk a varied route tree while he was at the Nittany Lions, although he seems to have seen the possibility of the flashes we have seen. Hamler’s drafting would be a swing for the gates, but he is a solid addition to Courtland Sutton.

Round 3. 77th general: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

Player comparison: B.J. Hill, DT, New York Giants

Players who were already off the board could have contacted Broncos: Nick Harris, Tyler Biadasz, Ashtyn Davis, Lucas Niang, Prince Tega Wanogho, Trey Smith, Rashard Lawrence, Darryl Williams, Monty Rice, Josh Jones, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Brandon Jones , Calvin Throckmorton.

The board does not continue to favor the Broncos, as eight attacking line men are picked for the next Denver selection, forcing them to tackle the holes along the line of defense. (Remember that we are spotting based on no transactions for Denver.)

The Broncos have signed more contracts along the defense line this season than at any other position including all three starters, Shelby Harris, Derek Wolfe and Mike Purcell. Denver will be able to re-sign some of their highly molly free agents, they will still have to fill some gaps through the design.

Justin Madubuike does exactly that and would be an excellent choice for the Broncos. Madubuike is a strong run-stuffer for the Aggies that can deliver internal pressure and shows potential as a pass rusher. His technique needs to be developed, but the advantage is certain.

Round 3. 83rd general: Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL, LSU

Player comparison: Erik McCoy, C, New Orleans Saints

Players who could have aimed Broncos off the board: Netane Mudi, Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Broncos are finally able to tackle the offensive line midway through the third round, although it is much later than they want to fill that gap.

Cushenberry was primarily a center at LSU, but could move to help the Broncos replace the outdated Ronald Leary. However, if Connor McGovern leaves freely, Cushenberry could also fulfill that role.

I actually prefer Cushenberry as a guard, although it is not his natural position, because one of his biggest questions is his ability to read and diagnose defenses and pressure, which is one of the most important skills of the center. Cushenberry is also raw with regard to its technique, which is why it stays in the sketch for so long given its positive qualities.

He shows impressive athletics for an interior man, which makes him well suited to the Broncos schedule, and is often able to reach the second level of defense. The Broncos can also rely on the legendary Mike Munchak to ensure that they get the best version of Cushenberry.

Round 3.95th general: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Player comparison: Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Players who were already off the board could have aimed Broncos: Soloman Kindley, Tyler Johnson, Jaylon Johnson, Zach Baun, Alton Robinson.

Alexander Johnson has been an incredible find from the Broncos and one that should anchor the inner linebacker site for years to come. That said, the Broncos can use some depth behind him, because Todd Davis and Josey Jewell are still liable in coverage and perhaps the Achilles heel of the defense.

Troy Dye could be the solution to that problem, with his impressive coverage skills for a linebacker. His best feature beyond his instincts in coverage is his ability to match running backs from the backfield and be able to wear the tight side of the seam.

Dye struggles in the run game and lacks some of the physicality that you would expect in a linebacker of his size, but the Broncos already have two run-stuffing linebackers in Davis and Jewell, and pass-coverage linebackers are a valuable product in today’s competition.