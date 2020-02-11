2020 BMW X5 xDrive40d and X6 xDrive40d combine diesel fuel with mild hybrid technology

BMW has just launched the new X5 xDrive40d and X6 xDrive40d models, which are equipped with an inline six-cylinder diesel engine and mild hybrid technology.

The diesel powertrain used by both models offers a displacement of 3.0 liters, a two-stage turbocharger system and a common rail piezo direct injection. Overall, the engine delivers 335 hp at 4,400 rpm and a torque between 1,750 rpm and 2,250 rpm.

Both the X5 xDrive40d and the X6 xDrive40d couple this engine with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and the intelligent all-wheel technology BMW xDrive. The 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel is supported by a 48-volt starter generator that provides an additional 11 hp (11 hp). Both models can sprint to 100 km / h in 5.5 seconds.

Read also: BMW wants you to discover every detail of the new X6 in 102 pictures

The starter generator is powered by the SUV’s 48-volt battery, which also provides purely electrical driving functions via the 12-volt electrical system. The battery is charged by energy recovery when accelerating and braking. According to BMW, the starter generator also ensures spontaneous and low-vibration starting and restarting of the engine when the Auto Start / Stop or “Sailing” functions are activated.

The function “sailing” (also called coasting) not only switches the engine off, but also completely off. In order to be able to use this function more frequently, it is now not only available in Eco Pro mode, but also in Comfort mode.

The BMW X5 xDrive40d has an average fuel consumption of 36-39 mpg (5.9-6.4 l / 100 km) and a combined CO2 emissions of 154-167 g / km. The X6 xDrive40d delivers 5.8-6.2 l / 100 km (38-40 mpg) and a combined CO2 emissions of 153-164 g / km. BMW has not said when the vehicles will be launched and how much they will throw customers back.