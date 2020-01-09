2020 BMW X2 xDrive25e gets X1 PHEV powertrain with 57 km range

Loading...

BMW has officially announced the X2 xDrive25e plug-in hybrid with the same powertrain introduced by the X1 xDrive25e facelift last year.

Both models are part of the BMW Group’s electrification strategy and should help reduce CO2 emissions from the vehicle fleet in Europe. Arrived later this year, the plug-in hybrid models have an identical powertrain.

It consists of a three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine of 1.5 liters at 125 hp (123 hp) and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft) of torque, a rear-mounted electric motor of 70 kW (95 hp / 94 hp) and 165 Nm (122 lb-ft) of instantaneous torque and a 10 kWh lithium-ion battery.

For now, we only see the rear of the 2020 BMW X2 xDrive25e, probably because there will be changes at the front

The combined power available is 162 kW (220 PS / 217 HP) while the maximum system torque is 385 Nm (284 lb-ft). This is enough to allow the BMW X2 xDrive25e to go from 0 to 100 km / h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds (compared to 6.9 seconds on the X1) and reach a top speed of 195 km / h (121 mph) – 2 km / h higher than the X1. The maximum speed in EV mode is 135 km / h (84 mph) for both models.

Speaking of EV mode, both models offer pure electric driving range of up to 57 km (35 miles). Battery charging takes approximately 5 hours on conventional household outlets using the standard equipment charging cable or less than 3.2 hours on a BMW i Wallbox.

BMW X1 xDrive25e and X2 xDrive25e 2020

Average fuel consumption is as low as 1.9 l / 100 km (148.7 mpg UK / 123.8 mpg US), with corresponding CO2 emissions of 43 g / km. The combined power consumption is between 14.2 and 13.7 kWh per 100 kilometers for the X2 and 14.3 to 13.8 kWh per 100 kilometers for the X1. All fuel economy figures are calculated based on the WLTP cycle.

The internal combustion engine drives the front wheels via a six-speed Steptronic automatic transmission while the electric motor drives the rear wheels via a one-speed transmission. BMW says that this specific all-wheel drive hybrid system is supposed to provide “a quick and precise distribution of power between the front and rear wheels” as well as “a high level of driving pleasure and thrilling agility”.

BMW does not mention whether the X2 xDrive25e will be available in the United States, but since the X1 hybrid plug-in is only intended for Europe, the chances are rather slim.

