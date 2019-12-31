2020 ATP Cup | The new team tennis team event

Loading...

The calendar is an event you normally see at this time of year – the Hopman Cup, a mixed team event that has been part of the Perth scene for 30 years – while an event of the WTA, Brisbane International, will have some overlap with the ATP Cup draw in Queensland.

So what is it about? Should we care? What are the issues and how does it work?

The ATP Cup is a partnership between ATP and Tennis Australia, offering $ 22 million in prizes. He's trying to get a foothold on an already full tennis calendar with a revamped Davis Cup and Ryder Cup-style Laver Cup also vying for precious space. The first, most important, had a very different look in 2019 and culminated with a week-long finale in Madrid in November as part of a radical overhaul led by the International Tennis Federation but funded by the Kosmos company of Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique.

Highlights of the ATP Cup

Undefeated player who wins all possible singles matches will earn a maximum of 750 ATP ranking points in singles

Ranking points are awarded for a match victory in each round but the amount depends on the opponent's ranking and the result round

Cash prize is US $ 15 million (AU $ 22 million), including entry fees, individual wins and tied wins

The 24 teams are divided into six groups of four for the preliminary stages. The six group winners and the two best second finishers progress

Each tie will include two singles and one doubles match

Singles will be the best of the three tiebreakers. Doubles will include an ad-free score and a tiebreaker instead of a third set

In September, the first 18 countries were accepted on the basis of the country's single player ranking

Australia, host country, got a generic character because it did not qualify by the ranking at the first registration deadline (in September)

Each nation will have a captain, this person being selected by player n ° 1 in singles

Sports fans, yes, you can scratch your head. Only six weeks ago, Spain, the host country, ruled the dorm in the new embodiment of the 119-year-old men's team event.

Questions about the long-term sustainability of the organization of the two tournaments, particularly in such proximity and with such similarity, can be put aside for the time being, at least, as tennis fans digest the new world order.

The ATP Cup increases the bet on the Davis Cup with six other nations to fight for the glory of the team. Members of the so-called 'final eight & # 39; & # 39; – simply the nations which qualify for the quarter-finals – will come from the winners of the six groups of four nations as well as from the two best second runners-up.

WHAT ARE THE KEY DIFFERENCES?

You might think that qualifying for a team tennis event should be a simple process. But the brain behind the ATP Cup format was also creative.

Countries get qualification based on the position of their No. 1 ranked player. Thus, Austria (led by the current top 10 players Dominic Thiem) and Greece (led by future Stefanos Tsitsipas ) will appear on the Australian coast.

At the first registration deadline in September, the 18 First Nations won entry based on their No. 1 player. At the time, Australia, along with the men of Head Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios hovering in the top 30 of the world ranking, got entry after receiving the team's joker.

By the second registration deadline in November, the remaining five countries (places 20-24) have secured their places and the 24 teams – each of which will have five – have entered the competition.

The inaugural event already experienced at least one setback when one of its main draws, world No. 3 Roger Federer, reneged on its commitment to play and withdrew, citing family reasons and a desire to avoid a "fully intense start to the season". "end of October.

His absence left a huge void – which also means that Switzerland is no longer qualified – and tennis fans in Sydney were without what would have been a rare chance to see the 20-time major champion in the phase twilight of his career. Federer's decision and the decision of Britain's representative Andy Murray not to continue the next leg of his return to Australia also deprived the event of a much anticipated and first confrontation between the two since 2015.

Nadal will be the main draw card in Perth with Spain against Japan, Georgia and Uruguay. The Japanese were considerably exhausted by the late withdrawal of world number 13 Kei Nishikori.

The other interesting feature of the ATP Cup is that, apart from a share of the lucrative money, players have the opportunity to earn up to 750 ATP ranking points (for singles) and a maximum of 250 points (for doubles).

Tennis is going to be pretty quick as the organizers crowd into the three guaranteed group matches for each country before the peloton is divided into eight nations. Each tie will consist of two singles and one doubles match. Singles matches will be the best of three tie-break sets, and doubles will offer an ad-free score and match tie-break instead of a third set.

Australia, who will play their group game in Brisbane, will train against Germany in the evening session on their first day on Friday, then face Canada, which eliminated them from the Davis Cup, in of a day session two days later. The host country's final draw is against Greece, led by Tsitsipas, during the evening session of Tuesday, January 7.

It remains to be seen how the first year of the ATP Cup will be received by the ticket buying public and television. But if a Bulgaria-Moldova tie is something that normally floats your boat, you will not be disappointed.

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

