2020 ATP Cup | Bad anthem played for Moldova against Belgium

Moldova was one of the last nations to qualify for the 24-team ATP Cup which will debut in 2020.

They are led by world number 46 Radu Albot, 30, who last year became the first player in his country to win a single ATP title by winning the Delray Beach Open.

Albot is the highest ranked Moldovan player of all time while his second best player in Sydney is the world No. 818 Alex Cozbinov.

It is not the first time that officials have come face to face with a blundering anthem at a major tennis tournament.

In 2017, Germany exploded when a forbidden verse from their national anthem from World War II was sung at the opening ceremony of the Fed Cup quarter-final against the States -United.

"I thought it was the epitome of ignorance. It was the worst thing that ever happened to me," said German Andrea Petkovic at the time.

And before the 2003 Davis Cup final, the Spanish Republican anthem from before the Civil War was played before their clash with Australia.

Spanish Sports Minister Juan Antonio Gomez-Angulo waved furiously and shouted from the stands before Australian captain John Fitzgerald was forced to apologize to the crowd afterward.

