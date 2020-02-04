2020 Alpina B3 is sold as 455 HP Anti-M3 in Europe

The new Alpina B3 is now being launched in selected European markets and is the first true high-performance variant of the G20 3-series.

Customers in Europe who want to place an order for the Alpina B3 2020 have to pay € 81,250 (currently around USD 90,000) for the limousine and € 83,050 (USD 92,000) for the touring.

The 3-series version of Alpina uses a modified 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbo engine with two turbines that delivers no less than 455 hp (462 hp) and a torque of 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). The latter is available from 2,500 rpm. The turbochargers are now equipped with flow-optimized housings from Alpina. The drive train receives a new cooling system and a new air intake.

Read more: 2021 BMW M3 prototype spied on a manual transmission

This includes a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission with Alpina-specific software and revised transmission mechatronics, which improves the response behavior and enables faster shift times. The transmission also offers a large selection of shift modes, which, according to the Buchloe brand, range from “comfort to super sportiness”.

The distinctive Alpina Switchtronic buttons on the back of the steering wheel are standard, but for the first time, customers can choose a pair of CNC-machined aluminum paddles that are painted black matte.

Power is transferred to all four wheels via the all-wheel drive xDrive from BMW, which was also updated by Alpina. A limited slip differential on the rear axle is standard. In combination with the start control, the new Alpina B3 can deliver 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds and 200 km / h in 13.4 seconds (Touring: 0-62 in 3.9, 0) -124 in 13.9) , The top speed is 303 km / h for the sedan and 300 km / h for the touring.

The chassis has adaptive dampers with three settings combined with stiffer springs and thicker stabilizers. The front brake discs have a diameter of 395 mm and work with four-piston calipers in Alpina Blue. A set of 19-inch multi-spoke wheels is standard, 20-inch forged Alpina Classic alloys are optionally available.

Alpina, please do a touring, preferably in green metallic, over these beautiful 20-inch wheels.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pictures…