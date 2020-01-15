2019 was probably the second warmest year in the world

Magnification / temperature above or below the 1950-1981 average in Kelvin (equivalent to degrees C).

NASA

It’s mid-January, which means that the jokes about New Year’s resolutions will hopefully fade along with your seasonal depression. Oh, and NOAA and NASA’s final global temperature analysis for 2019 has dropped. (No need to get the party hats and noisemakers out again.)

Let’s start with the numbers. The past year is the second warmest in almost all records. The British Met Office dataset has it in third place, just like a satellite dataset (although it is somewhat inappropriate with other satellite datasets). Satellite data sets measure higher temperatures in the atmosphere than surface temperatures, so that small differences are not uncommon. Surface temperature records generally date back to the late 19th century, while satellite records started in 1979.

NASA

The biggest context you need to understand these annual updates is the El Niño South Oscillation – a swing of Pacific temperatures that pushes the global average a little above or below the long-term trend each year. In an El Niño pattern, warm water drifts from the western Equatorial Pacific to South America. In a La Niña pattern, strong winds hold back the warm water and pull deep, cold water along South America. The years that El Niño dominates tend to have a higher global average surface temperature, while the years in La Niña are somewhat cooler.

This pattern was actually pretty neutral in 2019, starting slightly on the side of La Niña and ending on the side of El Niño, but without ever being strong enough to be classified as either. This means that 2019 saw only a small upward trend. And yet it is the second warmest year of all time after 2016, when there was a strong El Niño.

This is not a surprise for climate researchers. As we noted last year, the British Met Office, the Berkeley Earth group and Gavin Schmidt from NASA predicted that 2019 will most likely land in second place based on the prospects for a neutral El Niño southeast oscillation.

You can compare that to those who reject the science of man-made climate change and have been declaring for decades that the warming trend would stop and reverse. The last year provides another data point that does not match your hypothesis.

For the United States, 2019 was only the 34th warmest year in existence. While parts of the Southeast and Central Atlantic had a very warm year, the northern plains were pretty cool. Alaska had the warmest year ever with a remarkable 6.2 ° F above the 1925-2000 average.

NOAA

On the precipitation side, it was the second wettest year in the United States. This included a general improvement in drought conditions, although the Four Corners region and southern Alaska were fairly dry.

There were 14 weather-related disasters in the United States, with damage in excess of $ 1 billion (adjusted for inflation) and direct losses totaling $ 45 billion. This is the fourth place since 1980 and binds in 2018.

NOAA

The outlook for the El Niño Southeast Oscillation provides that the neutral conditions for the first half of 2020 will remain. For this reason, the forecasts for 2020 are close to 2019. Gavin Schmidt from NASA predicted a new second warmest rank for 2020. The Berkeley Earth team’s forecast is just below 2019, which would put 2020 in third place. By contrast, 2020 would be the warmest year for the UK Met Office forecast.

Aside from a major volcanic eruption, next year will be one of the warmest ever recorded.