2019 Steelers Awards recognize Devin Bush and Cam Heyward

Loading...

Last year, I kept track of the Steelers’ weekly missed tackles for advanced stats to track team progress in limiting missed tackles. This led to the very first DKPS tackles prices, highlighting Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt among others.

This year, we are revisiting these awards with statistics compiled for the same categories as we discussed last year.

Diviner bush climbed to the top of the team’s total tackles with 12 tackles against the Ravens for a total of 109 over the season. He also led the team with the most tackles at 14. As a rookie, Bush saw a lot of playing time and had to quickly learn how to cover and tackle in several different situations.

Here’s a full snapshot of all the Steelers defenders in 2019. The statistics for tackles, snaps and missed tackles have all been compiled by ProFootballReference.com:

To continue reading, log into your account: