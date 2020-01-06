2019 saw derechos, a polar vortex, tornadoes

Loading...

CLOSE

Polar vortexes, tornadoes, derechos, white Halloween and green Christmas – 2019 was a year of extreme weather in Wisconsin.

While the records for heat, cold and snow have plummeted globally in terms of climate – and it’s hard to write that down because every year wants to feel special – 2019 has been average. The annual temperature at Milwaukee hasn’t even broken the best 20 hot or cold years.

The average high in 2019 was 55.8 degrees in Milwaukee and the average minimum was 40.5, which is calculated by combining the high and low temperatures for each day of the year.

“It was pretty average,” said Cameron Miller, a Sullivan-based National Weather Service meteorologist. “We had a cold spell in January and February, but the rest of the year averaged temperatures.”

In 2018, the average maximum was 56.4 degrees and the minimum 41.5. In the 1871 Milwaukee records, the hottest year was 2012 with an average high of 60.3. The coldest year on record for Milwaukee is 1875 when the mean low was only 32.6 degrees.

But even if things seemed to balance over 365 days, there were a lot of crazy weather events that disrupted the lives of the Wisconsinites.

This is not a complete list, just a few highlights that illustrate how wacky weather can get in Wisconsin.

While 2019 started relatively mild – no snowstorms or freezing cold to bother New Year’s travelers – at the end of January, winter came in a hurry.

Following a snowstorm that poured one foot or more in southeastern Wisconsin, dangerously low temperatures in the minus 20s with wind chills in the minus 30s and minus 40s prevented children from attending. school and workers in private enterprises and government offices for several days.

Sullivan’s National Weather Service presented it as a unique deep gel in a generation. Even the ice castles of Lake Geneva, which delayed their opening in December 2018 because it was too hot, closed during the frost in late January because it was just too cold for the employees and visitors can visit the magnificent ice sculptures and buildings.

Purchase a photo

People huddle around a fire as LED lights illuminate the ice formations on display of the ice castles on Lake Geneva. The ice castles, which opened last week in Lake Geneva, are part of six cities across North America where a Utah-based company built ice castles after cultivating 5,000 to 12,000 hand-picked and individually sculpted ice cubes. The newly placed ice cubes are then sprayed with water. Each castle measures about an acre and takes about two months to build by 20 to 40 ice craftsmen. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The cold sock of the jaw came from a polar vortex, a meteorological phenomenon that still hovers above the Earth. At the end of January 2019, there were actually two polar vortices, one at each pole, and beneath the upper-level low pressure areas, there were large masses of cold, dense arctic air with Wisconsin in it. frozen beef eye.

Two weeks later, a snowstorm dumped up to a foot of white matter in most of Wisconsin on February 12, breaking records of snowfall in some communities. Five and six days later, another winter storm released heavier snow.

The second major snowstorm in February was blamed for a stack of 131 chain reaction vehicles on I-41 in Neenah that killed a motorist and sent 71 others to hospital. Strong winds and blizzard conditions created a whiteout on the busy highway and within minutes, cars, SUVs, trucks and semi-trailers crashed and sandwiched under each other.

Dozens of vehicles pile up in an accident on I-41 in Neenah on Sunday. I-41 was closed from Breezewood Lane in Neenah to Highway 76 in Oshkosh in both directions. And I-41 southbound closed on Highway 10 and traffic was redirected to Highway 76. (Photo courtesy of Dwight Nale) (Photo: Dwight Nale)

The warm and sudden temperatures in mid-March melted a winter of snow and ice in a matter of days, causing widespread flooding, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency. High traffic jams and ice jams closed roads and schools, rescuers used boats to transport residents to safety, and hundreds of residents were forced to stay in temporary shelters.

In April, winter-tired Wisconsinites were hoping to put shovels and snowblowers away for the season, but another storm, this one called Winter Storm Wesley, crossed the Plains States and the Midwest. Northcentral Wisconsin woke up on April 12 with up to 10 inches of snow and slush. Southern Wisconsin received mainly freezing rain.

The storm postponed the statewide tornado exercise by one day.

It took a while, but summer finally appeared – at the end of June, when temperatures finally reached the time of shirt sleeves.

In July, strong winds razed trees, destroyed buildings and smashed utility poles, igniting what the National Weather Service called consecutive derechos.

A derecho occurs when damaging thunderstorm winds occur on a path of 250 miles or more. On July 19, a derecho traveled 490 miles from east-central Minnesota through northwest, central and northeast Wisconsin and lower Michigan. The next day, another derecho spread wind damage along 860 miles from western South Dakota through central and northeast Wisconsin to northern lower Michigan.

Because two derechos of damaging winds were apparently not enough, 11 small tornadoes were mixed with thunderstorms on July 19 and 20 in northern and central Wisconsin.

In September, an EF-3 tornado devastated communities in Chippewa County. With winds estimated at 150 mph, the September 23 tornado was unusual as it is rare for a tornado of this intensity to hit Wisconsin so late in the season, according to the National Weather Service.

Malcom Gullickson, center, is pleased to find his 12-year-old grandson’s Brett Favre jersey after a tornado destroyed his home in Chippewa County on September 24. (Photo: Lori Getter / Wisconsin Emergency Management)

Malcom Gullickson, an Elk Mound resident, lost his home but managed to save his Brett Favre framed jersey.

Perhaps thinking that enough snow had already fallen for the year, people in southern Wisconsin were shocked and their jaws dropped to see a storm falling over 7 inches of snow in some places on Halloween.

Leaves were still on the trees and the Halloween decorations in the yards were buried under the snow, forcing some communities to postpone the events of whirling a few days later.

Purchase a photo

Clara Proefrock, three, of Cedarburg, frolics in the snow during the annual Cedarburg Pumpkin Walk on Thursday, October 31, 2019. A Halloween snowstorm covered southeast Wisconsin with wet snow and muddy. (Photo: Scott Ash / Now News Group)

With so much snow so early in the season, the Wisconsinites might have thought we would have a white Christmas. But no.

Purchase a photo

A skeleton is covered in snow in Cedarburg after a Halloween snowstorm moved into southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, October 31, 2019. (Photo: Scott Ash / Now News Group)

Milwaukee and Madison recorded the second hottest Christmas in over a century. High Christmas temperatures reached 57 in Milwaukee and 55 in Madison. The hottest Christmas was recorded in 1982 when Milwaukee baked in 61 degrees and Madison reached 55 degrees.

It’s not surprising to learn that last fall was Milwaukee’s second wettest in terms of liquid precipitation. For the months of September, October and November, Milwaukee received 15.62 inches of rain and snowmelt just after 1985 when 15.94 inches of liquid precipitation accumulated.

The soggy fall was due to a weather model stationed over the Midwest that allowed the thunderstorm after the storm to pass through Wisconsin, Miller said.

“There was a lot of moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico, and the storms could have maximized this,” said Miller.

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/weather/2020/01/01/wisconsin-weather-2019-saw-derechos-polar-vortex-tornadoes/2791550001/