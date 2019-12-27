2019 offers surprises and surprising returns

Loading...

"It is fair to say that 2019 has been a better year than most would have ever imagined. If you could predict the uncertainty in the markets of the trade war, Brexit, the Hong riots Kong, weaker than expected global and domestic growth and poor corporate profits, then you probably wouldn't have expected a strong market.

"And it really shows that everything that happens politically, socially and on a macro front, is not necessarily the engine of stock returns. Ultimately, the main driver of returns this year has been interest rates. interest and their precipitous fall. "

The environment of lower interest rates drives up the prices of other assets. So while stock prices may be more expensive than ever, it's not because companies are performing better than ever.

"The overvaluation must be put in context. And now, when we consider where are the interest rates, where are the housing yields, where are the real estate capitalization rates, then in this context, equity is in actually probably valued rationally. From a profit and dividend yield point of view are actually quite attractive compared to (other asset classes). & # 39; & # 39;

Outgoing CEO of IFM, Brett Himbury, said the current investment climate was the most difficult he has seen since the early 1980s due to low interest rates , the geopolitical volatility of advanced markets, the rise of "restrictive" regulation and the level of confidence in financial services. a "historic low".

"Most governments, with the exception of Australia, are really under budget constraints. They have huge debt, so they have very little strategic flexibility to generate growth", a- he declared.

Unusually, advanced markets presently pose higher geopolitical risk than emerging markets, he says, making it more difficult for investors.

"You put all of these things together and I honestly think it's the most difficult environment we've seen since 1982. I don't envy the work of the investment managers trying to allocate, that Whether they are going to Australia or not, hedging or not hedging, fixed cash and interest or listed stocks. "

So what were the best, worst and most interesting performances of 2019?

Fortescue's chief executive, Elizabeth Gaines, closed a good year for the miner, who is getting better. Credit: Philip Gostelow

winners

Fortescue, above 184% to $ 10.91

Pure iron ore play saw the largest gains in the S & P / ASX200 in 2019, dropping from $ 3.80 to $ 10.91. The company is riding a surge in iron ore prices driven by extremely strong demand from Chinese steel mills and global supply constraints after a fatal collapse of a dam in an iron ore mine in Brazil. The price of iron ore reached US $ 120 per tonne in early 2019, which represents a boon for the great Australian miners and in particular Fortescue. Shareholders also appreciated the company's record annual dividend of $ 1.14, which included a special dividend of 11 ¢. However, the extraordinary race that Fortescue experienced is less likely to repeat itself in 2020, as iron ore prices experienced the largest monthly decline in more than eight years in September, as trade wars between the US and China and slower growth are weighing on Chinese steel. make a request. And as global supply returns to normal as Vale resumes production in Brazil.

Xero, up 94% to $ 83.23

The Xero accounting platform stocks almost doubled in value during 2019, starting at $ 42.02 and ending at $ 83.23. Led by CEO Steve Vamos, the company capitalized on the move of many small business owners to its cloud-based accounting platforms. It recorded a 32% increase in its semester revenue to $ 338.7 million in November. Xero made a modest after-tax profit of $ 1.3 million, but Vamos said Xero's goal was to "reinvest for growth". The dominance of the company founded by Kiwi should continue, as Xero reached the 2 million subscriber mark at the end of 2019. Investor John Hempton described the company as "growing like a weed" because it focused on expanding into the UK and the United States. Xero ended the year with a change of president, with Telstra's former CEO David Thodey to succeed Graham Smith, who has to resign due to family health concerns.

Afterpay, up 135% to $ 29.20

The eventful 2019 year of Afterpay saw its share price skyrocket despite the uncertainty surrounding an audit led by Austrac on its compliance with the fight against money laundering. Sweetie buy-now, pay-later ended the year with good news: the audit found no solid evidence that the millennium-centric payment platform was used for the money laundering. The company told investors in December that it had reached $ 1 billion in monthly sales and had experienced solid growth in the US and UK markets. However, some voices still call for caution: UBS has taken the most bearish position in the stock so far, after starting to cover the stock in October with a sell recommendation and a target price of $ 17.60 .

Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar can't get a smile off his face as his company's stock prices soar despite money laundering investigation by regulator Austrac . Credit: Louie Douvis

Appen, up 82% to $ 23.37

This artificial intelligence (AI) business reached $ 31.42 this year, consolidating as a key Australian export with crowdsource entrepreneurs providing information on major technology platforms to improve functionality. machine learning. This member of the technology group known as “ WAAAX & # 39; & # 39; released solid numbers throughout the year, including a number of profit upgrades, but lost momentum in August when half-yearly results raised the question of whether overpaid when buying San Francisco startup AI Figure Eight. Appen closed the year with a new rally in stock prices after Bell Potter analysts upgraded the stock to a purchase, saying it was "confusing" that the stock price hasn't come up since the middle of the year and adding a target price of $ 27.50.

JB Hi-Fi, up 80% to $ 39.82

Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi was the first retailer to publish its annual results against a backdrop of negative sentiment that prompted some investors to prepare for the worst. But again, CEO Richard Murray has proven that he and his team know how to retail, posting a 6.5% increase in revenue. While Murray remains confident about his company's ability to execute the "basic principles of retail" in a difficult market, his outlook for the rest of the year is optimistic and cautious, believing that consumers are still not afraid to spend. Nevertheless, the company remains at the forefront, looking for new small format stores to operate retail sites such as airports and continuing to expand its product offering in key categories. The amount of JB Hi-Fi shares held in the short position increased from 17.9% in early 2019 to 11.7%. The only glitch on the company's record is its Good Guys home appliance business.

Aristocrat Leisure up 59% to $ 34.63

Slot machine giant Aristocrat Leisure has offered a jackpot to investors this year as its US slots business has posted profit growth and the online computer games division has become a source of income. The group increased normalized profits by 22% to $ 752 million, about 3% more than expected. Aristocrat’s sales in North America increased 23% to $ 1.9 billion, while profit jumped 25% to $ 1 billion. Aristocrat's online video game portfolio, including War of Clans and RAID: Shadow League, generated almost as much revenue ($ 1.7 billion, up 33%), but less profit (529 millions of dollars). However, the company says the games division will become more profitable as the new titles reach a critical mass of players and can cut a high marketing bill. A stronger balance sheet leaves investors hoping for buyouts.

Aistocrat Leisure general manager Trevor Croker (left) and president Neil Chatfield chaired the soaring share prices. Credit: Christopher Pearce

CSL, up 52% ​​to $ 282.29

Investors can thank a global shortage of immunoglobulins for pushing the stocks of Melbourne-based biotechnology company CSL to record levels this year. The group's market value has soared to $ 129 billion, making it the second largest company in ASX, behind the Commonwealth Bank. Immunoglobulin (or GI) is one of the proteins that society extracts from donor blood plasma that can be used to treat rare and lethal immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases. The demand for GI has increased and CSL is already the world's leading producer. The stock trades on a high multiple profit-price, but true believers say it is justified by earnings growth – up 55% in the past five years to $ 2.7 billion . All eyes will be on a human trial to prevent heart attacks in 2020.

Greg Goodman says the trade wars will not stop him. And not much will stop Goodman's course of action, nor by the appearance of things. Credit: Ryan Stuart

Goodman Group, up 29% to $ 13.71

The industrial giant Goodman has surpassed its real estate investment trust peers as one of the best players of the year 2019, thanks to the booming e-commerce sector. While warehouses were once the ugly duckling of the corporate real estate industry, they are now sought after distribution centers, and the Goodman Group focuses solely on industrial real estate. As a result, Goodman surpassed BDO REIT's annual survey based on an overall yield of 55.8%, more than double the performance of the previous year. BDO's national real estate and construction leader Sebastian Stevens said the performance of industrial REITs was driven by the value of high-quality assets in urban corridors that demand high rents.

"Online shopping continues to fuel the demand for distribution centers for retailers. They want well-located distribution centers to efficiently serve their stores and customers. This has been good news for REITs like Goodman and translates into a sharp increase in speculative industrial development, "said CEO Greg Goodman has predicted a strong 2020 year and earnings per share is expected to be 56.3 cents in 2019-2020, up 9% from in fiscal year 2019.

Woolies and Coles, up 33%, to $ 37.37 and $ 15.25 respectively

The 33% rise in the stock prices of major Australian supermarkets can be partly attributed to the brightly colored little plastic things. In 2019, Coles and Woolworths both realized that collectibles were a surefire way to drive sales and build loyalty. This helped the two stores post solid like-for-like sales in each quarter, Woolworths recording record 6.6% growth for the first quarter of 2020 and Coles remaining positive despite general expectations of a decline. . But the success of supermarkets goes beyond fanciful marketing tools. As one of Australia's largest retailers, Woolworths has attracted investors as a safe bet in an unpredictable landscape. Likewise, investor interest in Coles was piqued after its successful merger with Wesfarmers last year, with shares at $ 15 below half the price of competitor and CEO Steven Cain on a warpath to cut costs by $ 1 billion. With the price war at a cease-fire (for now), the two supermarkets are turning to online service and service to increase their market share. However, as the German Kaufland hypermarket is expected to arrive next year, they could find themselves under a new wave of pressure in 2020.

Qantas, up 26 pieces to $ 7.33

The flying kangaroo finished the year near all-time highs as investors gained confidence that the airline could generate stable income in a slowing economy. Qantas' home network, the backbone of the company's revenue, faces only lukewarm competition from Virgin Australia, which is shrinking its capabilities and is more focused on travel. approval to limit losses. The international arm of Qantas has been helped by foreign carriers facing higher oil prices and withdrawing capacity from Australia for the first time in almost a decade. At the same time, profits continue to grow in the group’s loyalty business, which now offers everything from health insurance to credit cards, acting as a buffer for ever volatile airline operations.

Domino CEO Don Meij is looking to increase the growth of his pizza chain in light of the solid returns produced by his forays into Japan and Europe. Credit: Bradley Kanaris

Domino & # 39; s Pizza, up 33% to $ 54.10

Just like fresh pizza, Domino's shares increased throughout 2019, regardless of the drop in local profits for the company and the concerns of franchisees regarding its "fortification" strategy. But shareholder enthusiasm for the discounted pizza slinger is not based on its 825 Australian stores, the lion's share of revenue and profit growth coming from its nascent Japanese and European network. Profits in these regions increased by 32.1% and 5.5% respectively, chief executive Don Meij pleading with investors to look abroad at his annual results in August. "If you are an investor in our business, north of 80% of profit growth will come from international markets," he said. However, its controversial “fortification” strategy – where the company adjusts delivery limits for existing Domino stores to allow for new stores – started slowly. Total sales for the first quarter of 2020 have actually decreased compared to last year, although comparable store sales have increased. Domino’s continues to forecast growth of 3 to 6% in comparable stores and a 7 to 9% increase in store footprint over the next 3 to 5 years.

Losers

Costa Group, down 61% to $ 2.53

2019 was a difficult year for Costa Group, which describes itself as "Australia's largest producer, packer and distributor of fresh fruit and vegetables". As Costa finishes the year as an industry heavyweight, its stock price is much lighter than 12 months ago. What happened was that the year started off badly for Costa, with an announcement of profit cuts in January, then got worse. Events culminated with a $ 176 million capital raising announced in late October to pay down debt, the company citing the impact of drought, high water prices and lower crops for major crops on its financial performance. In total, the company issued four profit warnings during the 2019 calendar. For Costa, the challenges in the past 12 to 15 months have been many. He had to deal with "friable" raspberries which reduced the yields of his raspberry crops and led to a substantial replanting program, low prices for mushrooms and extreme drought conditions which affected the size and the yield of major crops such as avocados, blueberries and the late season citrus crop.

Growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles drives demand for lithium produced by Ken Brinsden's Pilbara Minerals.Credit: Philip Gostelow

Pilbara Minerals, down 64% to 26 ¢

Pilbara Minerals is one of Australia's largest producers of lithium and its share price was $ 1.18 in early 2018. When 2019 started, lithium was still very popular, having tripled since 2010 because it is a key ingredient of rechargeable batteries that power electricity. vehicles, computers, mobile phones and energy storage. However, the rush to extract lithium has seen too many producers bringing in too much volume too quickly, and Chinese adoption of electric vehicles has been slower than many predicted. All of this undermined demand, dropping the price of lithium derived from Australian hard rock by 40%. Pilbara Minerals' share price plunged to a three-year low in December. It has now delayed the expansion of its Pilgangoora lithium tantalum project due to market conditions. Although few dispute the long-term prospects for lithium alongside the electric vehicle revolution, this year has been difficult for producers, with a mine in the hands of administrators and other operators, including Pilbara Minerals, reducing production.

Blackmores executive director Marcus Blackmore honestly assessed the company's bloating. Credit: Louie Douvis

Blackmores, down 29% to $ 86.45

"We are too big, we are too bureaucratic, we are too complex and we don't make decisions fast enough. And we need to address these issues, ”said Marcus Blackmore to The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald in May. It was the refreshing frankness of a business manager struggling with a tough year for the vitamin maker. At the time, Mr. Blackmore was acting chief executive officer of the company founded by his father Maurice, following the resignation in February of former chief executive officer Richard Henfrey. Blackmores was one of the first ASX titles to exceed $ 200 in late 2015, and started 2019 above $ 120. But investors have since watched the share fall to $ 63.64 in August as the market absorbed a series of announcements. This included the sudden departure of the CEO in February, a long-standing search for his next CEO, the resignation of the boss from operations in Australia and New Zealand in May, and a 24% drop in net profit for the year. ; whole year at $ 53 million. Changes to Chinese e-commerce laws have reduced sales in China by 15%. Some good news emerged in July when Blackmores announced the appointment of Alastair Symington as the next CEO. Blackmores stocks ended the year at $ 86.45, down 29% from 2018, but above depths surveyed in August.

2019 was certainly not a great year for Westpac boss Brian Hartzer, who resigned from the bank amid the Austrac scandal after a largely successful career. Credit: AFR

Four large banks,

The big four generally lagged the broader market in 2019, amid weak credit growth, costly customer repayments, and low interest rates. However, some have performed better than others. The country's largest bank, the Commonwealth Bank, was the star of the majors, avoiding the falls of its rivals Westpac, ANZ Bank and National Australia Bank in the last quarter. This recession occurred when Westpac, NAB and ANZ both reported low profits for the year through September. Their outlook for the coming year was not much better, even though the real estate market is improving. The weakness was compounded in November by the explosive money laundering lawsuit against Westpac, which resulted in a dramatic resignation of former CEO Brian Hartzer, and President Lindsay Maxsted's commitment to resign. early. More weighing on the share price, Westpac cut its dividend and raised capital earlier this month. There are fears that NAB may have its own hidden money laundering compliance issues, and it has acknowledged that it is in discussions with the financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC. ANZ said it had no hardware problems with AUSTRAC, but its chairman, David Gonski, also said that he could not promise that there would not be of surprise.

Atlas Funds Management chief investment officer Hugh Dive points out that CBA settled its lawsuit against AUSTRAC last year with a $ 700 million penalty and its September quarter profit was well received by the market.

"The ABC had a relatively good quarter. They have already been fined AUSTRAC," said Mr. Dive.

Although bank profits have been weak, however, sector share prices have received a boost this year, with the royal commission's final report in February less difficult than expected and the re-election of the Morrison government.

Apart from the big four, the Bank of Queensland, whose shares have fallen 22% since the start of the year, is particularly weak. The regional bank had a difficult year, posting disappointing profits, cutting its dividend and warning of a weaker bottom line next year. The bank's new managing director, former Westpac banker George Frazis also mobilized shareholders for an additional $ 275 million in equity.

All stock prices are until December 24.

Collaborators: Charlotte Grieve, Dominic Powell, Cara Waters, Emma Koehn, Darren Gray, Nick Toscano, Patrick Hatch, Carolyn Cummins and Clancy Yeates.

