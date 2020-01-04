2019/20 A-League | Wellington Phoenix begins another year with victory over Central Coast Mariners

Loading...

The three points cemented Wellington's place in the first six.

The Kiwis will finish the round in fourth or fifth place and hope to capitalize on a friendly calendar in January. Coach Ufuk Talay challenged his players to win four out of four games this month – all against teams in the bottom half.

Their prospects are helped by the improved physical condition of the former Celtic Hooper striker, who made his seventh appearance but only his second start this season.

The 31-year-old's only previous departure was from Melbourne City two months ago – when he scored his other goal for the club but has been quadruple-pressured, limiting him to bench games since.

Hooper appeared to run out of time and was overshadowed by Ball, who was a constant threat.

The departure of the former striker from Fleetwood Town soon after the break, due to an apparent injury to the hip flexor, affected the Phoenix, said Talay.

"I was not happy with the second half. Bally coming out injured made a difference for us. It was not in the game plan," he said. "We adapted. We weren't very good in the second half, but we were good enough to keep them away."

Sailors' coach Alen Stajcic completely omitted Milan Djuric for the first time this season, saying the Serbian attacking midfielder had "a few problems" and needed rest four days after their 3-0 loss to Perth.

Stajcic did not use the short delay as an excuse.

"For me, Wellington is one of the top two or three teams in the competition right now … but for all intents and purposes, we competed today and in many ways we were ahead of them ", did he declare. "There are a lot of nice aspects, but we know that points are essential if we want to be candidates for the final."

The goal of Hooper, his second for the Phoenix, came thanks to a solid work of preparation of Ball and a help of Tim Payne in the 13th minute.

The goal of the ball was more spectacular, cutting inside two defenders before completing a low shot inside the far post from a difficult angle.

The ball came close twice before a great first-half finish for the Mariners, who received an unfortunate header from DeVere on center Jack Clisby.

The odds dried up for both teams in the second period, although Jordan Murray and Daniel De Silva nearly tied late for Central Coast.

