2013 New Hampshire high school graduate killed in the line of duty

A Virginia police officer who grew up in New Hampshire was killed while on duty. Officer Katie Thyne was killed Thursday evening during a traffic stop. Police said a driver had accelerated after meeting Thyne, dragging her. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries. The driver fled the scene before crashing shortly after. He was taken into police custody, police said. “I walked into my office and closed the door, and I cried,” said former vice-principal of Alvirne High School, Abbey Sloper. “Just devastated.” Sloper keeps a photo of Thyne in his office that was taken with her at the 2013 Alvirne High School prom. Thyne graduated from school that year. “Being so young and having so much potential and giving back to your country, to your community and as a mom, it breaks my heart,” said Sloper. “I don’t have the words. It just puts you in perspective.” Bill Hughen was Thyne’s guidance counselor in Alvirne. He remembered a young woman he described as fiery. “I could see inside of her a reader,” said Hughen. “She had a little spice but she was super nice.” After serving in the Navy, Thyne joined Newport News police last year. Her brother Tim Thyne said his sister and partner got engaged last week. Her daughter Raegan turned 2 this week. “She always said she was going to be a cop,” said Tim Thyne. “It was just her plan from the age of 15. That’s what she did.” With her daughter, Thyne leaves behind her partner, mother, brother and stepfather.

