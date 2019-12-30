200-pound black bear caught wandering university campus in Tennessee

Loading...

A 200-pound black bear was seen wandering around the University of Tennessee in Knoxville early Sunday, which led the university police to ask for help from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. When wildlife officials caught him, they found him trapped in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, home of the Volunteer baseball team. The school is currently out of winter vacations. Related video: Bear visits Yosemite Park's office The state agency announced its unusual finding in a Facebook post: Sgt. Roy Smith and TWRA officer Jeff Roberson quickly reassured the bear, the agency said. UTPD officers helped take the bear out safely. The bear was not injured. It has already been launched in the Foothills Wildlife Management Area in Blount County, TWRA said on Twitter.

Related video: Bear visits Yosemite Park's office

200 pounds The black bear sow that entered Lindsey Nelson Stadium early in the morning has been released at Foothills WMA in Blount Co. TWRA wildlife agents immobilized her around 4 a.m. with the help of the University of Tennessee Police Department. #tnwildlife #bearwise pic.twitter.com/Ko52FYrHDq

– TWRA (@tnwildlife) December 29, 2019

