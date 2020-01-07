20-year-old man gunned down while trying to defend boyfriend's mother

Loading...

Police: 20-year-old man shot dead while trying to defend boyfriend’s mother

Updated: 11:43 p.m. EST Jan 6, 2020

A 20-year-old man was killed Monday morning in South Carolina while trying to defend his mother, police said.

Police were called to a house in Anderson, South Carolina, just before 1 a.m. for a shooting, according to the coroner.

Officers found 20-year-old Landis Osbey with several gunshot wounds inside the house, the coroner said.

Police said there was a dispute between Osbey’s mother and her boyfriend, 40-year-old Rashard Mandrell Smith. Police say Osbey tried to defend his mother and was shot by Smith.

Smith is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was refused bail.

