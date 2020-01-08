20 WWE Superstars Who Live Off The Grid

Loading...

Being a WWE Superstar has a price. Just like celebrities who sing or act, they are constantly in the spotlight, no matter where they go or what they do.

Although some people crave the attention provided by being in the spotlight, there are some who love their work and love their fans, but not all the attention they get all the time and who prefer to avoid it like they don’t work.

To make this possible, some wrestlers have chosen to move to regions that are not as densely populated and quieter and calmer than the big cities or states such as California and Florida.

Here are 20 WWE Superstars who prefer to lead a normal life when they are not working and have chosen to live off the roster to do so.

20 AJ styles prefer a quiet life in Georgia to city life

When people in Gainesville, Georgia see AJ Styles around the city, they are utterly shocked that such a big star would run around such a small city.

Instead of moving to Florida or California, AJ decided to stay in the city where he grew up. It is peaceful there and gives him the opportunity to lead a private life with his family.

19 Randy Orton is a family man who lives in Missouri

Randy Orton is an adder in the ring, but outside the ring he is a big teddy bear who takes care of five beautiful children, four of whom were from his wife’s previous marriage.

Randy loves being a family man, and to ensure that his family leads a private life, he educates them in a small suburb of Missouri.

18 Rhyno lives on a boat on the water in Michigan

Rhyno is probably the most off-grid Superstar in this article.

According to thesportster.com, on a podcast named E&C Podcast, Rhyno stated that he had purchased a houseboat in which he lived in the waters around Michigan. The tone of his voice during the podcast made it clear that he was super excited about it.

17 R-Truth may live in a luxury home, but it is located in a small town in North Carolina

The 24/7 Champion R-Truth lives in a quiet town called Indian Trails in North Carolina.

According to sportster.com, R-Truth lives in a large house that is large enough to fit all his family members comfortably, where he raises one daughter with his current wife and four other children from previous relationships.

16 Miz would like to return to his hometown in Ohio

After the birth of his daughter Monroe, the Miz originally wanted to go back to Ohio, but instead consisted of his wife and moved to a remote area in Austin, Texas.

According to sportster.com, they were able to raise Monroe in the area they chose with more privacy than in Los Angeles.

15 Seth Rollins still lives in the small town that he grew up in Iowa

There is a reason for an “Iowa’s Own” Seth Rollins t-shirt.

According to thesportster.com, Seth Rollins grew up in a small town called Davenport in Iowa, a town where he still lives. He likes that the small community is so close and quiet and that all his childhood friends and family live just down the road.

14 Dean Ambrose prefers to live in the quiet area of ​​Vegas

There have been quite a few wrestlers in the WWE that are known to fly to Vegas for some fun.

According to thesportster.com, Dean Ambrose and his wife Renee Young live in the quiet part of the Las Vegas area. They both love the lifestyle and love being able to live outside of it.

13 Bobby Roode prefers family life in Canada

Bobby Roode loves his job, but he loves his family more and wants them to live a normal life.

According to thesportster.com, Bobby takes an extra step for his work by flying away every week to do shows from his home in Toronto, Canada. However, he does not mind traveling extra when his family is happy.

12 Matt Hardy Lives in the middle of nowhere in North Carolina

Matt Hardy gave us a glimpse into where he lives during his “awakened” phase.

According to thesporster.com, as seen during his family sketches, he lives in the middle of nowhere in Cameron, North Carolina. Most of the city where he lives is just land and had 332 inhabitants from 2017.

11 Rusev & Lana live in the quiet part of Nashville

Nashville is a pretty busy city and it’s hard to believe that anyone who wants to live off the net would live there.

However, according to thesportster.com, it is considered off-grid because it is such an unusual place for wrestlers to live in. However, Lana and Rusev have considered it a home for a few years now and have chosen the quiet part of the big city to live in.

10 Kane is the mayor of his small townhouse in Tennessee

Kane is said to come from “Parts Unknown”, but that is not true.

According to thesportster.com, Kane actually comes from Knox County, Tennessee, where he is also the mayor. The city has a pretty decent population and is not what some would see outside the grid, but like Nashville, it is not a normal place for a wrestler to live.

9 Scott Dawson Lives in a small community in North Carolina

Scott Dawson was about to struggle for something more stable that would give him more time with his family when he received an email from William Regal asking him to try the main roster.

According to thesportster.com, he still lives in the small community of Kill Devil Hills in North Carolina.

8 Karl Anderson is happy that he and his family live in Ohio

When Karl Anderson is not traveling for work, he spends his time with his family in a small quiet town called Fairfield in Ohio.

According to thesportster.com, before he reached WWE, Karl struggled abroad, which was difficult for his family. Now that he is in WWE, life has improved and he has been able to spend more time with his four children.

7 Erick Rowan lives a quiet life in Minnesota

Erick Rowan spent seven years of his career and was not part of the WWE. When he finally made the main list, however, his living situation remained the same.

According to thesportster.com, although Erick has become more known since he debuted with Bray Wyatt, he continues to lead a quiet life in a small town in Minnesota.

6 Shelton Benjamin lives a private life in Texas

Shelton Benjamin lives in a town called Spring out in Texas that can certainly be considered off the map.

According to thesportster.com, Shelton loves his privacy so much that he even has his own private gym so that he can train comfortably at home.

5 Eric Young gave the city live to lead a private life in Tennessee

According to thesportster.com, Eric Young is from Nashville, Tennessee. He has lived in quite a few places during his wrestling career, including Orlando, Florida. Anyway, he regards Nashville as his home because of the privacy he gets.

4 Kevin Owens takes care of his family in Canada

When it comes to home, Kevin Owens regards both Florida and Montreal as his home. However, if he is not working, his permanent residence is where his family lives in Montreal.

According to thesportster.com, although Montreal is a hotspot for PPVs, Montreal is not a great place for wrestlers to call home.

3 Daniel Bryan prefers to stay away from the spotlight while living in Arizona

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have moved considerably in recent years.

However, according to thesportster.com, they now live in a quiet area in Phoenix, Arizona. The two are very big in the life of a quiet, peaceful, clean life. They love their fans, but they also like to live a normal life away from the spotlight.

2 Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Live in a remote area in Connecticut

If a fan googles, they will find it very difficult to get a good idea of ​​the home of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

However, according to thesportster.com, there is an air view of their property and home, and it is clear that they lead a secluded life in a gated community in Weston, Connecticut, surrounded by a forest of trees.

1 Brock Lesnar wants nothing to do with people and is willing to live in negative temperatures in Canada to do that

Brock Lesnar has admitted in the past that he is not a human being. So much so, he moved his family to a remote area in Canada with a population of 348 and where the winters can be quite cruel.

However, according to thesportster.com, Brock does not mind because he is going to lead a normal life with his family, hunt and take care of his animals.