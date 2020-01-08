20 travel destinations where you can buy a house for $ 1

Loading...

The best things in life are free and that also applies to your next dream house.

Countless traits around the world will literally give you more for your money and its value will increase over time, with a good chance of tripling in the near future, depending on how good your makeover skills are. The truth is: it is fairly easy to score an investment if you are fast enough and luckily there are many lists everywhere, from government programs to Craigslist.

Keep in mind that some of them require that you have lived in it for at least a few years before you can transfer your name to the property, which is actually good news if you plan to escape or start somewhere else, with some Governments even pay you and your family a monthly fee. This is the equivalent of winning the lottery, except that it is right in front of you and you can now grab the prize.

So join today because we are counting down the current 20 travel destinations where you can get a house for $ 1.

20 Mystical Land Of Tokyo, Japan

via Needpix

In the Greater Tokyo region, there are a handful of beautiful homes for less than a dollar. If you’re lucky, ReThinkTokyo says you can also taste a property in the middle of Tokyo. Keep in mind that these houses need a little cleaning the first time, so be prepared to get your hands dirty, which is a fair deal.

19 Or even the Japanese countryside

via Must Share News

According to CNBC, many vacant houses in the Japanese countryside have been auctioned on the market for less than a dollar or even free and this is the perfect answer to revitalize Japan’s rapidly aging population as demand for a total innovative makeover increases. Take the opportunity to live in the beautiful, relaxed cities of Shimane and Miyagi Prefecture.

18 The best city in the world: Toronto, Canada

via Toronto Star

Toronto is where it all happens, it’s a melting pot and who wouldn’t want to be part of it? Various offers on Narcity.com, including a family home of one dollar, are for sale, but you may also need to get your hands dirty because it needs some maintenance.

17 Serene Towns of Monti Sciaga, Switzerland

via The Independent

See where a dollar can take you. A small Swiss town near Lake Maggiore, known for its breathtaking views, spends less than a euro on houses to stimulate tourism in the region and revitalize the community, according to Insider. Enjoy the relaxed Swiss way of life (and the Alps). What a perfect place to retire.

16 rustic villages of Bivona, Sicily

via Business Insider

Italy is the heart of Europe. The Renaissance aesthetics and warm residents ensure that everyone around the world feels at home during a tour of the country. Take the Sicilian countryside for example. A number of houses are for sale for a euro in the sleepy but beautiful town of Bivona, according to the CNN report.

15 Near Downtown Detroit, USA.

via Business Insider

The world-famous downtown Detroit is now a stone’s throw away thanks to some friendly citizens, according to MoneyNation.com. The recession has seriously injured Detroit, with some owners as low as a goat to flee. It’s not so bad if you have a sustainable income and there are more than 70,000 houses to choose from.

14 Old-fashioned: Locana, Italy

via CNN

Another sleepy town in Italy issues houses for a euro ($ 1.12) to boost tourism in the area according to CNN. This year this fell to only 1500 inhabitants, but the community has not improved with 1 birth for every 40 deaths. The good news is that you will receive more than $ 9,000 if you qualify.

13 Charming City Life: Buffalo, New York

via Trulia

Buy a one-dollar house by participating in Buffalo’s Urban Homestead program, which allows everyone to live immediately to rebuild it and live there for more than a few years, plus enjoy the historic sights such as the Eriekanaal and the Eriekanaal Colored Musicians Club.

12 Sambuca, Italy Countryside

via CNBC

Imagine living the European Dream in these villas without taking a penny out of your pocket and not worrying about your finances forever. Please note that you must choose these houses carefully, as some of them may need serious repairs according to a CNN report.

11 Down Under: Cumnock, Australia

via Pinterest

This sleepy but beautiful city in NSW, Australia, with only fewer than 300 residents, is trying to be rebuilt so that you can step in and get a home for just a dollar a week, according to Straits Times. The only drawback is that some stores and schools are closing slowly.

10 Peaceful Missouri, USA.

via Washington Post

You can buy your own dream home in St. Louis for a cash prize, thanks to the government’s dollar house program. St. Louis also has the best nightlife in the US with a few clubs in the city outside the friendly neighborhood.

9 Rural living in Ollolai, Italy

via CNN

With all Italian cities on this list, we feel we can conquer Italy for just under 20 dollars. The house you see in the photo, from a CNN report, is estimated to be worth a hundred thousand euros, although the owners have raised it for just one euro because they want to get rid of it.

8 Multicultural: Liverpool, England

via YouTube

The $ 1 Liverpool homes in the Webster Triangle Area are still for sale, so this is your chance to own a property in the most beautiful city in the UK. Since 2018, more than 20 houses have been offered for sale and another 12 are planned. See the amazing transformations, according to the Liverpool Echo.

7 Historic Gary Indiana, USA.

via Business Insider

Here’s the deal: having a house in Gary for a dollar is as simple as 1.2.3 with all the right paperwork, but the government expects you to renovate it within a year according to Business Insider. Challenge accepted. Gary is a very relaxed city and a perfect place to start a family.

6 Quiet town of Cammarata, Sicily

via CNN

Another city in the pearl of Europe offers you a stay of just one euro, according to a CNN report. Italians seem to be the most generous people because more foreigners accept these sweet deals and they are happy to give up these houses.

5 By The Sea: Antikythera, Greece

via Greek City Times

According to the Irish Times, an island in Greece spends free houses and even gives you a certain amount ($ 20,000) of money for the task. But what is the snag? It is a remote island that is currently inhabited by scientists and researchers and about 4 families. Since then, more people have been waiting to be sponsored. What are you waiting for? Stand in line.

4 Middle Of Nowhere: Ponga Village, Spain

via YouTube

Only in Spain can you get a village in return for nothing. It also comes with houses such as these in Asturias, according to thelocal.es. The government says the city is suffering from “de-population” and they want to fight this by bringing in new residents, so this is your chance to play a little Sim City IRL.

3 For Art Lovers: Roubaix, France

via YouTube

Roubaix is ​​perhaps one of the poorest cities in France, but it is also one of the richest in terms of cultural heritage. We still can’t see how bad this is (with its museums and boutique cafes and restaurants). Owning a dollar house is as simple as 1.2.3, but there is a snag. You should take your entire family with you and live in the building for more than six years, according to TheLocal.

2 Simply Beautiful: Chicago, USA.

via Zozeen

Chicago not only sells houses for a dollar, but there is also large living space, which is enough room to live and to start your business and grow through the large party program, according to the Chicago Tribune. Nowadays there are hundreds of unclaimed lands ready for everyone, but you should just wait for the lengthy application process.

1 Your Ultimate Dream House: A Castle In Italy

via Travel + Leisure

If you want to experience your favorite fairy tale, you must be in Italy. From the tourist program of the government they are willing to give castles to everyone for free, but there is a catch. You must be able to bring as many visitors as you can. According to CNBC, more than 100 castles are available. After you have proven to be successful, ownership is transferred to your name.