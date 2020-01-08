Loading...

Whistler has a contender on the other side of the world. On the Japanese island of Hokkaido, the ski resorts in Niseko have become faster in recent years.

The two cities cannot compete with each other in each category, but unique cultural experiences in Japan mean that many Westerners are just looking for an excuse to book a flight.

This resort definitely deserves the increasing hype it has received. However, the popularity with certain target groups does not mean that it is for everyone.

So before anyone declares Niseko his next vacation destination, let’s take the time to discuss some important information and distinctive features of this resort.

Check out this list of 20 things to know about skiing in Niseko, Japan’s answer to Whistler.

20 The snow quality does not match the charts

via: wonderlufs

Frequent snowfall includes courses supplemented by a soft, soft supply of snow to send guests into the air. The drought, depth and fine texture have led many websites, including Powder Life, to find it “perfect”. Niseko is far removed from these overrated resorts that tourists continue to visit.

19 Special snow requires special equipment

via: joelmanzblog

Fresh powder pulls skis down into the soft depths. Wider skis resist the appeal and open a wider range of turning options. This problem should not prevent experienced skiers from using their normal equipment, but the extra effort required to keep up can make the switch tempting.

18 There are five main resorts to choose from

via: TripAdvisor

Mt. Annupuri houses the four most popular resorts, leaving Moiwa only on Mt. Moiwa. Niseko Tourism states that Hanazono’s comprehensive beginner courses put beginners at ease, while Niseko Village guides guests to the steepest and longest slopes. Grand Hirafu is the largest, very different from the quiet Annupuri.

17 Onsens stops shaking

via: TripAdvisor

In addition to warm clothing, Japanese hot springs known as onsens are the best defenses against winter weather. Diving in the steaming water surrounded by mountains with white tips and spruce will melt the hours spent in the freezing cold. Different onsens are located in the ski resorts and the city.

16 You are not going anywhere without a reservation

via: thehungryox / pbjtravel

Reporters at SCMP have made it clear that rolling in a Niseko restaurant and expect that a table just won’t happen. Plan ahead and don’t miss the tastiest dishes of Japan. A famous location is Rakuichi where Anthony Bourdain called the soba the best he had ever had.

January 15 is the best time to come

via: ski epic

January peels Niseko with snow for weeks and leaves the slopes covered with fresh powder according to Mountain Watch. Skiers and snowboarders looking for untouched slopes should aim for this month. Some snow still falls until late March, but the amount and frequency are not that impressive.

14 But it’s never too late to visit Niseko

via: experienceniseko

The tourists don’t slow down when the snow does. Climbing a river raft for a bumpy ride over Shiribetsu is one of Niseko’s most popular hot weather activities. Niseko Tourism also proposes to take mountain bikes on grassy slopes for a view of the city.

13 Skiing is also not the only winter activity

via: youtube

Take a break from all the exercises by sliding down in a snow tube. Larger groups can jump on an inflatable raft for an exciting ride behind a snowmobile. At the end of the day you can relax with a horse ride through the most beautiful landscapes of Niseko.

12 There are plenty of transport options

via: TripAdvisor

Most guests fly to New Chitose Airport because the location just outside of Sapporo brings it closest to Niseko. From there you can take a taxi, shuttle or train for sightseeing. Free shuttles take care of the rest as soon as you reach your resort.

11 Sapporo is more than a runway

via: theculturetrip

Last year the city made our list of interesting places in Japan for the annual snow festival. Japan Guide describes in detail the event in February in which artists show their masterpieces that are completely carved out of snow. These sculptures can take the form of life-size buildings or entire scenes.

10 All resorts are accessible with one ski pass

via: alpineworld

The Niseko United pass offers universal access, but cheaper resort-specific passes are also available. Point system passes are another option for guests who do not intend to spend much time on the slopes. View the Niseko website for a complete list of the many fitting options and their prices.

9 Buy passes online for bonus benefits

via: TripAdvisor

For tickets purchased online, guests do not have to waste time waiting at the counter. Extending the time on these online passes is made easier with a rechargeable key card that is included with the purchase. The official Niseko United website also claims an average discount of 7% for online customers.

8 Night skiing is a specialty of Niseko

via: differentsnow

Golden floodlights set fire to the mountains as the sun sets. Guests then sink into a parallel universe where an unusual silence and soft chill transform familiar courses. Those who can stay awake long enough should not miss what the best night skiing course in the world could be.

7 Every major resort offers a ski school

via: niseko-village-voices

Each of the resorts on Mt. Annupuri offers ski sessions, as advertised on the Niseko website. Travelers starting a family winter vacation should consider taking lessons at GoSnow, as this is the only school with facilities for children. However, all schools offer classes for every age.

6 It is located in a country that only has cash

via: localglobalworld

Make sure you pack all the Japanese currency you need before you descend the mountain to the city. Most small shops and restaurants do not accept cards, according to Niseko Tourism. When you think of this tip, international ATM machines are available. Although international costs may require a little last-minute budget adjustment.

5 You do not have to include tips in your budget

via: TripAdvisor

Labor costs are part of the price in Japan, so waiters and hotel staff expect nothing extra after an excellent service. On the Japan Tours website it is stated that forcing money on employees can even be considered rude. So keep your money and don’t be afraid of dishes with unusually high prices.

4 You can ski in a volcano

via: adventuresinphoto

Mt. Yotei looms 6,000 feet over the city hidden behind a thin curtain of clouds. According to Black Diamond Tours it can take between 5 and 8 hours to reach the top. Skiers then fall into a crater filled with the highest quality powder in the city.

3 Or you can take a helicopter

via: skibookings

Go one step further by helicopter flight directly to the top of Mt. Yotei or Mt. Shiribetsu. It costs more than $ 1,000 for 6 runs based on the findings of Powder Hounds, but it is worth it for some to see the landscape in a nutshell.

2 hinterland bans are lifted

via: ninja powder

Completely prohibiting practicing backcountry exploration has discouraged many off-piste enthusiasts from visiting Niseko. However, it has not stopped that those who turn up slip into blocked areas. Telegraph reports that resorts have lifted the ineffective prohibitions and offer expert guides instead.

1 english is everywhere

via: skisilverstar

English speaking staff will be hard to find in almost any location. That also applies to tourists, because Australians have a clear obsession with Niseko, according to Traveler. However, it is useful to learn a few handy phrases when exploring some of the nearby cities.