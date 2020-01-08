20 things the hotel staff are too polite to say out loud (but wish they could)

Loading...

As someone who has worked for years in the hospitality industry, there are a lot of things that employees want that they could say but not do.

After all, when it comes to eligible guests and visitors who expect employees to give them the moon, it is best that the staff remain silent. If they open their mouths, it can get bad. Like in, no longer have a job, bad.

Whether it’s guests who violate their privilege or those who just think they are something special, people who work at the front desk, room service, and housekeeping receive a lot of anti-aircraft guns from customers. And the thing is, it is not usually justified, especially since catering workers are primarily able to keep their mouths shut.

But for those curious about how hospitality workers in hotels really feel, here are 20 things that the staff are too polite to say out loud (but wish they could shout from the rooftops).

20 It makes no sense to call the manager …

via Maryville Daily Forum

Although the reception staff may not be the highest authority in the building, they are probably acting at the whim of those higher ups. So if you want something and the hotel receptionist won’t give it to you, there is probably a reason. Of course they will probably eventually call the manager for you …

19 Because they won’t give you what you want

via the location guide

If the first person you ask says no, there is a good chance that the next person on the ladder will back up. After all, the policy is not for nothing and it is not like receptionists are taught to tell clients when they can do something to change the outcome.

18 Suck and handle the space you have

via Voz Iz Neias

We can hear you from the people who get angry when they don’t get what they want. But for most reception staff there is not much they can do. Or a higher person says that he should not change the arrival schedule or that a large wig has the best room, sometimes we just want you to suck it up and go to your room.

17 There are other open spaces, but you don’t hear that from me

via Pinterest

Scheduling arrivals, departures, and overnight stays is not necessarily easy for hotel staff. It’s like a Tetris game in which things are constantly changing. Which means that * maybe * another room type is available, but hotel staff cannot always tell you that, because there is no way to make it work.

16 I * could * upgrade you, but I don’t

via Star Tribune

Sometimes there are upgrade options, either for free or for a nominal fee. But if you are rude to the receptionist, they probably won’t upgrade you. It is often easier (and more rewarding) to lie to a guest instead of doing something super fun when they are rotten.

15 The discount that you get is not really a discount

via Road to Bali without Bob Hope

If you get a good discount on everything, you can feel a million dollars. But in reality, discounts on hotel stays are not really discounts. Chances are that you lower the same 10 percent or so that everyone gets, just to ask. Unless you already drop a lot of money, of course.

14 We don’t really care about your travel problems

via Twitter

People who arrive to check in often want to tell their receptionist their life story. And while it’s great to have a conversation, there is so much sympathy and so much “oh wow” that your check-in agent can produce. Sorry, but that’s life.

13 You are not the only ordinary person who thinks they matter

Via STAAH Blog

Every regular visitor to a hotel thinks they are special. And of course we can really enjoy their visits in some cases, but that doesn’t mean they get special treatment. Because it is impossible to give every guest exactly what they want, no matter how much we like you.

12 Yes, the pool always has the same temperature and no, I did not reject it

via Twitter

Every hotel with swimming pool or spa is probably responsible for the chemical and temperature balance of the water. But for some reason, guests always assume that the temperature is raised or lowered. Newsflash: hotel staff usually has no control over it. Maybe ask the poolman?

11 I have put a note in your file that you are annoying

via Rare.US

Ah, the magic of hotel booking systems with fields for confidential notes. You can create all kinds of warnings, comments and flags with hotel reservations and with the profiles of individual guests. In short, if you are a jerk, everyone who works there will know.

10 We haven’t actually been overbooked, but I’m not putting my neck on the line for you

via YouTube

Every hotel reserves extra rooms, just in case. If they tell you they don’t, they lie straight, and for good reason! Errors happen and there must be a buffer so that guests cannot pitch tents in the lobby (and shout in the faces of the staff).

9 You may be on a “waiting list”, but other guests have priority

via the New York Times

Some hotels keep a waiting list for super busy weekends and vacations. But even if there is a waiting list, this does not mean that the staff will be in order when they call people to offer them a room. Usually it is the elite guests who receive vacated rooms … But not always!

8 Reception staff only have so much power …

via Pinterest

If every hospitality worker had a nickel for every time they had to tell a guest, “I’m sorry, but there’s nothing more I can do,” we would all be rich. There are certain things that are just beyond our control, such as moving someone from the room you asked for, just because.

7 But probably more than you think

via The Hotel Trotter

At the same time, the hotel staff does have a certain amount of assets. You never know, the person you check in can be the same person who assigns rooms and has room to change things. The best thing to be nice, just in case.

6 You would turn around and leave if you knew how “clean” your room really is

via Reddit

Yes, the sheets are cleaned after each guest (more than cleaned) and the household does the work as thoroughly as possible. But not every surface gets a one-off, and it’s not like they wash the carpet after every guest. There is still a lot of dirt in your room. To enjoy!

5 You are not that special …

via InStyle

If you make a comment on your reservation that you want a certain room or facility and it works, great. But chances are it only happened that way because it was handy for the hotel staff. If your request is far away there, they probably won’t jump through hoops to make it happen.

4 We only give you what you want so you won’t complain

via Travel Shop Girl

Many hotel guests assume that the staff say “how high?” when they say they have to jump because they spend a lot of money or something. But no, it’s more likely that customers only get what they want, so the reception staff don’t have to argue with them at check-in.

3 We * Could * Bend The rules, but it’s not worth it

via Timeout

Even if you wave $ 20 in the face of the hotel receptionist, that’s probably not enough for them to follow the line for you. The fact is that employees at the hotel must first and foremost make their bosses happy, and some rules cannot be broken, not even for cash.

2 You do not spend enough to receive special treatment

via Treskfit

Some people assume that because they always book a suite or stay in the same hotel so many times a year, they are automatically on a special list. But the truth is that many reward programs do not really benefit you unless you spend thousands of dollars per visit.

1 We know that the room is not worth the price, but still pay

via Rony Cabuyadao

Of course the hotel staff does not set the rates in the establishment. Frankly, we know that the accommodations are probably not worth hundreds of dollars per night. But hey, we just work here, it is not that we set the rates per room.