Disneyland Park is over 60 years old and with brand new attractions being opened such as Star Wars: Galaxy Edge and the upcoming Avenger’s Campus based on the Marvel films, it is not surprising to see that some of the park’s older attractions have been replaced or disappear completely.

By the year 2030, some of the first trips from Disneyland might get the ax. The park seems to replace rides from classic films such as Snow White, A Bug’s Life and Pinocchio with more current and recent Disney films, so that children can better handle their attractions these days.

Here are 20 things that we will not see in Disneyland by 2030, so you may want to make a trip to the beloved park before some of these trips are gone forever.

20 A Bug’s Land is being replaced by Avengers Campus

Older fans may love the 1998 film A Bug’s Life and the film-based rides at Disney World such as A Bug’s Land, but it may not attract younger children who have probably never heard of the film about an ant called Flik. The area has actually been closed since 2018 with a country with a Marvel theme.

19 The scary adventures of Snow White are not popular with children

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was Disney’s first animation film when it was released in 1937. Disneyland created Snow White’s Scary Adventures in 1955 and it is one of the few remaining operational attractions that have existed since the park’s opening day. While the ride is currently under construction, not many children will relate to this.

18 Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage is not futuristic

According to the Los Angeles Times, the ride Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage should now end. Based on the film, Finding Nemo, the ride is one of the two least futuristic rides in Tomorrowland (the other is Autopia) and could get the ax.

17 Mr.’s wild ride Toad looks outdated

Toad’s Wild Ride can only be found in Disneyland, with Disney World removing the 1998 version. It is a dark ride that is also one of the few remaining attractions that were opened on the opening day of the park in 1955. The statue of Mr Pad upon entering may seem outdated for some and children may find the ride too scary.

16 The enchanted Tiki room is too old-fashioned

The Enchanted Tiki Room is located in Adventureland and has been running for more than 60 years. If you like audio-animatronic birds, then this attraction is for you. Although it is a favorite with some people, the attraction is old-fashioned and the show seems very dated.

15 Attendance falls for big moments with Mr. Lincoln

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln was one of Disney’s first attempts at audio animatronics and has been around since 1965. Watching former President Abraham Lincoln who comes to life is a big attraction for history buffs, but it doesn’t bring younger audiences just to super fast rides and futuristic attractions.

14 Indiana Jones Adventure regularly sees failures

The Indiana Jones franchise was a huge success. So it was only logical to create an exciting attraction that exhibits the popular action films. Indiana Jones Adventure opened in Disneyland in 1995, but it is starting to show wear. LA Times notes that the trip fails regularly and can probably be closed due to technical problems.

13 Paddling doesn’t seem too exciting on Davy Crockett’s Explorer canoes

The Explorer Canoes attraction from Davy Crockett is good for the whole family and you can paddle around the Rivers of America. With new technologies, visual effects and better futuristic rides and attractions, paddling with a canoe does not seem fun, especially with Star Wars: Galaxy Edge opening and Avengers Campus this summer.

12 The Peter Pan flight can be replaced by a more recent Disney favorite

Just like Scary Adventures by Snow White and Wild Ride by Mr. Toad, Peter Pan’s Flight is another attraction that has been around since the opening day of Disneyland. Although the attraction is still a favorite, there are constantly long lines here and it will not be long before it turns into one of Disney’s more recent films such as Frozen.

11 Storybook Land canal trips are stuck in time

Storybook Land Canal Rides seems very outdated compared to the new attractions being built in Disneyland. Reviews recommend continuing with it once, just through the mouth of Monstro the Whale and nothing more. It is a slow ride compared to all the other fun adventures awaiting visitors.

10 Pinocchio’s daring journey is just average

Travel and leisure describes Pinocchio’s Daring Journey as “very average” compared to all other Disneyland attractions. Although some scenes can be too scary for smaller children, such as an evil smile and a dark carnival, it is also a bit boring for adults. Just like Peter Pan’s Flight, this attraction can also be turned into a scene from a movie that is much more recent.

9 Casey Jr. Circus train

Casey Jr. Circus train takes passengers on a tiny landscape with famous locations from different Disney movies. The ride has many of the same sites as Storybook Land Canal Boats, but from a higher vantage point. The ride is more exciting for younger children and the only thing that is really worth seeing is the little train itself.

8 Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters will not be there by 2030

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters is located in Tomorrowland, and like other older Disney-themed attractions, it may not be until 2030. Many Yelp reviews give this attraction a great rating, where guests must bring Evil Emperor Zurg down, but with many new attractions coming, it can be confronted with the chopping block.

7 Stitch’s Great Escape is replaced by Wreck-It-Ralph

Stitch’s Great Escape has actually been removed from the Magic Kingdom with rumors that it has been replaced by a Wreck-It-Ralph attraction. Fans of the Disney movie Lilo and Stitch were shocked when photos of a Stitch animatronic appeared on the web where the character was broken down.

6 Disneyland Monorail is not the fastest option to travel around

The Disney monorail may be efficient, but reviews from guests who have used it have complained about missing shows due to delays. The monorail is not fast and is a bit outdated with other visitors who even say that the monorail is dirty and unclean.

5 Captain EO is a waste of time for people who are not Michael Jackson fans

Captain EO has already said goodbye to Disney World and that may be because if you are not a Michael Jackson fan, waiting in a long line to watch a 17-minute show of the King of Pop seems like a waste of time. People prefer to watch something more interactive or go on a fun ride than watching a long show.

4 Tom Sawyer Island is quiet and not that nice

Tom Sawyer Island is a walk through attraction that is more relaxing than other attractions in the park. If you want some downtime, consider this attraction because you explore at your own pace, but there really isn’t much to offer compared to the other fun and exciting attractions.

3 Tarzan’s Treehouse is a training

According to a Yelp reviewer, Tarzan’s Treehouse would be a good attraction to skip and it is not particularly great with its rope bridges the only thing that is really enjoyable. This is a walking attraction that is almost a workout compared to other walking activities in Disney, so if you want to walk more than you are already in the park, visit this attraction.

2 Astro Orbiter is not so fond of Dumbo’s flying elephants

Astro Orbiter is easily comparable to the famous Dumbo ride, except that it is not so popular with visitors. A review on Trip Advisor read that the ride is running too fast and that the controls did not even work, indicating the age of this ride. Maybe guests would like to think about it again. Instead of updating this, we see that this ride is being replaced.

1 Seven Dwarfs mine train

The Seven Dwarf’s Mine Train is a roller coaster that may not see 2030 because it is based on Disney’s very first film, Snow White. With so many new films such as Tangled and Frozen, it is not surprising to see this ride disappear or be replaced by something more current.