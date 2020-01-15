20 things that travelers pack in their luggage (they must pack instead)

There are certain ways to pack when you are on your way to a new adventure, and today we feel the need to point out a few simple mistakes that people always make when packing something in their suitcase when it is really in their carrier bag belongs to.

Sometimes it is more a case of accidental slip in the suitcase than something intentional. Travelers (especially newcomers) often feel frazzled at the last minute and throw things in. But anyway, we want to try to identify a few items that should clearly be with you during a flight.

We realize that you probably need a Mary Poppins-style bag to make this work, but we still think it’s valid. Just prioritize what you will actually use and follow these guidelines.

20 small bottles

Via: YouTube

Whether it is a bottle of candy that you want to eat during the flight or a deodorant that helps you to smell a little better, these are especially crucial if there is a long-haul flight where there is a lot of downtime while you go through the air flies.

19 Make-up

Via: Camera Ready Cosmetics

This is valid for both makeup itself and makeup premover because both items are important. Once you’ve arrived at your final destination, putting on some more makeup to look as fresh as a daisy is the number one priority for more people than you might think.

18 Pillow

Via: Pinterest

Comfort comes first.

Because you can often hang your pillow on your suitcase or attach it before you check it in and send it to the plane, we have forgotten so many people to loosen it before the bag is removed. It is a truly heartbreaking (yet hilarious) moment.

17 Snacks From Home

Via: YouTube

First, if you put food or drinks in your suitcase at home, this automatically raises more questions. Second, snacks are really not that big and we think the whole purpose of a trip is to explore a different culture and cuisine. Finish that food on the plane, my guys.

16 laptop

Via: YouTube

More often than not you can’t connect to WiFi or something like that, but if you happen to have an epiphany and you want to type away part of that novel you’ve been working on, you can’t do this without your laptop. Moreover, it is much safer in the hand.

15 spare shoes

Via: YouTube

We like to have a pair of shoes on hand in case we just want to sit back and put on something more comfortable. It gives you a little more freedom, and more often than not, it frees up a little space in your suitcase.

14 inhaler

Via: Reddit

For god’s love the inhaler don’t forget if you have asthma.

If it is not a serious case, it will probably not be so bad, but there are often far too many incidents in which this happens and the cabin crew panic if the main tool to help you is not present.

13 Reading material

Via: Pinterest

Whether it’s the New York Times or a good old-fashioned book that you’re halfway through, this is literally the perfect time to dive back into your reading material. Aircraft are not always the most peaceful, but it is still a good place to catch up.

12 Stress toys

Via: YouTube

Flying is a stressful experience and we will not hesitate to suggest that anyone who says something else is lying. That is why a stress toy to deal with the seriousness of your situation (depending on how bad it is) is much more useful in your pocket than in your suitcase.

11 Mouthwash

Via: YouTube

Yes, we understand the logic behind thinking that it will come in handy when you arrive at the hotel, but it is also good for a long-haul flight if your breath is less than fantastic. Just go to the bathroom and bada-bing bada-tree, you will be sorted for a few hours.

10 spare T-shirt

Via: HuffPost

The luggage is lost all the time and transferring with shirts in your suitcase helps no one. However, if it is in your hand luggage, at least you do not have to wear the same clothing that you have been wearing for days while you wait for the luggage.

9 Protected headphones

Via: Pinterest

Many people have headphones that require special covers or boxes to ensure that they are not damaged. Because of this, their mind will dictate that they have to go in the suitcase if we all know they really belong to you when the flight is underway.

8 Notebook

Via: Instagram

Who doesn’t like to write down their thoughts 24 hours a day, seven days a week? Notebooks are seen as fairly old-fashioned, but we think they are making a comeback, and it can be fun to write down some ideas or even scribble for a while to pass the time.

7 Extra underwear

Via: Little White Lies

First of all: do not underestimate the possibility of wetting yourself on an airplane, especially if this is the first flight you have ever experienced.

Secondly, this comes back to the problem of luggage, because there is nothing worse than wearing the same underwear for a few days in a row.

6 water bottle

Via: Getty Images

If it’s good enough for Emily Ratajkowski, it’s good enough for us.

Bring your water bottle with you, wait until you pass security and fill it. Don’t forget it alone, because you can save yourself a little money – and help the environment!

5 iPad

Via: YouTube

Take an iPad with you, load something on Netflix beforehand and don’t be fooled into thinking that your device will be completely useless because you are in the air. iPads are wonderful things and help enormously if there is nothing you like about in-flight entertainment.

4 Lip balm

Via: Amino Apps

For some reason, everyone’s lips get a little drier in the air than on the floor, and yet not enough people use lip balm. This is especially true for boys, and that weird stigma needs to change.

3 Medication

Via: Bart’s Blackboard

It is not too complicated an idea: make sure your medication is always with you in an emergency.

We do not care what the emergency situation is or even if it is particularly relevant: but it is all about being safe as opposed to sorry.

2 travel socks

Via: Wirecutter

This can be pretty gross stuff and we understand that, but it’s worth taking your storage space to feel a little bit of comfort. Travel socks make you feel as if you are chilling at home on the couch instead of on a tight chair – so it’s a win-win.

1 telephone charger

Via: Gadgethacks

For some reason, there is the impression that aircraft today have no charging points, while most do. Even if you have a cheaper airline, you can simply use the USB connection on your laptop to connect your charger, and then you go to the races.