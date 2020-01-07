20 things that tempt tourists to do a vacation in Mexico (that rubs the locals in the wrong way)

Loading...

When most people think of Mexico, they imagine sunny beaches and delicious tacos. But there is so much more to this place than all-inclusive resorts and there are many things you need to know before you travel there.

Although many people who enjoy traveling also plan ahead and do research, people are sometimes surprised in a new country and are not as well prepared as they should be. Before you go to Mexico, be sure to think about some of the common things that tourists do that set them apart from the people who live there.

Here are 20 things that people do when they travel to Mexico (that the locals do not advise).

20 Maintain that the locals will naturally understand you when you speak

According to The Culture Trip, many people will go to Mexico City and insist that everyone understand them when they speak English. This is a kind of “expectation versus reality”.

The truth is that not everyone knows English, so it is important that you realize this before you travel.

19 Go to popular (and expensive) restaurants

The Cultuurreis says that you should not go to the most popular and most expensive restaurants when you are in Mexico. These are “tourist traps” and instead you have to look for places where the locals would actually eat. That way you know the food will be great.

18 Thinking that Mexican and American / Mexican food are the same

Wolter’s World says that many people go to Mexico and think that American / Mexican and Mexican food are the same.

This is not the case at all. Instead of thinking that they are all crispy beef tacos with salsa and cheese, like the kind that you can find in popular fast food places, you get to know the local food before you leave.

17 Public transport at the wrong time (and busiest times)

So you want to be like a local and use public transportation in Mexico. That’s totally cool. There is only one problem: there are times when it is busier than others and which can cause you quite a bit of stress and anxiety.

Destination Tips says: “During the peak hours of 7-10 a.m. and 5 p.m., you don’t want to use the metro system.”

16 Don’t take the time to learn Spanish words

According to Wolter’s World, not taking the time to learn Spanish words is something that many people do when they travel to Mexico. And this is a real problem because, as mentioned above, not everyone is going to speak English.

It is also a problem because you want to understand menus and characters and also want to be able to talk to people you meet.

15 Want the service to be super fast everywhere

Travel Awaits says that Mexico is a growth slowdown and a waiting area and that stores may not follow the times when they say they will be open.

People will travel to Mexico and want the service to be super fast everywhere. That’s what you get at home, right? Not so in the south.

14 Ignoring locals saying hello

There are places where it is perfectly normal for people to walk in the street without acknowledging them. And then there are places where everyone will talk to each other.

According to Travel Awaits, locals will say hello to people traveling through Mexico, and you really have to be polite and say hello back. The publication explains: “Courtesy is extremely important in Mexico.”

13 Drinking water is a bad idea

You have heard that there are certain places in the world where the tap water is not smart to drink. Well, Mexico is one of them.

Wolter’s World says that if you drink tap water, you can get ‘traveler’s diarrhea’, which people call ‘Montezuma’s Revenge’. That doesn’t exactly sound like the most pleasant way to spend your vacation.

12 Do not clean your hands before enjoying local street food

About getting sick … According to The Culture Trip, “many people will complain about the revenge of the so-called Montezuma that teases them after eating Mexican street food, but the chances are that they are more to do with their lack of good hygiene practices than that of the food stall itself. “

11 control rooms that are not part of the official system

According to The Points Guy: “The use of unmarked taxis is not regulated, not measured and you have no recourse if things go wrong.” But people still do this and it is not the best idea at all.

You want to hail a taxi in Mexico that is on a “sitio” because that’s how you know it’s safe.

10 Want separate bills when eating in restaurants

There is a good chance that when you eat out or have lunch with friends or family, you will receive separate invoices so that you can each pay.

Travel Awaits says: “Mexicans do not split checks. Usually one person will pay for it, and then the other person will pay for it, and then they will go back and forth for a while until a person pays, but she I never go Dutch. “

9 Don’t leave a tip (or leave a small one)

Hopefully people will tip when eating out in their city or town, but it is also important to tip when eating in restaurants while traveling. It is a good idea to investigate what kind of tip is expected.

Not leaving a tip (or leaving a small tip) is not a great idea for travelers in Mexico. As The Culture Trip explains, “at least 10 percent of your bill” is expected.

8 Go to Cancun instead of another area

The Points Guy says that people go to Cancun instead of another place in Mexico, and this is a shame because there are many places that you should visit.

It is certainly common for people to assume that Cancun is the best place to go in Mexico, probably because of the beaches and resorts. But you can broaden your horizons a little.

7 Only use a credit card to eat out

Putting everything on a credit card is pretty easy to do, especially when you are traveling.

However, it appears that only the use of credit cards while eating in Mexico is not something that the locals recommend. According to Oyster.com, you must use pesos when you go out to eat during your trip to Mexico, because “cash is still king.”

6 Being afraid of enjoying the Salsa because it gets fiery

The locals would definitely recommend you go to Mexico and enjoy the many salsas offered. According to Journey Mexico, some people think that regardless of which salsa they try, it will be super fiery. This is not the case at all and the locals know that. As the website states: “Many salsas are made without chili, but instead rely on other ingredients to give a blow.”

5 Suppose you can put toilet paper in the toilet

When you go to Mexico, you should know that not all toilet paper can be placed in the bathroom in every bathroom.

According to Northern Lauren: “If there is a trash can (that is not clearly a trash can) in the stable, it means that you cannot flush the toilet paper. If there is no trash can, rinse away.”

4 Saying it’s dangerous

You have probably heard people say that going to Mexico is dangerous and that is certainly something that many people seem to believe. According to Journey Mexico, Mexico is no more dangerous than anywhere else. The government says “be extremely careful” when going to Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

3 Want to eat at the same times as you do at home

According to Trip Savvy, you eat a lot in Mexico in the morning, lunch in the afternoon (2 p.m.) and you don’t eat a huge dinner. People will go to Mexico and expect to eat at the same times as they do at home, but it is better to do as the locals do and to adopt this schedule. This makes sense if you also want to eat in restaurants.

Wear 2 flip-flops

When people travel to a warm climate close to the beach, wearing flip-flops seems natural and inevitable.

As Trip Savvy says, the locals in Mexico don’t wear slippers, so it looks like they would definitely advise you to leave them at home. The website says that people are wearing sandals, so you can do that instead.

1 Do not say anything when you hear a stranger sneeze

You may not say “bless” when you hear a stranger eavesdropping in a cafe or restaurant in your hometown.

But, as someone posted on Quora, you should say “polite” Salud, because it is considered a common public courtesy in Mexico, and people will appreciate you for it. It literally means ‘health’ and is a simple gesture that makes you less of a bumbling tourist.