20 things that happen behind the scenes of all-inclusive resorts (vacationers should probably know this)

Wake up, enjoy a nice breakfast, lie on the beach, lunch, sit by the pool, enjoy a snack, take a nap, go swimming, dine, go to bed … and repeat it all next day. This is the daily schedule of someone staying in an all-inclusive resort, and it sounds like total heaven.

The real experience of staying at a beach resort can be great and it can even be better than you expected. But there are also many things that travelers need to know. And if you are aware of these things in advance, you will feel much more prepared for your trip and it will help you choose where to book your vacation.

Here are 20 things that happen behind the scenes of all-inclusive resorts that vacationers should probably know.

20 employees can receive a salary of $ 300 a month

According to a former employee at an all-inclusive resort who writes for Matador Network, the people who work in these places receive $ 300 (US dollars) every month. That’s so hard to even think about, right? That is not even close to the minimum wage. It is incredibly low.

19 It is not always super family friendly

While someone was sharing on Trip Advisor, they realized that the resort where they were staying had some super vague people who didn’t show the best kind of behavior there. They said that people would only stay two evenings, and they wrote: “hotel staff clearly knows that this will continue, but did not really notice it.”

18 You spend money, but the people who live there don’t benefit from it

There is definitely a shadow side to all-inclusive resorts and that is the fact that tourists there are seriously spending money.

According to Una Vaina Bien Spanish: “When so little of that money ends up in the local wallet, employees are often forced to tolerate poor working conditions, long working days, short-term contracts, economic vulnerability in the low season, unpaid overtime …”.

17 things your children want to do can really bring you back

According to Reader’s Digest, there will probably be family-friendly things that you and your children can do. The only problem? They will not be part of the package.

This is unfortunate because you assumed that you had paid everything in advance and did not have to think about money.

16 employees do not have much free time

The same employee who wrote for Matador Network also shared: “In general, resort employees are given a day off per week. But if a team member falls ill, or if there are more tourists or work than usual, the days off are canceled.”

That’s a shame, because even a six-day working week can get pretty tiring after a while.

15 companies never warn customers about the construction

According to Key Caribe, companies will never let people know that a lot is being built. You may have experienced this firsthand if you ever surfaced in a resort and then realized that entire areas were completely closed off due to dust, dirt and equipment.

14 Some places actually have no oceans that you can enter

Another fact behind the scenes at all-inclusive resorts? According to Reader’s Digest there are a number of resorts where the oceans are too dangerous to actually enter.

This is kind of crazy to think about, because the point of going to a resort is being on the beach and entering the ocean.

13 employees are actually told that they never look unhappy

Nobody can have a big grin on their faces 24/7, but if you work in an all-inclusive resort, you should basically do that.

As Budget Travel explains, employees in these places are told that they never look unhappy. It is good for travelers to know that behind the scenes of a resort the staff is literally told to keep grinning.

12 One woman thought she had booked an all-inclusive, but was told she didn’t

Many people use websites to book their vacations because you can get much better deals. According to Elliot.org, a woman thought she was getting an all-inclusive resort, but then she was told it was “a room” in a convention center.

It turned out that there were two names for what was essentially the same hotel.

11 The resorts are not always well cared for

The last thing you want to see is a swimming pool that is not clean in an all-inclusive resort. Unfortunately for a couple that stayed with one, that’s exactly what happened.

As the woman posted on Trip Advisor, one pool was not available to guests, so she and her husband found another one that was super dirty. The truth is that some resorts are not well cared for.

10 The resort cannot help if there are disturbing guests

As a traveler discovered, they stayed in an all-inclusive in Cuba and shared with Trip Advisor that there were other guests who were really disturbing, but the resort did not help at all. They wrote: “Security was not about noisy and nasty groups.”

That is something that travelers should know before they book an all-inclusive resort.

9 Different areas are actually closed at different times

Can you visit a part of the resort whenever you want? It is easy to think that the answer is yes, but that is actually not true at all.

According to Wolter’s World, “All-Inclusive does not mean” always open. “Make sure you know the opening times for the pools, spa, gym, and restaurants.”

8 resorts want you to pay if you cannot find your wristband

When you reach your all-inclusive, you get a wristband, and it makes sense that guests would sometimes lose it. After all, you are in vacation mode and errors happen.

Wolter’s World says you have to pay between $ 75 and $ 100 every day that you are there if this happens to you.

7 You cannot use the ‘Swim-Up Bar’ at night

According to Oyster, travelers may be sad to hear that you cannot use the swim-up bar in the evening. As the website states: “Many swim-up bars close sharply at five o’clock. Or at least before the sun goes down, in most tropical countries.”

The publication states that you see photos and expect to be able to visit these bars in the evening, but that is simply not the case.

6 employees really want tips

Like someone who was director of activities in a resort, wrote for Budget Travel, because employees in all-inclusive resorts are not well paid, they really want tips.

The website says: “Our resort management turned a blind eye as long as the guests were happy and you were discreet. And yes, good tips give you a special treatment.”

5 Sometimes employees and travelers start to see each other

Budget Travel also shares that in some cases staff and travelers start dating. This is something travelers should probably know, because you might see this happen during your vacation. It makes sense that this would happen because resorts are absolutely fun environments where people are in a good mood and talk to each other.

4 Sometimes the room bookings don’t matter

A woman who had booked a resort in Mexico on Trip Advisor was actually told to be in a room with a total stranger.

Yes, that really happened. As she posted on the website: “It took 7 hours to get my room and because of a booking error, they insisted that I share a room with a king-size bed with a man who was not my husband !!”

3 You could be asked to spend more money without realizing it

According to The Points Guy you have to take into account that the resort where you stay would want your money. Maybe they want you to agree to sign up to use their spa, or maybe they want you to be interested in a timeshare.

This may not be obvious, because it seems like people are just talking to you and being friendly, so it is something to know in advance.

2 The rooms may seem like a blast from the past

Thanks to this Trip Advisor review, it sometimes seems that the rooms in an all-inclusive resort can be really old-fashioned. As a guest told about a resort in Cancun: “First, the rooms are outdated and need an update. This also applies to the beds, I think they have not been changed since 1999. They are rock hard and like to sleep on a pool table. “That doesn’t sound great at all.

1 Resorts can be in much worse condition than advertised

According to this guest’s Trip Advisor review, they stayed in a resort in the Dominican Republic and said it was “a two-star resort” and “not a four-star resort, because Sunwing sold it to all Canadians”.

They shared that there had to be a “welcome drink”, but that didn’t happen, plus the shower was cold and the TV didn’t even have a remote control. Sounds like a wonderful vacation …