20 things that flyers are not allowed to do for flight attendants

The work of a stewardess is not easy, especially when noisy and demanding passengers are on board. The cabin crew is there to make passengers feel safe and happy in the air, so passengers must treat them with great respect.

There are things that flyers should not do for flight attendants. Acting as just, complaining about the meal options and making a complete mess on your seat are just things that flyers should avoid while on their way to their destination.

Flight attendants work hard to make passengers feel comfortable, no matter how short or long a flight is, so it should never be necessary to make a fuss or to make the work of a flight attendant feel unbearable.

Here are 20 things flyers should not do for flight attendants.

20 Set requirements as soon as they board

Flight attendants are in the process of greeting passengers, helping people to their seats and placing hand luggage in hand luggage. Requiring a drink or a snack before takeoff is arrogant and frustrating for flight attendants who are very busy putting other passengers at ease and feeling safe.

19 Talking about their cell phones during the safety demonstration

It doesn’t matter how often you sit in an airplane, listening to the safety demonstration is very important. Talking on your cell phone during the demonstration is not only rude, but if an emergency occurs, you remain in a panic when you should have listened carefully to basic safety procedures and remained calm.

18 Take heavy hand luggage with you

Although almost all airlines have a weight limit for checked bags, travelers should keep in mind that some even weigh hand luggage, according to Smarter Travel. It can be very frustrating for a flight attendant to constantly lift extremely heavy bags into overhead bins or carry them through the plane to find space.

17 Make a mess

Flight attendants constantly walk back and forth to collect trash or unnecessary items to throw away, so there should be no reason why your chair or room would be a mess. Making a mess shows how much you do not care about the other people who will be sitting there on the next flight or the people who have to use more of their time to clean up your waste.

16 Make inappropriate jokes

One of the worst things a passenger can do on a flight is to mention something that has to do with bombs, explosives or infectious diseases. Passengers can be kicked off the plane immediately and allow other passengers to wait for hours before taking off to check that everything is in order. No stewardess wants to deal with this kind of nonsense.

15 Load attendants while preparing the cabin

Travelers should not interfere with flight attendants when they are preparing the cabin. When passengers arrive on the aircraft, cabin crew assist in the boarding process, assist passengers and children with special needs and most importantly, monitor passengers and are trained to detect suspicious behavior, Career Explorer writes.

14 Make a fuss about meal options

If passengers have specific dietary needs, they should know that they must plan their meals in advance before boarding an aircraft. Passengers should never blame a stewardess or take away frustration if they forget to call earlier or do not like the meal options offered. If you are not a fan of aircraft food, you can always bring your own food.

13 are in the wrong seats

According to The Travel, flight attendants have passenger lists so they know where to sit. Travelers should not treat themselves to a first-class seat if it appears to be available, as this only creates more hassle for flight attendants trying to locate passengers before take-off.

12 View inappropriate movies

There should be no reason to watch inappropriate movies during a flight, even if nobody is sitting next to you. Why do passengers and flight attendants feel extremely uncomfortable and uncomfortable during their flight?

11 Stand up when the seatbelt light comes on

When one of the most annoying things a passenger can do to get out of their seat when the seat belt light comes on. This light is on for your safety, whether it is to disembark, during turbulence or to land. If you need to use the toilet, wait until it is OK.

10 blaming flight staff on everything

The work of a flight attendant is very important and their main priority is that passengers feel safe and comfortable during a flight. Blaming a flight attendant because you don’t like the meal options, or because your seat is uncomfortable, is out of the hands of a flight attendant.

9 aerial platforms

According to Business Insider, one thing stewardesses wanted was that passengers would stop doing the garbage bins. “Put the suitcase above your head and put your small bags under the seat in front of it, so we don’t have too little space and have to check bags,” said a flight attendant.

8 Place your feet on walls and tables

Putting your feet on walls or other passenger seats and even walking barefoot is horrible for everyone on board. The flight can be long and sitting on a chair for hours is uncomfortable, but do not treat this area as your own living room. Nobody wants to see your feet!

7 Acting beneficiary

“Stop trying to sneak into an upgrade seat,” a flight attendant shared with Business Insider. It is not necessary to act as a beneficiary towards flight attendants, whether you are in first class or in an economy class. Treat stewardesses like everyone else you meet: with respect.

6 Touch of flight attendants

You wouldn’t touch your waiter during dinner and pull his or her shirt and pull, so why touch a stewardess? When they touch a stewardess, they feel uncomfortable and it is just rude. A flight attendant shared: “I have been poked, poked and pulled to think about it too often.”

5 Break your fingers to call a stewardess

It is never necessary to click with your fingers to attract the attention of a flight attendant. If you really need their help, use your call button or just wait for them to come down the aisle and to your seat. The cabin crew work hard so that passengers have a pleasant flight, so do not act lawfully.

4 Doing yoga

“Getting up and wanting to stretch in our galleys as if it were a yoga studio or wanting to stand in our galleys is annoying,” a flight attendant announced and added: “The galley is our only working area and we cannot go anywhere else because our seats are in the galley near the doors. “If you have to stretch, walk up and down the aisle a few times and go back to your seat.

3 Ask to sit on an empty first-class chair

As mentioned earlier, flight attendants have a passenger list with details about where each person is. To be safe, passengers must sit in their assigned seats before attempting to get away to an empty first-class seat. Also, the center of gravity in an aircraft is very critical during takeoff, so that the seat may be open for your safety.

2 Constantly ask how long the flight will be delayed

Believe it or not, a flight attendant does not have all the information from the commander, so he or she cannot answer all your questions. “We know maybe 5% of what they do. We don’t know how bad the weather is, why we take a new route or why we can’t land early. But believe it’s for your safety!” Shared a flight attendant.

1 Don’t say hello

“I wish passengers would recognize the crew when they board,” a flight attendant shared honestly. Always greet your flight attendants with a simple “hello” when you board the aircraft and a “thank you” when you disembark. Flight attendants are also people and should be treated with respect and kindness.