20 things that families do in all-inclusive resorts (the staff does not advise)

All-inclusive resorts are practically made for families. There is food, entertainment and even childcare built in. Moreover, families do not have to worry about safety because they do not have to travel by car or other means of transport to relax by the pool, go to the beach or even catch a show.

But that does not mean that staying at an all-inclusive resort is the best idea for all families … Even the most child-friendly places have restrictions and rules. And even if there are no set rules for certain behaviors, the resort staff may have something to say about some of these scenarios.

Here are 20 things that families in all-inclusive resorts do that they really shouldn’t do, at least if the staff has something to say about it.

20 Leave children alone in a room

There may not be a specific provision when you check in. But it’s never a good idea to leave your child alone in your suite … Unless they are a reasonably responsible teenager who doesn’t order room service and your vacant budget. And the younger set? Absolutely a no-no.

19 Visit high-end resorts with children all the way

Some resorts are not specifically designated for adults only. But if there is caviar on the menu and the pools are shallow and only built for sunbathing, you can see that it is not really a playground for your children. Resort staff at more expensive accommodations probably don’t like dealing with boisterous children when their usual clientele is classier.

18 Overschedule Your Kids’ Days (& The Whole Stay)

Of course, all-inclusive resorts have plenty to see and do. But exceeding your toddlers will probably result in a mini (or maxi!) Meltdown, maybe several times a day. The resort staff probably sees it all the time, and if you ask, they would say to give your descendants some downtime every now and then.

17 Suppose the resort is the safest place ever

Bad things still happen in all-inclusive resorts. The fact that it is a relatively safe home does not mean that you can let your children roam everywhere without adult supervision. From deep swimming pools to beach access, resorts have many dangers that parents should watch out for.

16 The staff expects a babysitter

The only way to expect staff to look after your children is to provide on-site childcare. And if they do, that service probably has its own guidelines and specifications (not to mention the costs). You cannot call Dolores at the reception and ask her to look at your crew, no matter how grandmother she is.

15 Leave your children in daycare all day … and at night

Even in places of the cool kids’ club type it is not exactly acceptable to leave your child practically there. But some resorts may not have set time limits for how long your child can stay with caregivers. In general, the staff hope that you will actually go on holiday with your child instead of always leaving it behind.

14 Sharing Kiddo Care with people you’ve just met

If you are traveling with a few other families, that is an excellent way to get free childcare. But leaving your offspring with what people you have just met? Not the best idea, although we know for sure that the resort staff has seen it often. Stay with well-guarded children’s rooms or trusted family and friends, not with your neighbor in the next room.

13 Drunk if you have a parenting obligation

Having a few drinks with dinner (or lunch, hey it’s vacation anyway) is usually acceptable. But sloshing so that you can’t count the heads before you go to bed is not a good appearance. The resort staff does not want to worry that you cannot take care of your children, so keep your intake under control.

12 Let everyone stay in their swimmer all day long

Most children probably want to laze their entire resort by the pool or on the beach. But the staff doesn’t really like wet footprints and sandy tramps hanging around the hotel lobby. Please note that some places have dress codes, especially for meals, and that nobody wants your child’s soaked bathing suit to drip across the floors of the resort.

11 Have the staff clean up behind you

Eating and, well, doing everything with children can be messy. But as a parent, it is still your responsibility (even on vacation) to prevent your children from destroying everything in sight. It is one thing if your child drops crumbs during dinner, but it is something completely different when they scatter a handful of goldfish down the hall.

10 Couch to get rooms next to each other

No matter what you think you reserve when you book your stay, nothing is ever guaranteed. This means that you do not have to anticipate booking rooms next to each other and then flip away when you arrive at your destination. The staff would probably warn you that a suite or a larger room would fit better, if only you would listen.

9 Expecting children to fall in line Just because it’s vacation

If your child has tantrums at home, chances are that you can expect the same during your trip. Staff in all-inclusive resorts are likely to tell you that children will be children, no matter how exotic the location is. Not that they enjoy the screams, but they find it kind of inevitable.

8 Generally not care about safety

Children need a lot of safety equipment. There is much that is about caring for children and keeping them alive for example. So why do parents forget things like this on vacation? Keep an eye on your child at the pool and don’t let him hang over the side of your balcony with a sea view.

7 Children hang out in the spa

Some resorts have age limits for their spa facilities. Others have no signs, but the staff probably still has an opinion. After all, do you really want your toddler to be in a jacuzzi that adults … uh … get very close … inside? Yes, spas are dirty, but the staff can’t tell you exactly.

6 Expect children to manage themselves

When you reach the all-inclusive resort buffet, it is a sort of relief that there is so much for the picky children to choose from. But if they have free range, they simply work on the nerves of the staff. You still have to help your child to pile up their plate and prevent them from going to dessert alone.

5 Pretending it’s their home away from home

You came on holiday to experience new things and see a new part of the world. Turn right? But staying in your hotel room 24/7 with the baby is not really alive. Explore your environment and try some new things, even if this disrupts the baby’s nap. The resort staff wants you to actually go on vacation!

4 Expect the resort to have everything you need

It is one thing if your all-inclusive accommodations have a concierge on site to meet all your needs. But most places have limits on what they will do for you. And tracing your child’s special eczema lotion or finding the right superabsorbent diaper brand is not in their job description. Pack the essence, people!

Skip 3 swimming diapers in the pool … Ew

All-inclusive resort staff has seen far too many disasters in swimming pool hygiene to say nothing. Keep a swimming diaper on your non-trained child at all times, instead of letting them go or, worse, putting them in those super-absorbent diapers.

2 Take your children to non-family-friendly shows

Of course, some shows have no age limits. But that doesn’t mean your child wants to sit in for five hours of opera, right? Consider the attention span of your children and the ability to remain seated regardless of the performance you choose, and do not let the resort staff deal with the potential collapse.

1 Do not check out time-dependent activities

You are in an all-inclusive resort to have all amenities within reach. But you probably also thought of the cool activities that you will do. Whether it is ziplining, rock climbing or diving, check in advance to check if your child’s age and maturity are compatible, or the staff may need to give you a reality check.