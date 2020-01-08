20 things that banish backpackers from Airbnb

Loading...

Backpackers travel all over the world to explore as much as possible, and it is almost impossible not to admire that lifestyle and to be somewhat jealous. Of course, it’s not for everyone, but just look at a few things they’re doing – it’s really fascinating.

There are many uncertainties when it comes to where they end up, but it is safe to say that Airbnb tends to be a pretty popular option. Today we are going to look at a few things that the backpackers in question would probably get out of an Airbnb if they didn’t pay attention.

20 Leaving the building A mess

Via: The circular

No one likes a messy household, so you can’t blame the people you receive for that. If the time comes that they can actually provide evidence, then that is seriously harmful in the long run.

19 Make a lot of noise

Via: YouTube

Want to throw a party in someone else’s possession or be really loud until the early hours of the morning for no apparent reason? Well, don’t. This is the home of someone we are talking about here and taking that for granted is not good in our book – or theirs.

18 Using Airbnb under the age of 18

Via: Metro

Attempting to use this tactic will not go well, especially since many of these places require legitimate proof of your age rather than just believing your word. Moreover, more often than not they can see if you are younger than 18.

17 Promote alternatives to Airbnb

Via: Booking.com

From Vrbo to HomeAway to the all-powerful Booking.com, there are many Airbnb alternatives to enjoy. So if you decide to promote them endlessly through various social media platforms and directly on Airbnb itself, there will be some problems.

16 Be really aggressive

Via: LoveToKnow

It does not matter what the scenario is: if you are aggressive towards a host or someone close to the property in which you are located, it poses a huge risk to your ability to be part of the Airbnb family – and we don’t think that’s too outrageous.

15 Start A Fire

Via: The Verge

That goes without saying?

It depends on whether this was a complete accident during cooking or when you were completely hammered. The extent of the fire is also relevant and must be considered before a decision is made.

14 Give false details about yourself

Via: Cosmopolitan

Don’t be like Joe Goldberg.

Fraud is a very serious matter and regardless of whether you feel that you actually committed it, others may choose not to agree. If you provide false details, that is certainly an immediate black sign against you.

13 Breaking the rules of the host

Via: Uproxx

It doesn’t matter if food is not taken from the kitchen or if you take your shoes off at home: whatever the case, according to the rules of the host, no matter how specific or strict they are, must be ready.

12 Leave questionable assessments

Via: YouTube

There have rightly been cases where an online review has led to someone being banned from Airbnb, which seems ridiculous, but it is true. Be careful where you enter the world wide web, because you just never know who’s watching.

11 Losing keys multiple times

Via: YouTube

If you lose the keys to a home in which you stay for a few weeks, the host replaces them and you lose them once or twice more, there is a problem – especially if it persists in different properties.

10 Legal threats

Via: Hollywood Reporter

This is much more if you don’t really have a leg to stand on, but even if you do, Airbnb will do everything to close you.

They are also able to do that, because it is not very ingenious to recognize that competing against a large company usually does not work so well.

Stealing 9 things

Via: GeekTyrant

You have all learned not to steal things from others over the years and we are not entirely sure why people continue to do so. We know that backpackers are a bit more bizarre, but let’s not pretend that that is an excuse.

8 Debate with the host

Via: Business Insider

The host, just like the customer in other cases, is always right. This is their property and they know it better than anyone else, so pretending that that is not the case and that you are more important will lead to a quick dismissal.

7 Violate privacy of others

Via: YouTube

Personal space is an important thing that should not be tampered with, especially if you are in an Airbnb listed as “private room” as opposed to “entire house.” You must have a certain level of respect for other people. It’s common sense, really.

6 Do not pay

Via: YouTube

Most features will ask you to pay immediately, but if you are in a position where you have to make other payments or in some other way, then you cannot afford to leave that slide. Debt is a problem in all respects.

5 Take an unannounced animal with you

Via: Pawsome Frenchies

This beautiful looking French bulldog may not cause any kind of damage, but you cannot know for sure if you are a host – and anyway, most of them state “no pets allowed” – and disobedience to those regulations can cause major problems for both you and your pet.

4 Too many people

Via: GMA network

This is not a house party or festival. If you said you want three people, you have to accept that it is three people at most. Bringing twelve or fourteen, no matter how nice it may seem, is a problem.

3 Have a criminal record

Via: PWPix.net

Especially a criminal record of which the host was previously unaware.

See, full disclosure is fine, but if you used to be a big bank robber, they might not be inclined to let you stay in their property.

2 Do not leave at the right time

Via: Pixabay

So the check-out is at 11 am? Yes, you should probably leave there before 11 am or risk the consequences.

Late check-outs in hotels are not great, but you usually have a little time to get some leeway, but other guests can arrive at any point in an Airbnb.

1 Repeat minor violations

via: Los Angeles Times

If you break a cup, make sure you only do it once.

If you insult the host, make sure you only do it once.

If you are three hours later than you said you would without telling the host, well, you understand.

Repetition of such issues leads to conflict and we are not the ones who break that trust.