20 things that all-inclusive resort staff absolutely cannot tolerate

No one works harder at a resort than the resort staff. They cook, clean and give you directions about activities and tourist attractions to view. It is almost as if your mother is taking care of you!

In the hospitality sector, however, resort employees have to endure many negative guests, difficult requests and sometimes downright humiliating comments.

The resort staff wants to ensure that you have a relaxing time and that you do not endure uncomfortable beds or get bored during your stay. However, they are not your servants and must be treated as decent, working people.

Here is a list of things that will immediately give you a bad reputation with the resort staff.

Reserve 20 beach chairs

During busy seasons, people reserve their beach chairs and umbrellas, sometimes very early in the morning. However, most of these people only come to their seats later in the day. This leaves many people very angry and they usually take it with the resort staff.

19 Get Uppity about the food

We understand that you don’t want to find flies in your soup. However, not every resort has 5-star restaurants. Unless this resort is known for its kitchen and dining experiences, complaining about the menu will only further burden the staff.

18 No tip

It is well known that you tip unless the staff has been very terrible. However, many people do not think or think it is necessary. The majority of wait staff receives a low wage to keep you comfortable. Your tips go much further!

17 Abuse of the bell

The bell at the hotel desk is a useful tool to let employees know that a guest needs help. However, it becomes very easy to abuse this. Former hotel attendant Elaine Leverington reported how people would ring the bell while she came to serve them! Keep children away from it too!

16 Only hang up after a minute on hold

Putting people on hold is very common. According to Elaine, a receptionist must help many people at the same time, especially by telephone. However, don’t be so impatient that you hang up after waiting less than a minute! The employees do their best.

15 Imagine that the staff is ready and calling for you

Elaine Leverington tells how some guests, when a problem arose, asked her why they “couldn’t just send maintenance?” The reality is that the resort staff, including maintenance, are not available on call and do not work 12 hours a day. They cannot be called up in no time!

14 Turn up the TV in the common room

We get it, hotels are incredibly comfortable! They have all the comforts of home and more. However, you cannot just raise the TV in the common room and disturb the other guests. Elaine witnessed this and, unlike your family or housemates, there will be complaints!

13 Repeat the WiFi username and password

When you check people in, you have to give many different instructions. Unfortunately it is very common to repeat the WiFi password orally, stamp it on the cover of their key cards … and still have them ask you what the WiFi password is. Patience is the greatest virtue of a desk worker!

12 Try to book a major event the week before

When you book an event, make sure you book far enough in advance for the location to receive you. Don’t call a hotel the night before and expect them to have available rooms. According to Elaine, they are probably booked for six months!

11 Expects the hotel to pay shipping costs

It is normal to forget and lose things in a hotel, especially if you leave quickly. The hotel will gladly send you back your items. However, according to Elaine, many guests expect the hotel to pay the necessary shipping costs. This is not the responsibility of the hotel!

10 Ignore all prohibited signs

There are signs in hotels to guide you and inform you about the regulations of the building. Elaine has witnessed more than once taking bath towels to their room, despite the sign indicating otherwise. This only makes it harder for the household to do their job!

9 Want you to take care of their family reunification

If you have a family reunion or a big party, staying in a hotel is a great way to keep your family under one roof to coordinate activities. However, Elaine has to deal with guests who want the staff to pull the strings to get all the rooms next to each other.

8 Ask for the rates that you offer them

When it comes to rates for hotel rooms, desk staff have the final say. Elaine has had to deal with many guests who wanted to lower the rate. The hotel staff will never make every effort to charge you more than necessary. Also state any discounts or offers in advance!

7 Expect breakfast to be served early

The early bird can get the worm, but that doesn’t mean the worm is ready! As crazy as it may seem, Elaine has made people appear for breakfast before it starts and demand that they be served early! The kitchen staff gets up early enough, so ask them not to.

6 Make a mess in their hotel room

This is common with Elaine and all other hotel staff. Guests make a mess of their room with drinks, food and brutality, and leave it all to the household. They are not your parents and they already work very hard. Don’t make their work harder!

5 Expect you to be less of their children / pet / family member

According to Elaine, an employee at the reception means that you have been given Thanos-like control over every guest in the building. This also applies to pets, disturbing guests and even children! Unfortunately for the guests “babysitter” or “babysitter” is not in your job description.

4 Expect you to do every task that they ask for

You wouldn’t ask a cook to check your plumbing, would you? Hotel staff each have specific tasks and perform specific tasks. Elaine, as a desk clerk, tells how she was literally asked to dive into a guest’s toilet! Do not expect an employee to solve a problem for you.

3 Assume the rooms are ready when they arrive

It takes time to clean a room for the next guests. Unfortunately, Elaine has met many guests who arrive hours before the check-in time and expect the room to be ready for them. They are also shocked when they have to pay a fee for early check-in.

2 Take the lead a little too much

Elaine can tell you that the guests can sometimes become a bit aggressive. If the receptionist hands you a pen and paper to sign, do not take it out of their hand and ask where to sign. At least let the servant finish their sentence before he does something!

1 Wait too long to complain and then blame the staff

Elaine assures us that the hotel staff is there to help and ensure that you have a great stay. However, they are not mind readers. Do not tolerate anything and then complain to staff when checking out. They will help you when you need it!