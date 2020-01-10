20 things people do when traveling to the Bahamas (the locals don't advise)

Loading...

If you are considering traveling to the Bahamas for a relaxing getaway, you will not regret it. The West Indian country has a selection of beautiful islands where you can have any kind of vacation you want, from lazy and beach-bound to action-packed and fast. The Bahamas are rich in history and an ideal destination for the whole family.

Although the Bahamas is one of the best travel destinations in the world, you can still get into trouble if you don’t know what you are doing. The locals do not recommend doing these 20 things in the Bahamas – see what they are below!

20 Getting into taxis without a permit

Taxis without a license are always a problem of heavy tourist destinations. The travel gurus from Stuff advise checking in at your hotel to ask for reliable taxis. It may even be a good idea to have them book a taxi with a permit for you.

19 Walking only at night

Walking alone at night is risky in most parts of the world. The Bahamas are no different. The fact that you would regard it as a paradise does not mean that there are no dangers. Think twice before walking alone at night and whether you should stick to well-lit areas.

18 Don’t have cash

We may be moving towards a cashless society, but that is not the case in many other parts of the world. It is always a good idea to have cash in the Bahamas because, according to the Travel Triangle, some places may not accept travel cards and bank cards.

17 Not being aware of bank hours

Travel Triangle also points out that it is a good idea to be aware of the opening times of the banks in the Bahamas. That way, you know when you will ever have to go to the bank for any reason (such as withdraw money) when you can go and when not.

16 Buying things from beach vendors

You may notice that some beaches in the Bahamas are full of people selling things. As a rule of thumb, you should think twice before purchasing or renting certain items, such as beach equipment, as these may be defective or even illegal to use in the Bahamas.

15 Not taking full advantage of tax-free shopping

The Bahamas have great options when it comes to tax-free shopping, so why not make the best of it? You do not have to shop the entire trip, but view what is being offered at least once! According to the official Bahamas site, you might be able to do some great bargains.

14 Not making optimum use of public transport

The other advantage that the official site says you should get the most out of in the Bahamas? Public transport. There is a great bus shuttle service available that can take you between the most famous resorts and other destinations, so ask your hotel.

13 Traveling during the hurricane season

The biggest mistake you can make in the Bahamas is probably traveling during the hurricane season. June to November is when you want to avoid visiting the Bahamas, even if low prices are advertised. If you want to seize your chances, stay up to date with weather forecasts!

12 Have their travel documents not at hand

Traveling is always easier when you are organized and have all your documents with you. In the Bahamas, they may want to see your return flight ticket (so that they know that you really intend to return home!) At customs. Make sure you have all your travel documents with you.

11 Only see the Bahamas during a cruise

Many people only visit the Bahamas as part of a cruise. But there is so much to see and do that many seasoned travelers regard this as a mistake. You will really miss it if you never limit your time in the Bahamas to one or two days.

Buy food at the resorts instead of the supermarket

Although it can be tempting to just buy your food locally at the resort where you stay, this is usually the more expensive way to go. Don’t be afraid to visit a few local supermarkets where you don’t pay too much for fresh ingredients.

9 Be careless when booking cruises

A boat trip in the Bahamas can be magical, but it can also be dangerous if you work with an unqualified travel company. Always do your research before booking cruises to ensure that the company is reliable and completely safe.

8 Not getting a permit if they bring their pet

We get it: some people can’t go a day without their beloved pets. If you want to bring your pet to the Bahamas, you must organize a permit in advance. Pets are allowed in the Bahamas, but only if the correct documentation has already been prepared.

7 Too scared to taste the local cuisine

Don’t let the fear of getting sick stop you from tasting the local cuisine in the Bahamas. Although you must always use common sense when it comes to trying different dishes, the local cuisine is really delicious and you should not miss it!

6 Only stay at the famous resorts

There are a few resorts in the Bahamas that are world famous. Although it is absolutely beneficial to stay in such places, you may also want to explore other accommodation options. You may find hidden gems that are less crowded and cheaper!

5 Only bring swimwear

The Bahamas definitely seem the kind of place where you will wear a swimsuit for the duration of your time there. But don’t forget to pack other clothes too! You need better clothes to get to certain restaurants and the weather can cool down at night.

4 Forgetting that the spring break is a huge deal in the Bahamas

Spring holiday celebrations are huge in the Bahamas. It is always important to be aware of this, so you can book your vacation during this period or completely avoid the Bahamas in the spring. It depends on whether you want to be part of the festivities or not!

3 Don’t honestly tip

When it comes to tips in the Bahamas, it is important to always treat your servers fairly. If you don’t tip, you have no respect, especially if you understand that many residents rely on tips because their wages are not that high in the beginning.

2 Drive when they are not prepared for the traffic rules

Driving in the Bahamas is quite different from driving in the United States due to the fact that they follow the British model of traffic rules. You have to drive on the left side of the road from the right side of the car. Perhaps it is easier to travel by public transport!

1 Believe that the islands are punctual

The Bahamas are many things, but punctually there is none! Things on the islands don’t always run on time, so it’s best not to count that something happens early. Try to relax and understand that things usually run a bit late. Sit back and enjoy the lazy way of life!