20 things people do when they travel to Mexico (the locals don't advise)

Loading...

Despite its rough reputation among world travelers, Mexico remains one of the most fascinating travel destinations in the world. Every year the country attracts thousands of tourists who arrive to experience the beauty and culture of Mexico. And most of those tourists tend to make the same mistakes where the locals scratch their heads!

There are certain things that travelers shouldn’t do in Mexico, but newbie tourists don’t always get the memo. Fortunately, most are easy to avoid if you use common sense. On the other hand, common sense in Mexico can be different from common sense elsewhere. After all, culture is something that visitors can take a while to enjoy.

Keep reading to find out what the locals advise against in Mexico!

20 Doesn’t speak Spanish

via medium

One of the biggest mistakes anyone can make when traveling to Mexico is to take the trouble not to learn Spanish. Although there are many English-speaking tourists, there is no guarantee that everyone you meet will speak English. Moreover, it is just polite to learn the local language!

19 Don’t stay long enough

Pinterest

According to Oyster, this is a common mistake that many people make in Mexico. And of course the locals don’t recommend it. It is a huge country with endless things to see and do. Don’t make the mistake of just booking a short trip.

18 Paying with US dollars instead of pesos

Conde Nast traveler

Some travelers prefer to pay with US dollars instead of pesos. But according to Mex Insurance, this is a mistake. It’s just more respectful for the locals to pay with the local currency. Moreover, you ensure that you pay the correct price for the articles.

17 Not ready for the day of the dead

Latino USA

Day of the Dead is a big party in Mexico. Whether you want to be there for the festivities or want to avoid them altogether, it is important to recognize how great the vacation in Mexico is. If you don’t do that, you’re in for a huge shock!

16 Never come from Mexico City

Pinterest

Mexico City is definitely worth seeing and basing yourself on every trip to Mexico. But that does not mean that there is nothing else to see in the country. Seasoned travelers will tell you not to be afraid to leave Mexico City and discover some hidden gems.

15 Wait until they arrive in the country to book tickets and tours

Adventures of Mexico

It is not necessary to book every part of your trip online in advance, but there are certain tours and entrance tickets that you can reserve in advance. It is worth doing this with the busier attractions, so you guarantee your place.

14 Drawing too much attention to themselves

Mexico premiere

It is never a good idea to pay a lot of attention to yourself as a tourist in a foreign country. First, let potential thieves and predators know that you are vulnerable in a foreign country. But it is also disrespectful for the locals to cause a ruckus.

13 Drinking unfiltered water

The NY Times

Drinking unfiltered water is fine in some countries, but Mexico is not one of them. Although it may be good to drink the unfiltered water from your resort, as a rule of thumb you should stick to bottled water to prevent stomach upset.

12 Tropical temperatures expected

TripSavvy

This tip is especially applicable to visitors to Mexico City. Many people consider Mexico a summer vacation, but that doesn’t mean there are tropical temperatures like you would find in Southeast Asia or the Caribbean. It can be extremely cold in Mexico!

11 Too scared to talk to the locals

Great days

Mexico has the reputation of being a dangerous country, but that doesn’t mean you have to be afraid to talk to the locals. Many people will be welcoming and friendly, and you will learn much more about the culture by making friends with the locals!

10 Underestimate the size of the cities

History

People underestimate the size of Mexico as a whole country, but also the size of the cities therein. Mexico City for example is huge. It’s not the kind of small town where you can just walk to all the places you want to visit.

9 Booking all your accommodation before they arrive there

Adrift everywhere

It is a good idea to book a number of things in advance when planning a trip to Mexico. But according to Mex Insurance it is a mistake to book all your accommodation in advance. You will often find the best places as you explore once you have arrived in the country.

8 Get the cheapest available insurance

Expert Vagabond

You must take out insurance if you do things such as renting a car during your trip to Mexico. It is not wise to get the cheapest available insurance, because it can cost you a lot more money if something goes wrong. It is better to examine your options carefully before you make a decision.

7 Expects every police officer to be corrupt

Vice

Mexican police are stereotyped as corrupt, but that stereotype does not necessarily reflect the truth. If you need a police officer in Mexico, don’t automatically assume that they are all corrupt. Although some are crooked, many will be willing to help you.

6 Too scared to taste local food

Migrationology

One of the best parts of going to Mexico is eating all the delicious local food. It would be a shame to miss the tasty authentic flavors, because you are afraid of getting sick. Get away from the food you know while you are in Mexico and try something different!

5 Don’t be patient for noise and chaos

insider

If you go to Mexico City, any locals will tell you that it can get seriously noisy. Be prepared for noise and chaos and try not to lose your temper if things are loud and hectic. It should all be part of the experience in Mexico!

Spend all their nights at the hotel

Exclusive Traveler Club

Some tourists are too scared to leave their hotel rooms at night due to rumors that the country is unsafe. There are unsafe areas in the country, but there are also many areas that are safe as long as you remain aware of your environment.

3 Do not allow other motorists to pass by the road

VSCO

When you rent a car and go on a road trip in Mexico, it is important to always follow the traffic rules and road etiquette. That means that people who drive faster than you can catch up.

2 Forgot to visit at least one Mercado

Matador network

There are many authentic experiences that should be on your Mexican bucket list, one of which is a visit to the mercados. You will find endless mercados in the country, so you cannot visit them all. Just visit one and enjoy the sights, sounds and natural flavors!

1 Expect everything to be on time

TripSavvy

What Mexico needs to understand is that it runs on Mexican time. That means that things are often too late and it is considered rude to arrive early in most places. Accept it and go with the flow for a stress-free Mexican trip!