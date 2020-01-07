20 things people do in ski areas (the staff does not advise)

Loading...

We still have cold weather for a few months (at least for most of us!), Which means that the ski slopes are still popular with anyone who has been counting down days since the summer.

That means that there will inevitably be experienced skiers everywhere, but also beginners and people who, well … let’s say they are more interested in the chalet bar than the slopes.

So, just in time for the powder season, we are about 20 things that the ski resort staff see fairly regularly, things that no one should ever see, and things that simply shouldn’t be done … but have, of course, done.

So without further ado, here is a lengthy warning story about all the things that employees advise us not to do … that usually happen anyway.

20 Wear skis like someone who doesn’t know what a ski is

via fluid lines

This should be obvious, but here we say it anyway: wearing skis in the wrong way can lead to serious injury and, let’s face it, it just drives you crazy. Although it may be a funny ha-ha moment, it doesn’t make anyone professional or experienced when your skis are above your head.

19 Ending with Punter Gap Burns is a rookie

via Flickr

Cover your face! Just because it is ten degrees out does not mean that the skin cannot be “burned” because it is possible. The winter wind, especially with a negative wind, is just as painful and effective as a mild sunburn. The punter gap is usually the first place to be burned by the wind, and the staff have seen this quite a bit.

18 Stay away while you’re on the slopes … No, we’re not kidding

through Tom’s guide

It happened before. While we are sweeping to the left, someone inevitably comes down the slope and does not realize that it is Tinder time farther up the hill. While we are busy, you are nowhere on your phone – especially Tinder or something that requires your full attention.

17 See where you can swing those ski poles

via Telegraph

Many a face, arm, and hand are beaten by people who do not realize that their poles are essentially an extension of their arms. One filthy swing and suddenly someone’s glasses are scratched, someone else is standing with his face in the snow and another person has a growing bruise on his shoulder. Keep the posts down.

16 Do not take money out of the pockets of the snow suit forever

via Conde Nest Traveler

This is a complaint that staff in resorts often have. Make sure you have your wallet, money or whatever to hand before you go to the bartender when it comes to paying for drinks that are fresh off the slopes. Otherwise you just waste minutes fishing with your gloved hand in swollen bags, making the people behind you angry.

15 No skier left behind, including the inexperienced

through Elves are never bored

Just because someone prefers the bunny slope to the black diamond, this is no reason to leave them behind. No employee wants to venture out to find your forgotten partner who has been left behind by sheer arrogance. Moreover, no staff member wants to tackle the following drama.

14 No, a trendy ski outfit does not make you Insta famous

via Pinterest

The motto is ski smart, not fashionable … right? Turn right. A cozy Chanel ski suit may look like baking while modeling in front of a large mirror, but when it comes to a negative 15-degree wind chill, we cannot guarantee that it is worth the money.

13 Please stop laughing from others, on the slope and out

via Mpora

It is embarrassing and can be harmful to the ego of those who are just starting. It is one thing to catch those with whom you are good friends, it is something else to laugh at someone who stands in front of plants because of a bad start. Everyone has accidents, not everyone has to be laughed at!

12 ‘Ski area’ does not mean ‘Crossing the road without looking’

via AWE365

Another common complaint is this. It is quite common for visitors to cross the road without looking at resorts, probably because they think there is no traffic or stops for them and their skis. It’s that simple: the rules for crossing roads apply everywhere, even behind the gates of the resort.

11 Avoid drinking and skiing, it’s a mess nobody wants to clean up

via Drink Play Love

Just don’t do it! It is no different than drinking and trying to do another sport. Many hit back a few and tried their hand on complex slopes because of their liquid confidence, and it is usually a mistake. What they don’t realize is that they are actually staggering rather than walking in a straight line.

10 huge groups on the slopes is a recipe for disaster – spread!

via Visit Glenwood Springs

We understand it. Group photos are cool, watching from the sidelines is fun, but it can also be a danger. Slopes are usually clearly marked to indicate where it is safe to stand and where not, but sometimes skiers do not take these warnings into account.

9 Playing in the snow is fun, keep it at home for snowy days

via Taupo

Many staff have broken snow because people at home cannot distinguish between ski slopes and their backyards. One rogue snowball and suddenly someone turns into a snowball as they roll down the slope on which they were previously skiing.

8 ‘Off-Limits’ means Off-Limits for a reason

via Detroit Free Press

If you choose to leave the course, there is no guarantee that employees or rescue teams can even find you. Courses have been evaluated by professionals who have considered what is safe and what is not, and it is best to listen – the staff do not want to warn people who cannot read the signs.

7 Selfies are not cute in the middle of a ski trail

via pebbleshoe.com

There is a time and a place for selfies and the slope is not really one of them. Even if you have looked around to make sure nobody is around you, that can change in an instant. A collision on a slope is not something most people look forward to on vacation.

6 Refrain from waving flags or other paraphernalia while skiing down a slope

through the daily universe

Unless you have three hands, the two we have should probably be used to hang on your posts. Keeping any kind of paraphernalia should probably be left to the professionals, and even that is not always a good idea. We understand the necessity of nationalism, but keep it on the porch of your house.

5 Be aware of personal limitations, otherwise it can be a slippery slope (see what we did there?)

via Tangled Up In Blue

Most people like to test their limits when it comes to what they can and cannot do. In a sense, it is necessary to push yourself to become better at something. However, if you have just graduated from the rabbit ramp, it is certainly not smart to try the black diamond paths.

4 Respect others at the resort and on the slope

via The Rall Media

This is one that comes from staff and skiers. Nobody likes dealing with an annoying skier, especially when it starts to hinder the time of the other skier on the slope. Avoid noisy and disruptive and you will also be prevented from being banned from the slopes.

3 Leave the crazy snowy costumes at home, this is no place for Furries

via SnowBrains

There is a time and a place for costumed skiing, but it’s not likely in a resort during peak ski time. Professionals are trained to know how to ski in different conditions, but the average skier is not … It doesn’t matter how much we love those two-person animal costumes.

2 ski lifts are for transport, no joys

via Summit Daily

We totally understand, the ski lift is great fun and a great place for selfies. However, it can also become a dangerous situation if you do not pay attention and are too much in your own behavior. The more we pay attention, the less likely we will tumble from an elevator.

1 This must be obvious: no yellow snow

via GearJunkie

Bathrooms are these cool things toilets have, and guess what? They even blush! It can be tempting to take it on the slopes if a bathroom runs too far, but it’s just dirty. Apart from someone you see, it is also pretty unsanitary and just … dirty. Do not do it.