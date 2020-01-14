20 things most Open Water students try to do (every SCUBA instructor does not recommend this)

SCUBA is a great way to get access to all that the marine world has to offer our countrymen, but it also comes with some pretty serious rules. These rules apply because, if not followed, they can lead to drastic and debilitating effects on the human body.

Before you start a dive, it’s best to know what professionals say you shouldn’t do before we’re in trouble.

The requirements for diving should not prevent anyone from taking lessons – in fact, that is the best way to learn! By following the unspoken law of divers, there should be no worries, and beginners will be free to observe all water spaces for them.

For those who have mastered snorkeling and are interested in what lies just below the surface, here are 20 things that an instructor discourages.

20 Leave The Marine Life Alone

via Twitter

It is always important to remember that we are entering the environment of aquatic life, not the other way around. Humans do not own the ocean, which means that we do not reserve the right to reach and touch species for whatever reason, unless otherwise permitted by a scientist or marine life expert.

19 Don’t touch coral, it can destroy a living ecosystem

via GALUXSEE

We have seen this with the bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef, but those huge underwater formations are much more vulnerable than we realized. Each of them is a living organism that hosts another living organism, which in its entirety is an ecosystem used by tons of marine life. Human interaction will only harm them.

18 Buoyancy can be a challenge, see where those feet go

via DeeperBlue.com

Despite the fact that many divers make diving seem easy, it is not as easy as we see on TV. Until a beginner has a sense of their buoyancy in the water, they must be wary of their arms and legs. On unfamiliar terrain, it is easy to strike something or crush a fragile coral.

17 Chumming is never good outside of research

via The Blonde Abroad

Many think it is fine to explore with a little help, i.e., chumming. This actually invites marine life to wherever you are with the use of fish gut or chum, and it is not only unnatural but can also do more harm than good. This can lead to an unpredictable environment and underwater chaos.

16 The ocean has no ‘souvenirs’ for diving unless an instructor agrees

via BoredBug

We have already determined that touching something underwater is never good, unless specified by an instructor, and that also applies to ‘souvenirs’. Some beginners may think that it is good to return a piece of coral, which looks like a rock, or even a living organism such as a starfish, but it is never good to disrupt an ecosystem.

15 Under no circumstances should divers hold their breath

via graphixto.com

In short: this can be fatal. Diving means dealing with changes in air pressure, which means that the oxygen + nitrogen in your tank is responsible for those changes. Lungs will expand if a diver ascends and compresses (slowly) as they descend, and holding your breath will only hinder the escape of air bubbles through your breath.

14 Ready to end your dive? Communication is the key, go upstairs with an instructor

via under BC

Ever heard of the curves? This is what happens when air bubbles get stuck in your bloodstream and joints, and it can be incredibly painful, which can have serious consequences if not treated. To prevent this, going up slowly is the key – it is especially important to go up with an instructor who can guide you along the way.

13 Do not use the Inflator button to get to the surface faster

via the Education Abroad Network

For the same reason, going too fast is a serious no-go when it comes to diving. It can be harmful to the human body to say the least, because we are not designed to survive under such pressure. Think of it as walking on Everest – the atmospheric pressure limits oxygen intake and makes the body tired.

12 Unchecked equipment is waiting for an accident

via Dan Shootz Photography

It’s one thing to make a mistake while diving, it’s something else to make a mistake before you even start diving. Not checking your equipment or asking an instructor to help you check your equipment is a serious mistake. Accidents can be prevented by double checking for a few minutes.

11 Personal limits must be known, do not attempt a difficult dive

via Twitter

Being under water is nothing to take lightly, and dive professionals are not professionals for nothing. Diving is divided into five atmospheric zones, each of which must be justified. If a diver is not conditioned or trained to dive deeper than 1 atmosphere, they should not do it.

10 Do you want to continue diving? Get in shape

via INA.wiki

Returning to our Everest reference, it’s not that far away. Diving does require a certain level of physical fitness, especially for those who plan to dive a little deeper each time. Good lung capacity counts, but also endurance and the ability to stay calm under water.

9 All dives must be planned, not spontaneously

through Conquer the world

Spontaneous diving just asks for problems, especially if they happen without a professional nearby. Knowing your limits is important, but it is also essential for your safety (and others) to have a plan – if something goes wrong under water, you are only down there.

8 Follow the rule of third parties

via Skillshare

The third-party rule works as follows: by designating a third of your total oxygen for the descent, a third for the reconnaissance and a third for the ascent, you are less likely to panic. It is useful to set boundaries and listen to them – do not be distracted by your findings down there.

7 Buddy systems are not just for walking home late at night

via We Heart It

Some professionals are perfectly capable of diving alone, but for beginners this is a hard and fast rule. Diving in numbers helps to guarantee your safety, but it is also reassuring to have someone by your side in case you need help. Don’t be arrogant about it, just because you know the basics.

6 Essential skills are necessary for safe diving

via University of California, Berkley

Vital skills extend far beyond the art of diving. These also include things like first aid and resuscitation, all of which can be used to save a person’s life in an emergency. Smaller things, such as learning how to properly clean a face mask or exercising buoyancy, are also super important.

5 Positive buoyancy: establish it on the surface so that you don’t end up as a statistic

via Galuxsee

Approximately 25% of all fatalities caused by divers are due to surface problems. Positive buoyancy means that your weight limit on the surface is not overloaded, and this helps prevent diver swimming up fatigue and exhaustion. Don’t underestimate the effort it takes to swim up again.

4 Do not jump on an airplane after taking a dive

via World Oceans Day

This doesn’t even sound like a good idea, and that’s because it isn’t. Going from a significant depth into the ocean and then to a significant change from the air to the air can lead to serious problems, none of which can be treated while in the air, mid-flight. Think twice and give your body some time to adjust.

3 Decompression sickness: from mild to severe, what you need to know

via Inspitrip’s Local Insider

To make a long story short, nitrogen is absorbed into your blood the more you descend underwater. If you go back, all of this is converted into air bubbles – if these are not delivered correctly and slowly (18-24 hours is recommended), this can lead to dizziness, extreme tiredness, severe headache, inability to think clearly, and widespread pain.

2 Do not dive and drink

through the salty mermaid

Clearly, diving is not a smart thing to do, but from a scientific point of view, alcohol can change the way nitrogen bubbles are released from the bloodstream. It can also cause dehydration, which can also cause decompression sickness if done immediately after a dive. When in doubt hold on to water.

1 We enter their home, not the other way around: understanding sharks while diving

via lively features

There is a stigma around shark culture (thanks, Shark Week) that they are just predators for human flesh. This is definitely not the case; we provoke them by swimming in their territory. In reality, they don’t want anything to do with us – if you leave them alone, they will probably do exactly the same.