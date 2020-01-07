20 things happening behind the scenes of these airlines (passengers should probably know)

Loading...

Every year many people think that they have to travel a great distance for various reasons. Sometimes it is because they have a business trip to continue, and sometimes it is because they just want to go on a nice vacation.

There are many people who don’t like to fly, but according to huffpost.com there are also people who don’t mind traveling on an airplane. Some of them don’t even seem to mind being on long flights, something that not many people are big fans of.

But there are many interesting things that happen to some airlines that people should be pointed out to. Here are some things that happen behind the scenes.

20 Southwest has encountered problems because of defective parts in an aircraft

Southwest Airlines is no stranger to controversy. According to ibtimes.com, the airline has had some problems with their engines in the past. On one flight, the left engine failed, causing something bad to happen during that flight. Something else happened and a woman was injured.

19 Sometimes paper problems cause flight delays

Flight delays are not fun, but this is something Southwest Airlines passengers have experienced in the past. According to ibtimes.com, 34 planes were grounded in a very busy time, simply because of something that happened with paperwork. Many people understandably were not happy with it.

18 Some people experienced problems because of what they wore before they went on a flight

People usually don’t think about what they wear when they board a flight, but maybe they should. According to ranker.com, United Airlines restrained part of their flight for a bit in 2017 because they were wearing leggings. This was not a very good press for the company.

17 One pilot decided it was good to give an unnecessary speech

Usually pilots dress in a certain way when they are about to fly an aircraft and do not give speeches that are not needed. But according to ranker.com, a United Airlines pilot appeared in plain clothes and delivered a speech that surprised many of the passengers on the plane.

16 Computer failures have been very problematic for British Airways

Flight delays are not always caused by paper problems. According to cheatsheet.com, British Airways caused many flights to be delayed when faced with a fairly serious computer failure. This is something travelers should definitely keep in mind when deciding whether or not to fly.

15 Ryanair came with offensive advertisements

Like some other airlines, Ryanair is certainly no stranger to controversy. According to cheatsheet.com, some people found some of their advertisements very offensive a few years ago. They received complaints about this and became a bit defensive about it. This was not a good move for them.

14 Tweet from one passenger almost prevented him from boarding an EasyJet flight

If travelers think their tweets can’t get them into trouble with an airline, they have to think again. According to cheatsheet.com, one person had serious problems with an EasyJet flight, simply because he had complained about it on social media. But he eventually fled.

13 An American Airlines employee became a little carefree with something that belonged to a passenger

According to cheatsheet.com, American Airlines employees do not always treat customers as well as they should. When a crew member took someone’s pram with them, they were a little careless with it, and they harm the mother and almost her child. It got worse when someone defended her.

12 Southwest Airlines employees do not always handle luggage very well

Sometimes Southwest Airlines baggage handlers are not good at being careful with baggage. According to ibtimes.com, an employee was recorded on video while handling very fragile luggage in a very bad way. They don’t always behave that way, but it’s something that people should be aware of.

11 United Airlines were not happy when the company tampered with their bonuses

United Airlines has done something that was really not cool. According to thethings.com there was a time when they did something with their employees’ bonuses that made them all pretty unhappy. The company received so many negative responses from employees that they decided to postpone that policy a bit.

10 One well-known airline sent two animals to the wrong location

Putting an animal on a flight can be risky. According to thethings.com, United Airlines once sent a few pets to the wrong place. They have been swapped, which does not have to be nice for the owners to deal with. Pet owners should know this for sure.

9 Some employees at Southwest Airlines are known to mock people

Southwest Airlines has given customers many reasons to be upset. According to ranker.com, one of those reasons happened when some grieving women were on the run. Apparently they heard the members of the flight crew being fooled, something the women obviously didn’t like.

8 EasyJet has prevented some passengers from flying with them

According to dailymail.co.uk, EasyJet has been involved in a fairly serious controversy involving disabled passengers. According to dailymail.co.uk, they had to pay a fine for getting into trouble because they prevented three paraplegic people from flying with them in 2008 because they claimed they were a security risk.

7 JetBlue Airlines employees do not always treat each other very well

According to dailymail.co.uk, a few pilots who worked for JetBlue Airlines have done something very bad to some people they worked with. This event caused the pilots to face pretty serious legal problems with those people, and it caused quite a terrible scandal for the company.

6 Sometimes the American Airlines people forget to give passengers wheelchairs that they have requested

People who need wheelchairs should know that American Airlines may forget to provide them with wheelchairs, even if they ask. According to newstarget.com that is something that happened to a man when he flew with them. This whole thing was a pretty big problem for the company, which is understandable.

5 There may be some unexpected costs

Sometimes travelers are confronted with unexpected costs when they fly. According to tripswithtykes.com, there are airlines that charge people extra money for the bags they take on airplanes. However, they do not all do that. Southwest Airlines does not charge passengers for such a thing, which is great.

4 Southwest was involved in a pretty serious scandal involving some of their employees

According to nypost.com, a few people who worked for Southwest Airlines were recently in trouble. One of the women who worked as a flight attendant discovered that some pilots had a hidden camera in the bathroom of one of their planes, which is never good.

3 Air Canada employees have previously been carefree with their passengers’ possessions

There are a few airlines that have encountered problems handling their luggage badly, and one is Air Canada. According to stuff.co.nz, some passengers witnessed baggage handling pretty important things, which showed that they didn’t seem to care about the things that belonged to those people.

2 members of the American Airlines flight crew can become quite common

According to countryliving.com, those who choose to fly with this airline may have to worry about being stuck on the ground for more than three hours. The company recently paid a large fine because their passengers remained on the ground for a long time, which caused some problems.

1 Some flight attendants became ill during their time with a certain airline

Passengers should know that flight attendants sometimes get sick on their flights. Some flight attendants who worked for American Airlines fell ill due to the uniforms they had to wear at the time. But their uniforms have since changed, which is a good thing.

