20 things fans don't know about the itinerary of these WWE superstars

WWE Superstars have a hectic schedule. They constantly travel from state to state, location to location, and give shows for fans around the world. A bit like circus artists almost.

Many people think that WWE Superstars lead the dream life. They travel, see new cities, earn a lot of money and just live a good life with nice cars and big houses.

But the thing is, they have to get themselves through the wringer to get the chance to make it big enough to get such fun things. They rarely spend time at home, they have to constantly train, eat well, and they go from city to city to do shows, which is a burden on their bodies.

Here is a look at the debilitating travel schedules of WWE Superstars.

20 Just because an event falls on vacation does not mean that they get the day off

Most companies usually close the holidays and allow their employees to spend time with their families.

WWE, on the other hand, makes their employees work as if it were every other working day. But they do get a great Christmas party behind the scenes and the WWE pays for all their hotel and travel bills.

19 They are responsible for their own ground trips

Many fans may think that WWE pays for everything.

According to thesportster.com, however, it appears that they have to pay for their own ground trips. They used to have a tour bus and help wrestlers with car rental. But now, with everything the traveling wrestlers have to do, they have to book and pay their own rent.

18 They must also book their own hotels

Just like renting a car, Superstars are also responsible for booking and paying for their own hotels.

According to thesportster.com this is nothing new. Wrestlers have always had to book and pay for their own accommodation. Many wrestlers will try to save money by stacking in the same room.

17 After a show they usually go to their next show

When a WWE show ends around 11:00 am, many think the wrestlers just go back to their hotels and get some sleep.

According to thesportster.com, although they wish they could do this, they actually pack up and go to their next destination. However, WWE usually books their shows close together.

16 They pay for their own food while traveling

WWE requires its Superstars to maintain a perfect physique. To help wrestlers maintain this, they would think they would give them some healthy meals.

According to thesportster.com, Superstars are actually responsible for their own meals while traveling. All WWE does is provide a buffet during shows, and it is not necessarily a healthy buffet.

15 The company only covers the costs for air travel

Although WWE does not pay for the ground trips, hotels or meals of a wrestler, they do pay for their airline tickets.

According to thesportster.com, this means basic flights. There are no first-class accommodations for newcomers or wrestlers that are not on the ‘main’ schedule. Only veterans such as Randy Orton and The Miz can really travel first class because they deserve it.

14 Some wrestlers sit back during a show, but are never used

For some, this might be a dream. Get paid for a job, and actually don’t have to do work.

According to thesportster.com, previously unused wrestlers could stay at home. These days Vince wants all his talent there during every live event, even if they don’t perform.

13 The company’s private plane is now only used for international journeys

In the past, WWE used its private aircraft a lot when it came to long-distance shows.

Unfortunately, there were far too many incidents in the air during this time because wrestlers party way too many while flying. That is why the WWE private plane is nowadays only used for overseas shows and VIP wrestlers.

12 There are no very good security measures when traveling abroad

When it comes to traveling abroad, there have been a few incidents in which security was almost non-existent.

According to thesportster.com there have been a few incidents in which wrestlers were flooded by fans. During a trip, Triple H was even harassed by a group of fans while boarding and exiting an airplane and there were only a handful of security guards to help him.

11 superstars stand on their own when it comes to finding gyms

WWE requires that all its Superstars stay in top condition, which means many hours in the gym.

According to thesportster.com, it’s up to Superstars to find a gym while traveling. WWE does not help with this, which can be difficult for those new wrestlers who have yet to learn where everything is in the cities they are traveling to.

10 Traveling abroad means no changes to their schedule

The fact that a WWE Superstar leaves the country does not mean that their work schedule becomes lighter.

According to thesporster.com, while abroad, WWE likes to organize as many live events as they can, meaning they can be in Milan one night and in Rome the next.

9 Traveling gives limited time to enjoy their surroundings

WWE likes to plant show after show in different cities. When this happens, Superstars have limited time to enjoy the area they are in before they are shipped to a new city.

According to thesporster.com, while company veterans have learned to balance travel, sleep and enjoyment of their environment, some of the new talent is struggling, especially with sleep.

8 Sometimes they will have to work up to four different shows per week

Although WWE Superstars are hired to one brand, Raw or Smackdown, this does not mean that they appear on that one show and that is it.

According to thesportster.com, they will usually do up to four different shows per week, in four different cities. Moreover, there are also the PPV that they have once a month and all promos and interviews.

7 Only the “Groten” receive special VIP air travel

As mentioned earlier, while wrestlers have to pay for their own ground trips and hotels, WWE pays for their air trips.

According to thesportster.com, while a large part of the WWE roster must fly as standard, there are a few veterans who have the luxury of flying first class.

6 superstars are lucky to be at home with their families 2 to 3 days a week

Coming home after a long day at work is the best feeling ever, especially when family is involved.

According to thesportster.com, WWE Superstars do not have the luxury of going home after a show because they have to travel to the next promotion or event. They are lucky enough to spend two to three days at home. That is difficult, especially for someone who has children.

5 Even a trade union cannot help them

Sometimes forming a trade union can significantly improve travel schedules for certain employees.

However, according to thesportster.com, WWE have tried Superstars in the past, but since they are labeled as “independent contractors” and not employees, it makes it impossible to form a union.

4 They are not paid extra for conducting PR interviews

Without promotion, WWE would not be as big as it is.

According to thesportster.com, WWE uses its wrestlers to promote the brand worldwide with various live events and talk shows. You would think opting for an interview or a special event that OT wages would offer, but unfortunately, while the company pays for travel and hotel accommodations, that’s about all they get out of it.

3 They must acknowledge the hard travel schedule before signing their contracts

Some may wonder, why do WWE Superstars have such a rigorous work schedule?

According to thesportster.com they have no choice. Signing with WWE is a great opportunity, and some wrestlers jump on the gun and do not read their contracts in full. That is why they are much wiser in terms of dismissal and ask for travel upgrades and limited days.

2 Vince McMahon not only has his own private jet, but also his own personal driver

Vince McMahon is a WWE employee who has all the benefits when it comes to travel, who is expected from a boss worth billions of dollars.

Vince not only has his own private jet that easily takes him from show to show, but he also has ground trips that are normally a limousine or SUV, with his own personal driver driving him around.

1 Only talent can sleep during flights !!!

There are many rules that everyone who is hired with WWE must follow. According to thesportster.com, a rule that Vince McMahon has for non-talents is that they are not allowed to sleep during flights. Only the talent can catch some z’s during air travel.

He also hates anyone who sneezes around him, just saying.