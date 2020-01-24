20 Surprisingly flattering facts about Florida

There are many great states in the US, but there are also a few states that do not have such a good reputation. One of those states is Florida. According to newsweek.com, Florida was once ranked as the worst state in the United States. Considering that there are 50 states in the US, that’s a big deal.

There are many reasons why there are few people who would like to spend a lot of time, if present, in this state. But there are also some cool facts about this situation, and there really isn’t enough talk about it. Here are some of the most interesting and flattering details about Florida that some people will find intriguing.

20 This state is home to the largest city in the United States

There are quite a few cities in the United States, and some are quite large. However, some will be really surprised to find that the largest in the country is in Florida. According to myimprov.com, Jacksonville, Florida, is the largest city in the United States.

19 many watermelons come from there

Florida produces some pretty cool things. Those who love watermelons will be happy to view this state. Watermelons are actually quite a big thing in Florida. According to myimprov.com, Florida is the state that produces the most watermelons, which is a very cool bit of fun fact for potential visitors to know.

18 There is a reason why golfers will love this state

People who love golf should probably go to Florida if they haven’t already. That’s because this state can teach people a lot about the history of sport. According to myimprov.com, this is the home of a museum with a lot of information about golf.

17 Many ferns are shipped from Florida

People who are interested in ferns should take a look at this place. According to myimprov.com, Florida is now known as the sailing capital of the world, meaning that many ferns come from that part of the world every year. That is a cool fun fact for plant lovers to know.

16 This state has great weather

This is probably not a big secret because it is pretty clear, but Florida is known for the great weather it has almost always had. According to huffpost.com, that is part of the reason why some people feel the need to visit this state. The nickname is “the sunshine state” for a reason.

15 There are hidden resources that visitors can check out

There are many breathtaking things in Florida. According to huffpost.com, some of those things are the sources that are somewhat hidden from the rest of the state. They are really beautiful to see and visitors will probably enjoy watching them if they choose to go to that state.

14 There is no shortage of fun things to do there

It is probably very difficult for people to get bored when they are in the sun. According to huffpost.com there are plenty of fun things to do, such as going to amusement parks. After all, it is home to Disney World, which is fun for the whole family.

13 The only city in the US that was founded by a woman is in this state

Florida is actually quite progressive, especially in comparison with some other states. According to huffpost.com, there is a big city there that was actually founded a long time ago by a woman, and her name was Julia Tuttle. The name of the city that would eventually be founded by her is Miami.

12 The first commercial aviation flight took place in Florida

Nowadays many people fly on airplanes, but there is one thing about that way of traveling that they may not know. According to huffpost.com, the first commercial flight happened during the early 1900s in Florida. It happened on New Year’s Day and the flight lasted about twenty-three minutes.

11 Coppertone was invented by a Floridian

It is not surprising that Coppertone was invented by someone who lived in Florida. According to huffpost.com, the person who invented this stuff was a pharmacist named Benjamin Green, and he did it by mixing cocoa butter and coconut oil with some other ingredients before putting it on his head.

10 Fort Lauderdale is similar to Venice

People who want to travel to Venice but lack the resources needed to go there can try to go to Florida instead. According to huffpost.com, there are some similarities between the two areas that give visitors a number of experiences that are very similar, which is really cool.

9 This state has a museum dedicated to Japanese culture

There is only one museum in the United States devoted exclusively to Japanese culture, and its name is The Morikami Museum. According to huffpost.com, this place is home to a garden that must be seen to be believed because it is so beautiful to look at.

8 They have a cute state mammal

Part of what makes Florida so great is the fact that they have such an incredible state mammal. For those who don’t know, their mammal state is the manatee. According to huffpost.com, those animals are actually very gentle creatures. A nice fact is that they only eat plants.

7 Saint Augustine has a really interesting history

Florida is full of fun, interesting things. People who would like to learn about history are likely to be interested in the fact that part of Florida has played an important role in history. According to miaminewtimes.com, the oldest European settlement in the country is there, and it’s Saint Augustine.

6 The state is known for some really weird but interesting news stories

According to miaminewtimes.com this is the place for someone to go if he wants to witness something very strange. That’s because one of the things Florida is known for is the fact that a lot of really strange things happen there, which is really interesting.

5 people who go there can see the smallest post office in the world

Anyone interested in visiting the smallest post office in the world can see it when they go to Florida. According to vchistory.com this is the state with the smallest. It is really interesting to see and it is a nice place for people to visit there.

4 The origin of Coral Castle is really mysterious

Coral Castle is a strange structure, and part of what makes it so strange is the story behind it. According to onlyinyourstate.com, the maker claimed that he had placed all those heavy stones there himself, which would probably be impossible for a human to do.

3 Whimzeyland is worth seeing

According to onlyinyourstate.com there is a nice place called Whimzeyland in Florida. It’s very colorful, and it’s probably something that artists from all over the world would like to see. It could give them a lot of inspiration. It is definitely a nice sight for everyone to visit.

2 Those who are a fan of theme parks should visit WonderWorks

There are many strange museums around the world, and it seems that one of them is in the state of Florida. According to onlyinyourstate.com there is a cool place called WonderWorks. This place actually has a few different locations for visitors and is great for families.

1 There are some really unique attractions along the way

Florida has its own version of Bigfoot and this is called the skunk monkey. According to onlyinyourstate.com there is a small roadside attraction that families can view. It is a nice place for people of all ages, even if they don’t believe in the being.