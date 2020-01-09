20 surprising things that will increase your cruise vacation bill

Loading...

Holidays are fun and many people choose to make cruises when they go on holiday. It is easy to see why so many people like to cruise because they can be pretty cool. According to cruisecritic.com, choosing just one cruise line can be a very difficult decision for someone, and this is especially true for people who have never been on a cruise.

But there are many things that cruise passengers need to be pointed out. For example, there are some hidden costs when it comes to cruise vacations, and many of them are not things that passengers take into account before their journey begins. Here are a few.

20 Parking costs Money

Parking is fairly easy, so it is usually not included in the total cost of a vacation. But according to moneymanifesto.com this is something that can add a little to the bill. Parking at ports can be expensive, what people need to know.

19 Sometimes people are charged for tips

According to moneymanifesto.com, tipping is something that some people should worry about when traveling on a cruise ship. Carnival is one of the cruise lines that usually do this kind of thing, so travelers should probably pay attention to it when they decide to travel with this cruise line.

18 Shopping contributes to the bill

Cruise ships usually stop during their journey, and those places usually have shops for the passengers to visit while they are there. But according to moneymanifesto.com, this is one of the things that are not included when passengers buy their cruise tickets, something to take into account.

17 Watching a movie can cost extra, even if this happens on the ship

There are people who would like to watch a good movie while cruising. According to moneymanifesto.com this is not something that is included in the starting price of cruise tickets. A visit to the cinema is one of the things that can increase a cruise event.

16 Babysitting can become expensive

One thing parents should know is that they might pay more for a cruise than those who don’t have children. According to moneymanifesto.com, there are some cruise companies that actually charge pretty high rates for childcare services, something that moms and dads should be aware of.

15 Some cruisers don’t know that drinks cost more

Many cruise passengers seem to think that drinks are included when buying cruise tickets, but that is not the case. According to moneymanifesto.com there are actually certain drinks that make someone’s cruise ship vacation much more expensive. People usually have to pay extra for things like that.

14 Many special items make the bill higher

There are many cruise ships that try to push really special products, and they usually have something to do with drinks or meals. According to moneymanifesto.com, meals and drinks like this can increase the total cost of a cruise, something that passengers need to know.

13 Room service is not always free

According to ncl.com there are some cruise lines that offer room service, which is nice. But something that should be known is that room service is not always free on cruise ships, which can be a surprise, considering how expensive such things can be. It can be expensive.

12 bottles of water are usually not free

There are some places that offer people free water, but cruise ships are not always one of those places. According to cruisecritic.com, people who choose to go on cruise ships will have to prepare for some extra money for bottled water. Water is not expensive, but this can add up.

11 There are cruise ships that do not have free saunas

People on cruise ships can usually use saunas without losing more money than they had planned. However, that is not the case with every cruise line, according to cruisecritic.com. Those who use Norwegian Cruise Lines will have to pay extra for the sauna.

10 Some fitness classes can make a cruise invoice higher

There are certain cruises that offer their passengers some really fun fitness classes. However, according to cruisecritic.com, this is one thing that can really make a person’s cruise vacation a lot more expensive. Some of them are free, but some special fitness classes can cost passengers some extra money.

9 Bingo sometimes contributes to the bill

Many people who go on cruise ships like to play things like bingo while they are there, but that is something else that can contribute to the total cost of a vacation like this, according to cruisecritic.com. This is something that people need to know before they go on a cruise.

8 There are a few cruises that people sue if they want to go bowling

Bowling is a really fun activity that some people participate in while on a cruise. But according to cruisecritic.com, this is something that people should pay attention to when trying to cruise as cheaply as possible.

7 glass-blowing classes cost a little extra

Glass blowing is a fun thing that some people choose to learn while enjoying their vacation on a cruise ship. But that doesn’t mean it’s free. According to cruisecritic.com, these can add up to a cruise invoice pretty quickly. But they are fun.

6 There are taxes

According to cruisecritic.com, cruise fare can be misleading. Some cruises seem to be cheap, but that doesn’t mean they are as cheap as they allow. That’s because taxes are included in the price of a cruise vacation, something that probably not many people think about.

5 passengers who do not want to be near children may have to spend extra money

Some adults want to be on parts of the ship where they are not surrounded by children. According to cruisecritic.com, those people may have to pay extra money. Some cruise lines charge customers up to $ 40 a day to use only adult sun decks, which is a rather steep price.

4 Daycare is not free

Parents with older children are not the only ones who have to worry about paying someone who watches his child when he goes on a cruise. According to cruisecritic.com, those with babies who need a day care center will also have to pay a high price for their cruise vacation.

3 Getting there can be costly

Getting on the cruise ship in the first place can be quite expensive, because that sometimes means that a person has to travel quite far. According to cruisecritic.com, some people choose to drive, but there are others who choose to fly there. Both can cost a lot.

2 guests can be charged for fuel

Fuel can become expensive. According to shermanstravel.com, that means that if the price of fuel goes up, people who plan to go on a cruise can expect the price of the cruise rate, at least sometimes. This is good to keep in mind.

1 Some cruise ships require internet use

The last thing most people expect to pay is the internet they use while on a cruise. But according to tripsavvy.com there are actually quite a few cruise lines that ask their passengers to use their internet. Cruisers are probably far too busy for that.

References: Cruise Critic, Norwegian Cruise Line