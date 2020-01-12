20 surprising things that will increase your bill in a hotel in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is one of the best travel destinations in the world. From The Strip, full of iconic casinos and hotels such as the Bellagio, to the notorious weddings and the places that even attract celebrities, Sin City offers entertainment for everyone.

And while staying close to the crowds can be handy, it can also come with an increased bill.

You may be charged for facilities such as parking and Wi-Fi. There may be costs associated with services such as renting equipment or visiting the spa. There will probably also be some extra costs involved, which will not be mentioned until it is time to pay and cover things such as “resort”, “entertainment”, “location” and “concession” costs.

Here are some things to look out for during your stay in Vegas.

20 Eating at restaurants versus Hotel buffets

Many hotels offer buffets where a person can eat everything he wants and pay less than in a sit-down restaurant. So although other places seem attractive (in and out of the hotel), consider this during your stay in Vegas.

19 Renting equipment that can be taken with you

We get it: fitting everything in a suitcase and hand luggage can be difficult. However, it is useful to make room for extra equipment, such as beach towels, as the hotel or resort may ask people to rent theirs.

18 Traveling during peak seasons

Holidays, congresses and weekends are just a few of the times in the year in which people travel more than usual. Do some research and do NOT try to plan trips during the high season, to book a room for less.

17 Booking Entertainment via The Hotel Vs. Online

The hotel concierge can be helpful, but with the help of this service and these professionals a bill can be paid. It is usually smarter to book activities such as live shows, online and in advance, for a better price.

16 Don’t be smart about drinks

If cards are played well, casinos can lead to free drinks! So before you enter a joint and order a round for everyone, take some time, play some games, tip the staff and enjoy all the freebies that are possible.

15 Order Room service (when it could be free)

Room service always sounds attractive, but it can add up quickly. However, there are a number of packages and programs that allow free articles or discounts, so again, do that research.

14 Not being a member

Another way to get the most out of time in Vegas, especially for frequent visitors, is to become a member; There are resort and hotel rewards programs that allow people to earn points, which can then be used for meals, drinks and car rental, for example.

13 Splurging (when so much to do is free)

Some say “YOLO” in Sin City, but remember how high that final bill can be … and remember that there are actually several activities that you can enjoy for free! Don’t spend money where you don’t have to have a good time.

12 resort costs

It has all been in the news: hotels charge resort fees and they say that this is for business like a notary … something that will more than likely not be necessary … especially when living in Las Vegas. Be careful with this.

11 Do not take advantage of Happy Hour

Happy hour is, well, a happy time, and it can be the best time for vacations and in luxury hotels; there will be lower costs for food and drink, which means that everyone can enjoy themselves, but at a fraction of the cost.

10 parking prices

Some places where people can stay offer free parking. Some have only valet. Some have a parking garage that is paid per hour or per day. Know what is going on and look around before you hand over that money or card.

9 Taking care of transportation provided by the hotel

Similarly, a shuttle in the city or from / to the airport sounds great, but some places also ask their guests for these services. With so many options (walking, Uber, taxis, etc.), it is wise to plan ahead and find the best deal before you go to Vegas.

8 Concession / franchise costs

Recent news has also reported on concession and franchise costs, which can appear on accounts as CNF only. So if someone goes to Las Vegas, be prepared to add more to that final price, due to unexpected costs like this.

7 Do not redeem discounts

There is good news: there are discounts for veterans, teachers and much more, and although it has been said before, here it is again … Do research, shop, cash in all / and all deals, and make this job even better !

6 meeting costs

Here are other costs to know about: a space allowance. It can pop up when you prepare to sign your name on the x, after having enjoyed a pleasant stay in a cozy place on The Strip. It does not matter if you have used the location; you still pay.

5 Don’t do research

Many of the above points on this list, all of which have to do with factors that can raise a hotel bill in Vegas, can be summarized here: Do research. From discounts and offers to membership packages, there are ways to save while traveling.

4 Entertainment taxes

A fee has to be mentioned and it is an entertainment tax. Live shows are a big problem in Sin City, but there are extra costs associated with seeing them. So there will probably be a ticket price, a tax and these extra costs.

3 Pay more (for things that may be free elsewhere)

Although people may not spend too much time in their own hotel rooms, for example, they want to watch TV, use the internet or do the laundry at some point. However, costs may be charged for these services!

2 Tips, Tips, Tips

Tipping is common when employees carry bags, park cars, and the like. However, these costs can add up quickly, so think before you act, make smart moves and roll that baggage!

1 Mess up the $ 20 trick

There is a $ 20 trick that people can use to score a room upgrade. This blogger, however, messed it up and ultimately paid more than was necessary. Learn from these mistakes before you go to Las Vegas.