20 surprising facts about the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunset Boulevard

The Beverly Hills Hotel is one of the most famous, iconic features in the entire country. Located in California, this beautiful Pink Palace of enjoyment and wonder has been home to all kinds of famous people’s homes. Everyone who is someone in the entertainment industry has stayed here, eaten here or partyed here. It is even signed by the British royal family.

We can see why. The Beverly Hills Hotel is an absolute miracle. Man, if those expensive renovated walls could talk. They certainly have some serious secrets. Countless business deals, business and even weddings have fallen on the property. Here are twenty surprising facts about The Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunset Boulevard.

20 It underwent a makeover of one hundred million dollars

via pinterest.com

Numerous buildings are undergoing renovations to keep them up to speed, especially those that were built so long ago. The Beverly Hills Hotel was closed from December 1992 to June 1995 so that it could get the ultimate facelift. That facelift cost around one hundred million dollars. That is L.A. for you.

19 The restaurant has the best grilled cheese sandwich ever

via welltraveledkids.com/papapita.com

The hotel’s restaurants are unrivaled. It doesn’t matter which one you choose, nobody leaves one of them disappointed or hungry. The dining options at the property are renowned for many delicious dishes, but none can be compared to the grilled cheese from the Fountain Coffee Room. It was rated by HotelChatter as one of the best grilled cheeses in the entire country.

18 Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton lived in bungalow 5 and had very unique room service orders

via biography.com

During their romance, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton lived in Bungalow 5 of the hotel. They had a very unique order that they supposedly would do several times a day with room service. They ordered two bottles of vodka daily for breakfast and then two for dinner.

17 The hotel’s garden offers fresh herbs and vegetables to the property

via guestofaguest.com/pinterest.com

The hotel is surrounded by acres of lush gardens and beautiful plants. Although most of these gardens are for viewing purposes only, some of them are also for culinary purposes. The Beverly Hills Hotel has its own garden where it grows fresh herbs and vegetables for use.

16 The building had important sand back in the 1930s

via guestofaguest.com

The BHH has a beautiful swimming pool for guests of the property to relax next to. In the 1930s, the hotel decided to bring in a lot of white sand from Arizona, so that they could transform the typical swimming pool into something with a more beach-like feel. The sand still shines in the sun at the Sand and Pool Club to this day.

15 The hotel came BEFORE the famous city

via topLAHouses.com

Many people assume that the city of Beverly Hills grew, and then the ritzy hotel was built to match the city and its glamorous people. The opposite is actually true. The hotel was built before the city to lure people into the area to look at buying and developing the land.

14 It has been the location for various popular films

via vanityfair.com

The Beverly Hills Hotel was to serve more purposes than a temporary retreat for famous people. It has also been the film set for many well-known films. Beverly Hills Cop, American Gigolo, Anywhere But Here, The Bath and the Beautiful and The Muppets Go to Hollywood were all partially filmed at the hotel.

13 Tarzan unexpectedly got his big break at the swimming pool at the Beverly Hills Hotel

via www.johnny Weissmuller.com

Tarzan is one of the most famous films in history and the star, Johnny Weissmuller, was discovered at the Beverly Hills Hotel. He was by the pool at the right time. The director of the film saw him and knew that this was the main role in his upcoming film.

12 Maga Star Elton John was 55 years old here

via onmilwaukee.com

Elton John is one of the richest, most talented musicians the world has ever known. He could have had his fifty-fifth birthday anywhere in the world, but he chose to keep it at The Beverly Hills Hotel. That’s right. The superstar flew over the pond to celebrate his big day in style.

11 Many stars have said their I Dos at The Famous Hotel

via bravotv.com

The Beverly Hills Hotel organizes numerous weddings every year. If you have the dough or the famous name, you can also say your “I Do’s” here. Bravo stars Josh Flagg and Bryan Boyd were paired, just like basketball-great Shaq. Another NBA player, Russell Westbrook, also recently married his fiancé here.

10 Millionaire Howard Hughes had left his lunch in a tree

via vanityfair.com

Howard Hughs lived in the hotel but was not particularly concerned with other guests. This eccentric man not only kept himself, but he lived in nine private bungalows so that he could keep his privacy. He also had the staff leave his meals in the crook of a tree in front of him. We think he didn’t want to interact with them either.

9 royal guests have decorated their beds

via telegraph.co.uk

This hotel is so rich that it not only attracts celebrities and powerful entertainment industry people. It also welcomes the likes of royalties. When Prince William and Kate visited sunny California, they stayed with the BHH. For them, Princess Margaret, Lord Snowden and Prince Albert II of Monaco also spent time here.

8 Lindsay Lohan’s infamous “Conquest List” popped up at the hotel

via galuxsee.com

Do you remember when that mysterious letter surfaced in the gossip magazines and was allegedly written by Lindsay Lohan, in which all her former lovers were mentioned? Yes, that list is written in the Beverly Hills Hotel. Whether or not Lindsay died with all those celebrities from the A-list is still under discussion.

7 While most hotels are renovating with MORE rooms, this hotel has been renovated to include less

via thepointsguy.com

So, most hotels go through at least some kind of renovation during their days. The renovation of the Beverly Hills Hotel cost one hundred million and took two years. However, instead of making MORE rooms for guests, it reduced the space and focused on fewer rooms but larger living spaces.

6 It is owned by a sultan

via pulseuganda.com

So who gets the appreciated pleasure of owning a place like this? The current owner of the Beverly Hills Hotel is the Sultan of Brunei. Yep. This is really a palace owned by a king. The Sultan has enough to pay for such an extravagant trait. It is estimated at no less than twenty billion dollars.

5 In 1912 a room here was only $ 12 a night!

via pinterest.com

Nowadays, in a BHH room, you can pay a few hundred dollars for a single night up to twelve thousand dollars for a month at the hotel for a long stay. These are people from Beverly Hills. It won’t be cheap to stay in a five star hotel. Back in 1912, when the building was first opened, a night around 12 dollars was spent here.

4 The hotel still uses a snobby (and outdated) guest rating system

via condenasttraveler / vanityfair.com

The Beverly Hills Hotel colored their guests in color according to their social status. That’s pretty old-fashioned, but this is BHH, they don’t make excuses. White cards were used for ordinary people, followed by blue cards for more valued holiday makers. Eventually pink cards were reserved for the creme de la creme.

3 Haunted Hotel? Could be.

via missmafia.com

The Beverly Hills Hotel is one of many hotels that are claimed to be more than just powerful people. It is also supposed to be chased! So who is still hanging around the hotel? It is said that Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, comedian Harpo Marx and Peter Finch simply cannot let the hotel go.

2 The background is exclusively unique

via wallshoppe.com

If you’ve never seen this famous wallpaper from Martinique banana leaves, you’ve probably grown up on the moon. Although most of us have probably caught a glimpse of the tropical pattern, many do not know that this famous wallpaper was created especially for the hotel by hotel decorator Don Loper.

1 The Is More Behind The Nickname Pink Palace

via pinterest.com

The Beverly Hills Hotel has been painted in that attractive pink color for a very good reason. It was painted its beautiful pish-hue in 1948 after being opened for more than three decades. Of all the colors in the world, why pink? Pink was chosen because it was in vogue at the time, but also to reflect the beautiful sunsets in California.

Sources: guestofaguest.com, seeingstars.com, vanityfair.com, dorchestercollection.com, imbd.com